“Robot Successfully Reports Killer Radiation Levels Inside Fukushima Reactor”

A magnitude-9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 resulted in the meltdown of three of Fukushima’s six reactors. The disaster in Japan left around 19,000 people dead and more than 100,000 homeless. In the largest nuclear incident since Chernobyl, radiation levels were so high that every robot sent to explore the site has failed.
Finally, on Saturday the PMORPH robot inserted into unit 1 in the first of a series of four missions into the PCV basement area managed to provide the Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) with the radiation and temperature measurements within it.
Devices on the camera-equipped robot measured radiation levels of 7.8 sieverts per hour on a metal stage for workers and 1.5 sieverts per hour in water pooled at the bottom. The figures are significantly lower than the 210 sieverts per hour measured at one spot in the PVC of the No. 2 reactor last month, but are still extremely high.
The four-day inspection launched by Tepco, the owner and operator of the now-defunct Fukushima-1 nuclear plant, is part of preparatory work for the eventual removal of fuel debris. The primary mission of the robot is to investigate the bottom of the containment vessel to see whether it can capture images of the melted fuel. Finding the exact location and condition of the melted fuel is considered critically important to dismantling the reactors.
In photos provided to the media, a valve and a pipe in cooling water at the bottom of the containment vessel is shown covered in a yellowish substance that the utility said could be rust. Another photo shows the grating that the robot, which is attached to a cable, was traveling on.
Tepco said the robot can withstand up to 1,000 sieverts before malfunctioning. It traveled about 5 meters on Saturday and will eventually make its way to the other side of the concrete structure through a space that runs beneath the pressure vessel, which houses the core.
The process of decommissioning the nuclear plant is expected to take at least 40 years, and cannot begin before a full assessment of the damage is complete.
6 Comments on "Robot Successfully Reports Killer Radiation Levels Inside Fukushima Reactor"
Cloggie on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:08 pm
Fukushima is the death knell of global nuclear power and a constant reminder that this form of energy generation is a giant no-go area.
Midnight Oil on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 10:49 pm
TEPCO finally bought a toy remote truck at the Tokyo downtown department store and strapped a camera with Geiger counter on top. Now, that is high-technology… Cost to TEPCO
1 million Yen ….bill to Government..
100 Billion Yen…and they say you can’t make money with nuclear energy!
Anonymous on Mon, 20th Mar 2017 11:11 pm
The plant will take 40 years to dismantle eh? Probably more like 400, and even then it will never be anything like ‘clean’. But let’s consider for a moment, how much that 40 year cleanup effort will cost. How much net ‘profit’ and economic activity did that plant generate over its lifetime? And how will that compare to the final decommissioning price tag? Once you’ve done all that, for sake of completeness, tack on the loss of economic actively that the area around the plant will suffer from, past, present and future earnings that will never be realized now. Foregone opportunities.
Too EXPENSIVE to meter, is the term that comes to my mind.
GregT on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 12:57 am
Finally, some progress.
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 1:48 am
Wow. Now that the million dollar robot
told me it’s not safe to go into there,
I changed my mind, and won’t go into there after all.
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 1:59 am
