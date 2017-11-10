Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Don’t mind the cloud of radioactive pollution floating over Europe – it’s harmless, the French nuclear safety institute IRSN said Thursday.
Officials in Europe said they began detecting unusually high levels of ruthenium 106, a radioactive atom that does not occur naturally, near France in the last week of September.
The IRSN immediately “mobilized all its means of radiological monitoring of the atmosphere and conducted regular analysis of the filters from its monitoring stations,” the agency said in a press release.
IRSN director Jean-Marc Peres told Reuters that the leak likely came from a nuclear fuel treatment site or center for radioactive medicine in Russia or Kazakhstan, not a nuclear reactor.
The radioactive cloud poses only an “extremely low” risk of contaminating mushrooms and other foodstuffs that are imported into France, the IRSN said in a statement.
“The potential health risk associated with this scenario is also very low,” the IRSN said.
In January, the IRSN similarly assured Europeans that the small amounts of nuclear radiation that were blooming throughout Europe were nothing to worry about.
18 Comments on "Radioactive Cloud Floating Over Europe Is Nothing to Worry About, Experts Say"
Apneaman on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 3:43 pm
Europe already has plenty of shit to worry about.
Climate Change Related Drought Bakes the Iberian Peninsula
“Suddenly what was once thought to be a problem confined to the third world has arrived in southern Europe.”
“The reason is that the worsening climate change related impacts of sea level rise, extreme weather, acidifying and anoxic oceans are ultimately so far reaching that you can’t call any place on Earth realistically safe from harm. And even if you do avoid the barrage of these varied impacts personally, the damage from rising levels of warming is eventually so deep and widespread that there is serious risk of collapse to the various systems civilization relies on to function — like water, power, transportation, and food supply.”
“Despite popular misconception, the wealthier countries of the world are not immune to or even really very resilient to the impacts of climate change. ”
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/11/10/climate-change-related-drought-bakes-the-iberian-peninsula/
Welcome to the European Drought Observatory!
http://edo.jrc.ec.europa.eu/edov2/php/index.php?id=1000
John on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 4:45 pm
This is the same thing told to many mothers of children with tumors and other medical issues in the late 1950s and early 1960s after our own nuclear tests fallout was observed over North Texas cities.
sarah line on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 5:04 pm
Someone informed me Evian water is completely contaminated with cesium 137 from Chernobyl. So what are we supposed to do?
onlooker on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 5:07 pm
https://www.darkmoon.me/2017/the-migrant-invasion-of-europe-get-ready-for-riots-and-the-abolition-of-the-white-race/
How is the Wall coming along Clog?
Shortend on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 6:03 pm
Another one bites the dust…impossible to contain this stuff from the ecosystem.
So, just believe there pronouncements that there is no danger….
Sissyfuss on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 6:31 pm
Well good. With this and Fukushima I have very little to be concerned with.
1sgret1 on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 8:09 pm
Crap, all Radiation is harmful, Where have you been under a rock?
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 8:55 pm
Some crazy Russian set a radioactive
Sofa on fire. Gotta admit, it’s clever.
Probly had blue and green flames.
Apneaman on Fri, 10th Nov 2017 10:16 pm
I see the anti nuke comment bots are here. Kinda obvious.
Scale of ‘nitrate timebomb’ revealed
“Huge quantities of nitrate chemicals from farm fertilisers are polluting the rocks beneath our feet, a study says.
Researchers at the British Geological Survey say it could have severe global-scale consequences for rivers, water supplies, human health and the economy.
They say the nitrate will be released from the rocks into rivers via springs.
That will cause toxic algal blooms and fish deaths, and will cost industry and consumers billions of pounds a year in extra water treatment.
In a paper in Nature Communications, the scientists from BGS and Lancaster University estimate that up to 180 million tonnes of nitrate are stored in rocks worldwide – perhaps twice the amount stored in soils.
They say this is the first global estimate of the amount of nitrate trapped between the soil layer and the water-bearing aquifers below. They warn that over time the nitrate will inevitably slowly seep into the aquifers.”
http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-41945650
Apneaman on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 12:54 am
Anger rises as toxic air chokes India’s capital
“As air pollution peaked this week in Delhi, it rose to more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s recommended safe level. Experts have compared it to smoking a couple of packs of cigarettes a day. A recent report by the Lancet medical journal estimated that a quarter of all premature deaths in India, some 2.5 million each year, are caused by pollution.”
http://wapo.st/2i365vy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RUWD-FflZPI
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 1:12 am
That’s great news Sleep Apneaman !
