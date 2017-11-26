Plastic – a global epidemic

|
Plastic has even permeated into areas never before thought possible. In a recent study at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom, a group of scientists have discovered plastic in the stomachs of crustaceans living miles below the ocean surface in deep trenches. In fact, every animal that was analyzed in the study from the Mariana Trench, the deepest in the world at seven miles, had ingested plastic.While the amount of plastic entering the world’s oceans continues to dramatically increase, we do see some efforts of increase recycling rates and use of recycled materials. However, this increase will likely be offset by the need for more plastic bottles, bags, cutlery, etc. as global populations increase.
This will continue to be a challenge future generations must face as global populations continue to increase and consumption along with it. Fortunately, there are solutions to the use of plastics and we do have the technology to utilize more degradable packaging. For example; learn to wean yourself off disposable plastics by carrying a reusable grocery bag on a next shopping trip, bringing silverware to the office instead of using disposable cutlery, carrying a reusable water bottle instead of buying water, boycotting beauty products such as facial scrubs, toothpaste and body washes that contain plastic microbeads, buy in bulk to limit packaging, and supporting businesses that promote smarter, recyclable packaging, rather than others that do not.
Plastic is everyone’s problem. Play your part in helping to sustain our planet for future generations
onlooker on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 3:18 pm
So plastic in the ocean is and ever growing problem. So is dying phytoplankton which produce much of the oxygen. Apparently dying because of anoxic conditions caused by excess acidification caused by high CO2 emissions. Conclusion: Our species and the ways we live are busily undermining the environment that sustains us. We better hope we run out soon of oil – sugar in the petri dish or this planet will no longer be conducive to human life
____________________________________________ on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 4:31 pm
Yes, plastics and the ones littering are a problem. But CO2 is a solution.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 5:02 pm
We have a choice, OL. We can either feed it to the fish in the form of plastic or burn it in our vehicles and factories in the form of oil. At least with the latter we won’t have to settle for sushi.
onlooker on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 5:13 pm
Well yes Sissy I like my seafood without plastic haha
Makati1 on Sun, 26th Nov 2017 5:42 pm
“Plastic chemical found in nearly 500 foods sold in US”
https://www.rt.com/usa/azodicarbonamide-ada-chemical-foods-263/
” When dioxins are produced through the burning process, they are caught in the atmosphere. They come back down with rain, settle on earth, and are consumed by animals. Then, as the highest predator on the food chain, man consumes the animals, dioxins and all.”
https://www.webmd.com/food-recipes/features/mixing-plastic-food-urban-legend#1
“Your food is contaminated with toxic chemicals from plastics. These chemicals you are eating and drinking are changing you on a cellular level, altering your chromosomes in ways that can lead to infertility, obesity, and cancer.”
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/lisa-kaas-boyle/plastic-is-food-poisoning_b_5219189.html
Most of the scientific literature to date suggests that polyethylene doesn’t leach chemicals, but it doesn’t biodegrade, either, creating a lasting problem. So often, we don’t even know we’re consuming plastic. Even chewing gum contains plastic (poly-vinyl acetate). Check the ingredients; it’s difficult to find a single chewing gum that doesn’t contain a synthetic. Ditto beer. Fans of the hearty, local microbrew will notice the plastic gasket lining the bottle caps of glass bottles. In short: it’s everywhere.”
http://ecosalon.com/plastic-in-food-and-products/
And on and on. You don’t have to eat fish to get your daily dose of plastic. Just buy a cup of coffee at the local 7-Eleven or a Coke.
Plastics didn’t exist when I was a kid. When plastics were first used commercially, they were too expensive to just use and toss. Now it is everywhere, in the air, water, and our food. AND, accumulating in our bodies. Teflon ‘NoStick” pans. Saran Wrap. Polystyrene cups. Plastic lined cups and food containers. Plastic utensils. Additive to food. And on and on. It is almost impossible to avoid plastic. Another way we are killing ourselves, slowly.