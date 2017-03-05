Pope Francis ‘urges parents to have fewer children to stop over-population of the world’

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 5, 2017
The Pope wants couples to have fewer children in order to lessen the environmental damage being done to the planet, a Vatican panel has been told.
Environmentalist Peter Raven made the comment at a workshop on biodiversity, which discussed Catholic Church attitudes toward environmental issues.
Pope Francis has previously said avoiding pregnancy is not an ‘absolute evil’, but the church remains unwavering in its opposition to artificial birth control.
Dr Raven stated, LifeSiteNews reports: ‘Pope Francis has urged us to have fewer children to make the world more sustainable.’
But he continued: ‘We do not endorse any of the artificial birth control [methods] that the Church does not endorse.’
Dr Raven stated, according to the site’s account of the workshop, that ‘we need a more limited number of people in the world’.
At the same Biological Extinction workshop, a paper was presented by Dr Paul Ehrlich, who argued that Catholic teachings had resulted in ‘collective failure’ to reduce the world’s population.
Dr Peter Raven told a Vatican panel that the pope wants people to have fewer children in order to lessen the damage being done to the planet
In a press conference onboard a flight last year, Pope Francis said abortion is a crime and ‘absolutely evil’, but he added: ‘Paul VI, a great man, in a difficult situation in Africa, permitted nuns to use contraceptives in cases of rape.’
He later stated that ‘avoiding pregnancy is not an absolute evil’.
The Pope said: ‘In certain cases, as in this one, or in the one I mentioned of Blessed Paul VI, it was clear.’
Following Pope Francis’ remarks, Dr Melissa Moschella, a philosophy professor at The Catholic University of America, told the Catholic News Agency this did not amount to a change in policy.
She said that for Catholics, sex is an act in a relationship that would be fulfilled by having children together, but added: ‘In the case of rape, there has been no voluntary sex act on the part of the woman.’
13 Comments on "Pope Francis ‘urges parents to have fewer children to stop over-population of the world’"
Hello on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 12:00 pm
Tell that to the rag head fucks.
onlooker on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 12:21 pm
Too bad for so long you were telling people to be fruitful and multiply and do not use contraceptives
Boat on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 12:39 pm
Now the Pope needs to take that message to every politicion and religious leader he meets.
________________________________________ on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 12:44 pm
What needs to be done is a licence to breed. There needs to be a genetic, intelligence and athletic test. The bottom 90% of males need to be sterilized. And the ugliest females.
Cloggie on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 12:47 pm
Meaningless appeal then.
And more in general: if the pope does not engage in the “sport” himself, why then does he interfere with the rules?
BobInget on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 1:07 pm
________________________________________________ Genuine
Fascists are far more devious. Nice try though.
q on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 1:08 pm
Too late.
GregT on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 2:57 pm
“Now the Pope needs to take that message to every politicion and religious leader he meets.”
Still haven’t quite figured out how to use a spellchecker Boat? Not the least bit surprising.
joe on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 4:18 pm
Should have said that about 6,000,000,000 people ago.
Kenz300 on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 4:21 pm
If you can not provide for yourself you can not provide for a child.
Endless population growth is not sustainable.
Climate Change, rising sea levels, over fishing, resource depletion, poverty, suffering and despair are all related to problems caused by over population.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 4:41 pm
Catholicism worked until it didn’t. This Pope is more realistic than any of the others but the basic philosophy belongs to an era when the infant mortality rate was much higher and the priests were much hornier.
Midnight Oil on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 5:47 pm
Hmmm, maybe the Pope should tell all those faithful that oral sex is spiritual, but don’t swallow…
Listen…it’s farrr too late to change the outcome of hitting a brick wall.What difference will it make?
The Church is still hung up on the pro life campaign.
makati1 on Sun, 5th Mar 2017 6:42 pm
Religions that promote big families:
Islam 3.1 births per woman.
Catholic 2.7 b/w.
Hindu 2.4 b/w
Jew 2.3
World average 1.1 b/w WIKI
Poverty is a huge promoter because of infant deaths and the chance of a child living long enough to take care of their parents in old age. Security in numbers. We can blame poverty on the 1% who try to keep them in that condition. Nothing will change until all suffer the same fate. Be patient.