Overpopulation a threat to Earth

Overpopulation is an undesirable condition where the number of existing human population exceeds the carrying capacity of the Earth. This is caused by a number of factors – reduced mortality rate, better medical facilities, depletion of precious resources etc.

The effects of overpopulation can include the depletion of resources, environmental deterioration, and prevalence of famines and diseases.

Human overpopulation is among the most pressing environmental issues, silently aggravating global warming, environmental pollution, habitat loss, intensive farming practices and the consumption of finite natural resources such as fresh water, arable land and fossil fuels.

Most contemporary estimates for the carrying capacity of the Earth under existing conditions are between four billion and 16 billion. Overpopulation may not have already occurred. Nevertheless, the rapid recent increase in population is causing some concern.

China has the highest population in the world, encompassing 1.2 billion or over twenty-one percent or world’s population. China is sure to face serious social and economic problems associated with overpopulation in the years to come.

Under population is a situation whereby the size of the population is small in relation to available resources of the country. It is a situation where size of population is below the equilibrium. Australia is an under populated country. It is the world’s smallest continent and sixth largest country. With the lowest population density in the world, only 2 people per square kilometer, it has a population of 23.13 million and a land area of 7.692 million square kilometers.

England has become the most overcrowded major country in Europe. With a population of 451 people per kilometere the European country Vatican City has the smallest population.

What are the negative effects of overpopulation growth? Some negative effects are insecurity, crime, unemployment, inequitable sharing of resources and increased pollution of the environment, which lead to subsequent problems such as clashes and fighting, dwindling resources, poor sanitation and drug abuse.

Demographic transition (DT) refers to the transition from high birth rate and death rate to lower birth and death rates, as a country develops from a pre-industrialized to an industrialized economic system.

Overpopulation is a crisis that potentially stands alongside climate changes as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity today. Despite this, there is little in the way of education or a dialogue relating to the issue, particularly in schools. Education should extend into global consequences of overpopulation, which directly correlates to climate change. Large nations like China and India continue to develop their industrial capacities. They now rank as two of the largest contributors to emission in the world, alongside with USA.

About 97 percent of the scientific community agrees that human activities are changing global temperatures. Lager population may speed these changes up, especially if more is not done to reduce individual carbon footprints on a wide scale. The effect of overpopulation on the world wildlife is also a major issue. As demand for land grows, so too does the destruction of natural habitats, such as forests.

D. Weeratunga Nugegoda

the island