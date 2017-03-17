Overpopulation: the life and death of a meme

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Those of us who remember the 1970s and the 1980s may still have in mind how, in those years, speaking of overpopulation and birth control was not considered politically incorrect. Julian Simon (the “doomslayer”) gives us a good description of the debate of those years (he was, needless to say, strongly against the idea that overpopulation was a problem).
Yet once again there is hysteria about there being too many people, and too many babies being born. Television presents notables ranging from Andrei Sakharov to Dan Rather repeating that more people on earth mean poorer lives now and worse prospects for the future. The newspapers chime in. A typical editorial in the June 3, 1989 Washington Post (p. A14) says that “in the developing world…fertility rates impede advances in economic growth, health, and educational opportunities”. Nobel- winner Leon Lederman says in his statement as candidate for the president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science that “overpopulation’ is one of our “present crises” (2 June, 1989 Announcement, p. 2). The president of NOW warns that continued population growth would be a “catastrophe” (Nat Hentoff in The Washington Post, July 29, 1989, p. A17). The head of the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology calls for more funding for contraceptive research becasue of “Overpopulation, together with continuing deterioration of the environment…” (The Wall Street Journal, August 14, 1989, p. A9). And this is just a tiny sample of one summer.
Simon’s analysis is in good agreement with the results of a Google Ngram search. The term “overpopulation” reached a popularity peak in the 1970s, then it started a decline that’s still ongoing.
You can see the same behavior with concepts such as “birth control” and also using “google trends.” So, what happened that made the very concept of overpopulation obsolete? Surely, population growth continue and it is still continuing (image from Gerald Marten):
And it is impressive to note how the decline in the interest on overpopulation started while the population growth curve continued its steep increase, in particular in the poor nations of the world.
So, why did people lose interest in overpopulation just while it kept becoming a bigger problem? Something similar took place with other concepts such as the limits to growth and peak oil: people are losing interest just now that these problems are becoming gigantic and probably unsolvable.
I can propose a tentative explanation based on the recent work we have been performing with my coworkers, Sara Falsini and Ilaria Perissi. We have been examining the behavior of memes on the web using a simple viral propagation model, the same commonly used in epidemiology. It is called the SIR (susceptible, infected, recovered) model. Here it is in a simple form (image on the right).
The model depends on two parameters that describe the kinetics of propagation of the meme in the cybersphere (humankind’s system of information diffusion and processing). These two parameters do NOT depend on what happens outside the cybersphere. The world’s population may continue growing but the meme will go through its path, oblivious to everything that’s not reported in the media. While it declines, the meme doesn’t disappear, but it remains dormant. It is not infective anymore.
The model can be modified to take into account re-infection, which causes the interest in the meme not to go to zero after the peak. Theoretically, this parameter could be affected by events occurring outside the cybersphere, but we found that, apparently, people rapidly become resistant to re-infection for most memes.
Eventually, we have a problem that has to do with the capability of the cybersphere to process information. The cybersphere is not a “brain”, it is just a complex system in homeostasis. When subjected external forcings in the form of memes, it reacts by readjusting some of its parameters, but no more than that. It can’t act on external problems by long-term planning; it doesn’t have the tools for that. We may call it a “governance” problem or, perhaps, a “command and control” problem. In any case, the system is nearly completely blind to external threats. We see this most clearly for the question of climate change. And that makes it likely that we’ll go the way the dinosaurs went.
Cassandra’s legacy by Ugo Bardi
12 Comments on "Overpopulation: the life and death of a meme"
Davy on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 6:25 am
“So, why did people lose interest in overpopulation just while it kept becoming a bigger problem? Something similar took place with other concepts such as the limits to growth and peak oil: people are losing interest just now that these problems are becoming gigantic and probably unsolvable…..When subjected external forcings in the form of memes, it reacts by readjusting some of its parameters, but no more than that. It can’t act on external problems by long-term planning; it doesn’t have the tools for that. We may call it a “governance” problem or, perhaps, a “command and control” problem. In any case, the system is nearly completely blind to external threats. We see this most clearly for the question of climate change. And that makes it likely that we’ll go the way the dinosaurs went.”
efarmer on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:21 pm
Overpopulation being a meme is an interesting title. I follow several such memes, Cancer meme, Climate Change meme, Nationalism meme, wealth concentration meme, nuclear proliferation meme, and often take time from my meme trivial pursuit to discuss movies and lunch menus, and wardrobe malfunctions, and follow the Kardashians, so that I can avoid the simple minded memes, and fill my brain with rich content of an earth shaking nature.
penury on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:22 pm
Why can people not accept that which is clearly evident with the loss of so many species of plants, insects, and other animals? Humans especially the believers in most religions cling to the belief that their”God” will never let bad things happen to them.Therefore all things necessary for life as we know it to continue will be available. Cognitive disconnect is real.
efarmer on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:25 pm
In essence I think you are positing that the tracking of attention to a subject is proportional to the truth or importance of same. If a guy from Madison Avenue moves to Silcon Valley and works for Google can he still sell Pop Tarts to diabetics who are hopelessly wrapped up in a sugar meme?
Sissyfuss on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:30 pm
Overshoot is not a meme, it is reality and the death of Ind Civ will take us back to the 19th century. The Islamisists want to take us back the 7th. That’s rather progressive, no?
Cloud9 on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 12:51 pm
To steal from zero hedge,on a long enough time line we are all dead. Most people research until they understand the threat. They either accept it or take steps to mitigate it and they move on.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 1:25 pm
Sissyfuss, it’s starting in the 13th century and on that Islamist world reverted to full blown fundamentalism. The 7th century reference is another meme spread by people who have never read a fucking book.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 17th Mar 2017 2:18 pm
I’ve read many books, Apnea but to your point, was there that much increase in living standards within civilizations between the 7th and 13th centuries? No big whoop.