India is way over-populated. The smoke
should kill off quite a few of them.
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 1:12 am
Let’s export old sofa’s and
worn-out tires to India.
makati1 on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 1:49 am
“Air pollution causes about 200,000 early deaths each year in the United States, according to a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).” (2013)
“Baltimore, Maryland, was the city with the highest emissions-related death rate in the United States, with 130 out of every 100,000 deaths likely caused by exposure to air pollution.”
https://www.voanews.com/a/air-pollution-linked-to-early-death/1739804.html
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1352231013004548
http://www.businessinsider.com/ap-countries-with-the-highest-pollution-deaths-mortality-rates-2017-10/#9-ethiopia-129450-191-of-all-deaths-2
“The US is the only developed country on a list of nations with the highest pollution-related deaths — here are the top 10”
#8 — United States: 155,155 (5.7% of all deaths) (2017)
http://www.businessinsider.com/ap-countries-with-the-highest-pollution-deaths-mortality-rates-2017-10/#10-democratic-republic-of-the-congo-123942-18-of-all-deaths-1
Putting the numbers into perspective…
Apneaman on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 2:58 am
Indian Cancer.
These photos of pollution in Delhi reveal why authorities are calling the city a ‘gas chamber’
Schools are closed in Delhi as pollution and smog fills the air. The government is sounding the alarm.
http://www.pulse.ng/bi/tech/tech-these-photos-of-pollution-in-delhi-reveal-why-authorities-are-calling-the-city-a-gas-chamber-id7584485.html
Dot not feather.
deadlykillerbeaz on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 3:20 am
There have been 1500 plus detonations of atomic/hydrogen bombs since the Day of Trinity.
The ocean didn’t boil away, the atmosphere didn’t vaporize, the earth remained steadfast and rolled with the punches.
You can’t blow up the earth with 1500 plus nuclear detonations, no matter how hard you try. Man’s puny brain can’t do it, can’t do that.
A ten mile long asteroid nosediving towards earth will be a life changing event.
If radioactive clouds persist for 70 years, then they can last for centuries.
Good thing nothing bad ever happened. A few malignant neoplasms in humans are acceptable, worth it. Advances the science of medicine.
Radon emitted right from the soil is a hazard also. Naturally occurring radon gas is a culprit. Uraniferous soils are everywhere.
Nuclear power is here to stay. Have to train and educate people to be nuclear physicists and engineers. Nuclear power is the ultimate Catch 22. It can’t be ignored, it must be maintained constantly. Geiger counters are a needed instrument. Just may need a radiation detector.
Armageddon looms.
Lake Nyos built up a huge bubble of CO2, the bubble rose to the lake’s surface and killed people and animals, livestock, in the immediate area of the CO2 massive leak. Nobody saw it coming, it was too late.
http://volcano.oregonstate.edu/silent-deadly
Davy on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 4:14 am
#8 — United States: 155,155 (5.7% of all deaths) (2017)
mad kat, stupid, let’s put numbers in perspective. Did you see the percentage for death was 5.7 and look how big the US population is. Try adding the EU in there with all the nations together and see what there number comes out to be. We know they are industrialized so lets give them a 4% number and multiply that out and get back to me you cherry picking douchebag. Your P’s is likely worse as is the rest of Asia’s industrialized nations.
“Putting the numbers into perspective…”
mad kat is a liar
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 4:29 am
If we burnt 10 old sofa’s in India per square
mile… it should increase the microgram
pollutants and lung cancer cases enough
to reduce their population by 0.3% annually.
After 30 years this would be a 9% reduction
in their population. Donate now to the
old sofa’s and tire fires in Indian
City Backyards Fund. Operators are
standing by. Give generously.
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 11th Nov 2017 4:31 am
We can pour radioactive waste over the
Indian sofa and tire fires, causing
cancer cases not only by Organic
Airborne Pollutants but also by
radioactivity inhalation.