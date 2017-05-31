‘Overpopulation’ Fears Are a Hoax. Here’s Why Higher Populations Are Actually a Good Thing.

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
In 1798, Thomas Malthus wrote “An Essay on the Principle of Population.” He predicted that mankind’s birthrate would outstrip our ability to grow food and would lead to mass starvation.
Malthus’ wrong predictions did not deter Stanford University professor Paul Ehrlich from making a similar prediction.
In his 1968 best-seller, “The Population Bomb,” which has sold more than 2 million copies, Ehrlich warned: “The battle to feed all of humanity is over. In the 1970s and 1980s hundreds of millions of people will starve to death in spite of any crash programs embarked upon now.”
This hoax resulted in billions of dollars being spent to fight overpopulation.
According to the standard understanding of the term, human overpopulation occurs when the ecological footprint of a human population in a specific geographical location exceeds the carrying capacity of the place occupied by that group.
Let’s look at one aspect of that description—namely, population density.
Let’s put you, the reader, to a test. See whether you can tell which country is richer and which is poorer just by knowing two countries’ population density.
North Korea’s population density is 518 people per square mile, whereas South Korea’s is more than double that, at 1,261 people per square mile.
Hong Kong’s population density is 16,444, whereas Somalia’s is 36.
Congo has 75 people per square mile, whereas Singapore has 18,513.
Looking at the gross domestic products of these countries, one would have to be a lunatic to believe that smaller population density leads to greater riches.
Here are some gross domestic product data expressed in millions of U.S. dollars: North Korea ($17,396), South Korea ($1,411,246), Hong Kong ($320,668), Somalia ($5,707), Congo ($41,615), and Singapore ($296,967).
The overpopulation hoax has led to horrible population control programs. The United Nations Population Fund has helped governments deny women the right to choose the number and spacing of their children.
Overpopulation concerns led China to enact a brutal one-child policy. Forced sterilization is a method of population control in some countries. Nearly a quarter-million Peruvian women were sterilized.
Our government, through the U.N. Population Fund, is involved in “population moderation” programs around the world, including in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, the Philippines, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, and Colombia.
The entire premise behind population control is based on the faulty logic that humans are not valuable resources.
The fact of business is that humans are what the late Julian L. Simon called the ultimate resource.
That fact becomes apparent by pondering this question: Why is it that Gen. George Washington did not have cellphones to communicate with his troops and rocket launchers to sink British ships anchored in New York Harbor?
Surely, all of the physical resources—such as aluminum alloys, copper, iron ore, and chemical propellants—necessary to build cellphones and rocket launchers were around during Washington’s time. In fact, they were around at the time of the caveman.
There is only one answer for why cellphones, rocket launchers, and millions of other things are around today but were not around yesteryear.
The growth in human knowledge, human ingenuity, job specialization, and trade led to industrialization, which, coupled with personal liberty and private property rights, made it possible.
Human beings are valuable resources, and the more we have of them the better.
The greatest threat to mankind’s prosperity is government, not population growth. For example, Zimbabwe was agriculturally rich but, with government interference, was reduced to the brink of mass starvation.
Any country faced with massive government interference can be brought to starvation. Blaming poverty on overpopulation not only lets governments off the hook but also encourages the enactment of harmful, inhumane policies.
Today’s poverty has little to do with overpopulation. The most commonly held characteristics of non-poor countries are greater personal liberty, private property rights, the rule of law, and an economic system closer to capitalism than to communism.
That’s the recipe for prosperity.
19 Comments on "'Overpopulation' Fears Are a Hoax. Here's Why Higher Populations Are Actually a Good Thing."
penury on Wed, 31st May 2017 11:18 am
This is a joke?
shortonoil on Wed, 31st May 2017 11:30 am
“This is a joke?”
No! There really are people stupid enough to believe it; that’s the joke!
Hello on Wed, 31st May 2017 11:57 am
>>>Human beings are valuable resources, and the more we have of them the better
Wow. The resource is so valuable that minimum wage laws must be enacted. Because ‘at market value’ most humans are maybe worth $2.5/h
Except of course chief moocher Ape, who lives off his tenants, yet cries foul when a factory owner lives off his machines. He’s priceless.
Midnight Oil on Wed, 31st May 2017 12:00 pm
Looked up the source..
In June 2014. Daily Signal is owned by The Heritage Foundation, one of the most well-established conservative Washington think tanks. DS’s co-founder and editor is Robert Bluey, who has also written for RedState, Washington Examiner and other right-wing online publications.
