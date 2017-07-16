Research Team Debunks ‘Global Warming’

As world leaders, namely in the European Union, attack President Trump for pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement which would have saddled Americans with billions upon billions of dollars in debt and economic losses, a new bombshell report that analyzed Global Average Surface Temperature (GAST) data produced by NASA, the NOAA and HADLEY proves the President was right on target with his refusal to be a part of the new initiative.
According to the report, which has been peer reviewed by administrators, scientists and researchers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), and several of America’s leading universities, the data is completely bunk:
In this research report, the most important surface data adjustment issues are identified and past changes in the previously reported historical data are quantified. It was found that each new version of GAST has nearly always exhibited a steeper warming linear trend over its entire history. And, it was nearly always accomplished by systematically removing the previously existing cyclical temperature pattern. This was true for all three entities providing GAST data measurement, NOAA, NASA and Hadley CRU.
As a result, this research sought to validate the current estimates of GAST using the best available relevant data. This included the best documented and understood data sets from the U.S. and elsewhere as well as global data from satellites that provide far more extensive global coverage and are not contaminated by bad siting and urbanization impacts. Satellite data integrity also benefits from having cross checks with Balloon data.
The conclusive findings of this research are that the three GAST data sets are not a valid representation of reality. In fact, the magnitude of their historical data adjustments, that removed their cyclical temperature patterns, are totally inconsistent with published and credible U.S. and other temperature data. Thus, it is impossible to conclude from the three published GAST data sets that recent years have been the warmest ever –despite current claims of record setting warming.
Finally, since GAST data set validity is a necessary condition for EPA’s GHG/CO2 Endangerment Finding, it too is invalidated by these research findings. (Full Abstract Report)
Of course, this won’t stop global climate normalcy deniers from saying it’s all one big conspiracy to destroy the earth. They’ll naturally argue that data adjustments to the temperatures need to be made for a variety of reasons, which is something the report doesn’t dispute. What it does show, however, is that these “adjustments” always prove to be to the upside. Always warmer, never cooler:
While the notion that some “adjustments” to historical data might need to be made is not challenged, logically it would be expected that such historical temperature data adjustments would sometimes raise these temperatures, and sometimes lower them. This situation would mean that the impact of such adjustments on the temperature trend line slope is uncertain. However, each new version of GAST has nearly always exhibited a steeper warming linear trend over its entire history.
In short: The evidence has been falsified.
Karl Denninger sums it up succinctly:
It is therefore quite-clear that the data has been intentionally tampered with.
Since this has formed the basis for plans to steal literal trillions of dollars and has already resulted in the forced extraction of hundreds of billions in aggregate for motorists and industry this quite-clearly constitutes the largest economic fraud ever perpetrated in the world.
I call for the indictment and prosecution of every person and organization involved, asset-stripping all of them to their literal underwear.
The real data looks something like this:
And the establishment, along with their fanatical global warming myrmidons, continue to push the need for massive, costly initiatives to reduce green house gases and global temperatures to “normal” levels.
The problem, of course, is that there is no global warming according to the above referenced report.
Moreover, none of those supporting the Paris Climate Agreement and other initiatives have any idea what these behemoth regulations will actually do to curb climate change, as evidenced by the following video of Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, who despite his best efforts, can’t seem to figure out exactly how these agreements actually lower temperatures and help Americans:
bobinget on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 11:11 am
Quite often editors of these pages will reprint fake news articles in order to stimulate (they claim) a dialog. Personally, I find this practice disgusting.
There’s a wide ‘net’ out there.
Dredd on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 11:57 am
The World According To Measurements – 7
Dredd on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 11:59 am
When Rising Seas Hit Home: Hard Choices Ahead for Hundreds of US Coastal Communities (2017) Union of Concerned Scientists
coffeeguyzz on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 12:00 pm
Bobinget
… to stimulate a discussion.
…this practice disgusting.
Exactly so.
That is why this echo chamber is almost exclusively peopled by a dwindling few clearly fevered souls who are the butt of mockery from a wider ‘net’ audience. This wider audience embraces differing views, robust dialogue, input from divergent sources in a constant evaluation of one of the more crucial topics of our time.
You guys will be the very last to see how the “Adjustocene” moniker is being gleefully applied to the “science” of these past years.
If Mann’s trial in Canada blows up in his face as his foes predict, the downfall of the global warming cult is apt to be swift and complete.
