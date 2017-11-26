Plastic – a global epidemic

As the world population increases, so does the global production and consumption of plastics. Plastic has some amazing properties – it is versatile, lightweight, flexible, moisture resistant, strong, and relatively inexpensive. These attractive traits have lead to an insatiable appetite and over-consumption of plastic goods by us humans. Unfortunately, this comes at an extremely heavy cost.Plastic waste in our oceans has increasingly become a major health risk for humans and marine life. It is estimated that there are 51 trillion microplastic particles in our ocean, which are ingested by fish and marine birds. Eventually, these microplastics end up in the fish we eat.

Today, there are more than 8 million tons of plastic that enter the world’s oceans each year. At the current rate of plastic entering oceans, recent studies estimate that there will be more plastic in our oceans than fish, in weight, by 2050.

Plastic waste knows no boundaries. Farquhar atoll in Seychelles is considered one of the most beautiful and remote places on earth. Unfortunately, it too is overwhelmingly littered with plastic.