Political position:
Conservative. The Heritage Foundation has ties to both establishment Republicans, as well as to the Trump administration. Its current president is former South Carolina Sen. Jim DeMint.
Same folks that spew out AGW is not a problem but actually making weather better!
ALCIADA-MOLE on Wed, 31st May 2017 12:05 pm
well i don’t blieve it’s a joke because it’s go back to tiny tim and malthusian bs that’d been rejected. it would place me comfortable in the CONservative arms and make me lose my shirts in GOLD because I was a Paultard.
It means I have to buy into the Putin fraud train lying through the teeth, invading neighbors and killing political opponents.
It means I buy into eugenic BS and lifeboat crap.
It’s never about killing off white people who use too much resources.
I’m here to say you can have your cake and eat it too.
I presented a concise arguemnt for 420
Nobody have to die (including white people and certainly not yourself) and I get to reject Putin. Don’t love him and I apologize for this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hKSYgOGtos
Here’s truck stop instead of SAint peters.
Come along with me because I like people. Keep your sidearms because I don’t believe in using you and starting a cult like Mollyneux for his own benefits.
With your sidearms you can check my actions.
Satori on Wed, 31st May 2017 12:07 pm
GOP Congressman: God Will ‘Take Care Of’ Climate Change If It Exists
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/tim-walberg-climate-change_us_592edc73e4b0540ffc837acf?ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009
and “God” took care of war,poverty,and cancer too
oh wait
hmmm
not so much
bobinget on Wed, 31st May 2017 12:26 pm
WASHINGTON― A draft of the Trump administration’s new birth control coverage exemption has leaked, and it is far more wide-reaching than had been predicted.
The new rule amends the Obama administration’s coverage requirement to allow any employer, school or insurance company to opt out of covering contraception due to any moral or religious objection, Vox reported Wednesday. Even massive for-profit companies with no religious affiliation will be able to deny birth control coverage to their female employees.
“This rule would mean women across the country could be denied insurance coverage for birth control on a whim from their employer or university,” said Dana Singiser, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood. “It makes a farce of the Trump administration’s so-called ‘women’s empowerment’ agenda and endangers a woman’s ability to make the most basic and personal of decisions ― when and if to have a child.”
In the Affordable Care Act, the Obama administration deemed birth control an essential health service and required most employers to cover the full range of contraceptives in their insurance plans at no cost to women. The rule carved out an exemption for houses of worship and an accommodation for religiously affiliated non-profits, but the Trump administration has decided that requiring anyone to cover birth control violates religious freedom.
“Expanding the exemption removes religious and moral obstacles that entities and certain individuals may face who otherwise wish to participate in the healthcare market,” the administration says in the rule.
The contraception mandate currently guarantees coverage to more than 55 million women. Before the law went into effect, more than 20 percent of women of childbearing age had to pay out of pocket for contraception. The coverage rule reduced that number to 4 percent. It has contributed to an all-time low in unintended pregnancy and the lowest U.S. abortion rate since the procedure became legal in 1973.
Anonymouse on Wed, 31st May 2017 12:49 pm
From dailydisinformation.com, About us:
‘The Daily Signal is supported by the resources and intellectual firepower(lol) of The Heritage Foundation’.
Nuff said…
Davy on Wed, 31st May 2017 12:55 pm
This might have something to do with the stupidity of this article:
http://dailysignal.com/daily-signal/
“The Daily Signal is supported by the resources and intellectual firepower of The Heritage Foundation”
http://www.heritage.org/about-heritage/mission
“Building an America where freedom, opportunity, prosperity, and civil society flourish”
“The mission of The Heritage Foundation is to formulate and promote conservative public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.”
Sissyfuss on Wed, 31st May 2017 1:55 pm
Sorry Bob, the country needs more consumers to keep the growth train careening down the tracks towards the cliff. It’s all we know.
JuanP on Wed, 31st May 2017 2:15 pm
Get a Vasectomy now! I don’t give a fuck about overpopulation, abortions, or contraceptives because I had a Vasectomy and no children. The USA is fast becoming a Fourth World country! LOL!