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 12:53 pm
Oh Hell ya! Obviously all the RECORD breaking Rain Bombs, floods, wildfires, heatwaves, explosion in species population decline & extinctions, land and sea ice meltdown, SLR, coral reef die off and ocean acidification is Yahweh’s way of letting the villagers know he’s pissed off about abortions, gender reassignment and not enough Americans voting republican.
I never read it. SHTFplan is a lump of shit retard alarmist click-bait drop shipping site (like Alex Jones)and anyone who read it on purpose is a fucking ignorant moron.
I’ve asked a few of these American SHTFplan people what there post collapse plan is for the toxicity from 99 US nuclear power plant meltdowns. Have yet to receive an answer. Buy more ammo, that’ll help.
The other request I have for deniers and never got an answer back is how many barrels of oil or any fossil fuel has not been extracted because of environmental or scientific findings? The answer is none.
Global warming went political right after James Hansen addressed the senate in 1988. So what did the world do after that? Globalization. The humans did the exact opposite of what was recommended, yet the denier tards have been screaming bloody murder the entire time – meaning economic murder. Why? They went bat shit crazy over “environmental Obama” when the truth, that any idot could follow, is that oil extraction on US soil had it’s best 8 years ever under Obama. Deniers have consistently accused anyone who mentions any environmental issue of being alarmist and hysterical. People who are being alarmist and hysterical are chicken little. Much ado about nothing. So the deniers (white, male, conservative & mostly American) entire reasoning for arguing against AGW is economic. They are worried regulation and taxes and carbon schemes will hurt the economy. Take a look at fossil fuel extraction and use and global consumption since 1988 and what do you see? All of it looks just like the CO2 hockey stick graph. Up up up. So who has been alarmist and hysterical? Everything a good little conservatard American dreams about happened and yet they screamed and bitched and moaned the whole time and still are. Why would they do that? Why it’s almost if they are brained washed by right wing think tanks and corrupt politicians to automatically parrot propaganda memes like an army of windup monkeys (liberal windup monkeys have their own memes).
Now lets take a look at the other side of the “debate”. The predictions, many which predate 1988, claimed there would be an increase in: RECORD breaking Rain Bombs, floods, wildfires, heatwaves, explosion in species population decline & extinctions, land and sea ice meltdown, SLR, coral reef die off and ocean acidification. Is it happening? Oh fuck ya and the only thing the scientific community got wrong is the speed – ‘faster than previously expected’ on all counts.
There are plenty of deniers in this world – most humans including some in the scientific community and most environmentalists. The rightwing deniers are just the dumbest and they are dangerous because their attitude prevents governments and individuals partaking in the only option left which is to prepare for the inevitable horror show that is approaching. Possibly lessen the suffering of you and yours.
This is cognitive dissonance writ large. Since you’re wrong about AGW, what else are you wrong about? Does that mean the other tribe is right? I have wondered for a long time how long they will keep the denial up for? For me it’s just like watching a psychology experiment in action with some schadenfreude on the side.
If anyone wants to see just how totally ineffective the environmental movement has been and how mighty and relentless the Cancer is take a look at the graphs and charts here. Environmentalism has been an abysmal failure.
http://www.futureearth.org/blog/2015-jan-16/great-acceleration
Global Warming Has Begun, Expert Tells Senate
By PHILIP SHABECOFF, Special to the New York Times
Published: June 24, 1988
http://www.nytimes.com/1988/06/24/us/global-warming-has-begun-expert-tells-senate.html?pagewanted=all
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJh6EQ5gv7g
Cloggie on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 12:58 pm
Warmmongers
Warmists
https://twitter.com/tan123/status/886546245237559298
DerHundistlos on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 1:25 pm
We are to believe that scientists from NOAA, NASA, and HADLEY are incapable of formulating a study as affirmed by SEVEN individuals (the report cites support from two economists, an aerospace consultant, an astronomist, and three fossil fuel industry funded scientists.)
We are told that there is a vast global conspiracy among scientists to prepetrate a rapid global climate change fraud for money. Pathetic.
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 1:30 pm
How many Cancer loving denier tards have been slaughtered for their beliefs? None.
200 Environmentalists Were Murdered Last Year
A new report warns of escalating violence against conservationists and protestors, from the U.S. to Africa and beyond
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/07/environmentalists-protestors-killed-violence-global-witness-report/
Brazil has been one of the deadliest places for environmentalists.