Apneaman on Wed, 31st May 2017 2:38 pm
Finally, the Class War Is Out in the Open; or Why Trump Won the Election
“For a variety of reasons, Richard Nixon—not one of my favorite people—decided to repeal Bretton Woods, which he did in 1971. What this did was usher in a dramatic age of finance capitalism. Just to be clear, capitalism comes in three flavors. There is mercantile or commercial capital, in which wealth is derived from trade, and which flourished during the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. Then there is industrial capital, in which wealth is derived from manufactures, and which characterized the modern era, that is the eighteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth centuries. And finally there is finance capital, in which wealth is not derived from trade or manufactures, but simply from currency speculation. This is what the repeal of Bretton Woods allowed, because with the removal of the gold standard, the currencies of the world had no intrinsic (dollar) value; they just floated against one another in a market place of constantly fluctuating exchange rates. Casino capitalism, we might also call it.”
http://morrisberman.blogspot.ca/2017/04/finally-class-war-is-out-in-open-or-why.html
Apneaman on Wed, 31st May 2017 2:40 pm
Waves rippled through Greenland’s ice
That’s ominous
“The waves, observed during the two most intense melt seasons on record, sent an unprecedented cascade of ice and water rushing into the sea and warping the very bedrock upon which the ice sits. As temperatures continue to rise, scientists fear that massive waves of ice could expedite Greenland’s melt even further, pushing sea levels higher.
It’s the latest piece of bad news about Greenland’s ice. The ice sheet has been pouring roughly 270 megatons of ice a year into the ocean via the glaciers that stretch out from its hulking mass since 2000. That’s a big uptick compared to preceding decades.”
http://www.salon.com/2017/05/31/how-rising-seas-drowned-the-flood-insurance-program_partner/
Apneaman on Wed, 31st May 2017 2:49 pm
Ominous and overlooked: Back-bay flooding plagues millions
” They are among millions of people worldwide whose lives and land are being dampened by back-bay flooding — inundation of waterfront areas behind barrier islands where wind and tides can create flooding during storms or even on sunny days. It’s a type of flooding that tends to be overshadowed by oceanfront storm damage that grabs headlines — and government spending — with dramatic video of crashing waves and splintered houses.
“This insidious flooding is increasing, and it is an important social issue, but it is not getting enough attention paid to it,” said S. Jeffress Williams, a coastal scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey. “Flooding is happening with increasing frequency in back bay areas. It happens very rapidly; it’s just not as dramatic.”
http://www.thespec.com/news-story/7343779-ominous-and-overlooked-back-bay-flooding-plagues-millions/
Apneaman on Wed, 31st May 2017 3:09 pm
Another article by growth obsessed ideological morons to get doomer readers all wound up. I guarantee you in a decade or less these same retards will be screaming for the death of others as their primal subconscious survival instincts kick in.
The Great Acceleration
http://www.futureearth.org/blog/2015-jan-16/great-acceleration
After the shit hits, anyone talking like these dip shits will be taken out with out a word spoken. I’ll consider them as the equivalent of rabid dogs.
Dredd on Wed, 31st May 2017 4:12 pm
Signals, daily signals.
Sent but never received (Questionable “Scientific” Papers – 13).
Apneaman on Wed, 31st May 2017 4:39 pm
Canadian Cancer city looks ready to de-populate itself via AGW consequences……again.
Record Heat Predicted for Fort McMurray Wednesday as Fire Danger Spikes
Just a little more than one year after freakish global warming-spurred wildfires forced a near complete evacuation of the tar sands production town of Fort McMurray, Alberta, record heat and extreme fire hazard are again settling in over this subarctic region.
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/05/30/record-heat-predicted-for-fort-mcmurray-wednesday-as-fire-danger-spikes/
Oh sweet Geebus save the children.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQbZ9gjRCTw
Apneaman on Wed, 31st May 2017 4:41 pm
High release of strong greenhouse gas nitrous oxide found from northern peatlands at permafrost thaw
“Permafrost thaw may greatly increase emissions of nitrous oxide (N2O) from northern permafrost peatlands, research shows. Nitrous oxide is a strong greenhouse gas: 300 times more powerful per unit mass in warming the climate than carbon dioxide.”
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/05/170531091452.htm
Apneaman on Wed, 31st May 2017 4:44 pm
As Arctic sea ice shows record decline, scientists prepare to go blind
Due to congressional budget cuts, the 38-year continuous U.S. Arctic satellite monitoring program is about to end, leaving researchers blind to ongoing Arctic sea ice losses.
https://news.mongabay.com/2017/05/as-arctic-sea-ice-shows-record-decline-scientists-prepare-to-go-blind/
No worries folks, I know exactly what is going to happen to the ice and what that will mean for civilization and your lives – wanna hear it?