Brazil to open up 860,000 acres of protected Amazon rainforest to logging, mining and farming
Environmentalists dismayed by government move
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/illegal-logging-national-forest-of-jamanxim-brazil-amazon-br-163-protests-deforestation-gisele-a7842796.html
Oh ya, Cancer wins again just like it has 99.99% of the time. That ain’t enough for Capitalistic loving Cancer apes – they want the other .1% and will kill for it.
All you denier scum should not be whining and complaining about scientists and environmentalists – you whooped their ass real good. Stomped the fuck out of them.
Your reward is right around the coroner. You get to watch your country and economy be smashed to shit by ever more destructive AGW jacked weather disasters and you also get to watch your kids and grandkids suffer and maybe even die. If they live their lives will be shit. So congratulations. You deserve your rewards.
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 1:37 pm
Hey clog and coffee, what is your explanation for all the weather disasters? Did warmists use HAARP to create the northern hemisphere heat waves of the last month? You got nuthing except faggoty denier babbling. Your ugliness is why I cheer whenever a denier state gets hammered. The only good deniers are dead ones and as more states go broke the body count will rise. Takes tons of money to keep rescuing you retards and rebuilding and repairing the infrastructure. This is why I like trump – you’re on your own with him.
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 1:39 pm
Southern Europe gripped by record-high heatwave
https://weather.com/en-GB/unitedkingdom/weather/news/europe-weather-record-breaking-heatwave
record-high heatwave record-high heatwave record-high heatwave record-high heatwave record-high heatwave record-high heatwave record-high heatwave record-high heatwave
That’s your future denier losers.
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 1:43 pm
Thousands of Illinois homes swamped by flood waters as rivers keep rising
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-illinois-floods-idUSKBN1A00PA
Get ready denier fucks because it’s coming for you and yours. This is light weight, just wait for 2020 and beyond, It’ll break every one of you.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 2:28 pm
The corporate scum and their puppets will continue to ramp up their attacks on the science as well as the reporting of the effects of their greed on the living Earth. Revolution gets more necessary and possible as each warmer day passes.
sidzepp on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 2:45 pm
Let me get this straight. “Research team debunks global warming.” So it appears that the ‘flawed’ red data has been ‘corrected’ by the blue med office data. It appears that there are two parallel data streams with about three one hundredths of a degree centigrade separation. I fail to see where this debunks temperature increase.
onlooker on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 2:49 pm
Actually, what amuses me the most is never mind that we are dismantling the tapestry of life support on this planet but to show what a failed species we developed into, we are at present busy in our hostility and threats to each other basically threatening most life on this planet including ourselves with nuclear annihilation. PATHETIC to put it mildly
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 2:58 pm
Yabut we just want to endlessly argue about the minutia of satellite records N stuff. Anything but the real world, real time daily consequences. Look look at this and don’t look at that. Desperate much?
July 15, 2017, 6:59 PM
Too hot to fly: As temperatures rise, more problems at airports
“More than 40 large wildfires are buring out of control this weekend in at least seven Western states. Many of these fires were sparked by lightning and are now being fueled by triple-digit heat.
This summer, we’ve also seen how extreme heat can impact air travel. Sometimes it’s just too hot to fly — and a new study says it’s going to get worse for air travellers.
Record-high temperatures grounded dozens of planes in Phoenix, where the mercury approached 120 degrees in late June — too hot for some smaller regional jets to take off.”
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/too-hot-too-fly-as-temperatures-rise-more-problems-at-airports/
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 3:02 pm
A new record is set for the Des Plaines River as flood woes continue – 07/15/2017
“…the state distributed 350,000 sandbags to Lake County and 50,000 to McHenry County.”
“We’re looking forward right now, as the water goes down, to get damage assessments,”
“I don’t want to say that this will happen every four years,” Mott said. “But as the atmosphere appears to be getting warmer, it holds more water, which means rainfalls like these are possible from time to time.”
http://chicago.suntimes.com/news/a-new-record-is-set-for-the-des-plaines-river-as-flood-woes-continue/
400,000 sand bags. Better hang onto them for next time.
Cloggie on Sun, 16th Jul 2017 3:30 pm
The only good deniers are dead ones and as more states go broke the body count will rise. Takes tons of money to keep rescuing you retards and rebuilding and repairing the infrastructure. This is why I like trump – you’re on your own with him.
https://www.infowars.com/report-trump-border-wall-work-begins-in-texas/
TRUMP BORDER WALL WORK BEGINS IN TEXAS
First things first.
When the wall will be in place, you can buy as many turn-key offshore wind parks in Europe as you like to combat global warming.
Everybody happy.