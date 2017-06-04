Overpopulation a threat to Earth

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on June 4, 2017
Overpopulation is an undesirable condition where the number of existing human population exceeds the carrying capacity of the Earth. This is caused by a number of factors – reduced mortality rate, better medical facilities, depletion of precious resources etc.
The effects of overpopulation can include the depletion of resources, environmental deterioration, and prevalence of famines and diseases.
Human overpopulation is among the most pressing environmental issues, silently aggravating global warming, environmental pollution, habitat loss, intensive farming practices and the consumption of finite natural resources such as fresh water, arable land and fossil fuels.
Most contemporary estimates for the carrying capacity of the Earth under existing conditions are between four billion and 16 billion. Overpopulation may not have already occurred. Nevertheless, the rapid recent increase in population is causing some concern.
China has the highest population in the world, encompassing 1.2 billion or over twenty-one percent or world’s population. China is sure to face serious social and economic problems associated with overpopulation in the years to come.
Under population is a situation whereby the size of the population is small in relation to available resources of the country. It is a situation where size of population is below the equilibrium. Australia is an under populated country. It is the world’s smallest continent and sixth largest country. With the lowest population density in the world, only 2 people per square kilometer, it has a population of 23.13 million and a land area of 7.692 million square kilometers.
England has become the most overcrowded major country in Europe. With a population of 451 people per kilometere the European country Vatican City has the smallest population.
What are the negative effects of overpopulation growth? Some negative effects are insecurity, crime, unemployment, inequitable sharing of resources and increased pollution of the environment, which lead to subsequent problems such as clashes and fighting, dwindling resources, poor sanitation and drug abuse.
Demographic transition (DT) refers to the transition from high birth rate and death rate to lower birth and death rates, as a country develops from a pre-industrialized to an industrialized economic system.
Overpopulation is a crisis that potentially stands alongside climate changes as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity today. Despite this, there is little in the way of education or a dialogue relating to the issue, particularly in schools. Education should extend into global consequences of overpopulation, which directly correlates to climate change. Large nations like China and India continue to develop their industrial capacities. They now rank as two of the largest contributors to emission in the world, alongside with USA.
About 97 percent of the scientific community agrees that human activities are changing global temperatures. Lager population may speed these changes up, especially if more is not done to reduce individual carbon footprints on a wide scale. The effect of overpopulation on the world wildlife is also a major issue. As demand for land grows, so too does the destruction of natural habitats, such as forests.
D. Weeratunga Nugegoda
5 Comments on "Overpopulation a threat to Earth"
makati1 on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 8:51 pm
Mother Nature takes care of the population problem. Humans only pretend they have a choice. All animals breed to the limits of their environment and then die off until the environment can sustain the number. Humans are animals, subject tot the same cycles.
As for the climate, well, humans did have a choice, but they chose the wrong road. Now we await our fate and it IS coming. Not one we will want, but then, physics obeys the real laws, not man-made ideas called ‘laws’.
Prep to ease the coming pain and enjoy the show. It will prove to be the greatest show on earth, ever. Pass the popcorn.
DerHundistlos on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 9:05 pm
Interview with James Stavridis, retired four-star admiral and former supreme allied commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Q: Your biggest warning is about environmental degradation — both in terms of climate change and, more specifically, ocean pollution and destruction of fisheries etc. What needs to be done now to turn things around?
JS: Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement is a huge blow. Add to this, the Trump administration’s approach to the environment is that it is to be exploited to the maximum for monetary gain- conservation and preservation are the enemies of business. Voluntary, international cooperation on emissions control is the way forward, and now that is in question. There are a lot of international organizations that work on fisheries, scientific monitoring, deal with pollution and the like, but they are mostly under the United Nations umbrella. And strengthening them under Trump will never happen. Just the opposite, the administration in conjunction with the congress is working feverishly to eliminate 100 years of environmental progress.
In the U.S., we need better interagency cooperation: all cabinet-level and other organizations — Treasury, Justice Department, Coast Guard — working together to think through our regulatory regimes, share data, and reach a common understanding of how to go after lawbreakers. Oceans are the biggest crime scene in the world.
But above all, we need better public-private cooperation. You cannot solve this globally without working with the companies that move 95 percent of the world’s good across the ocean highway. It would be like developing a cyber-defense strategy without talking to Microsoft or Google. People call the Amazon the “lungs of the earth,” but it’s really the oceans. And if we cannot count on sustainable oceans, our future is bleak.
onlooker on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 9:09 pm
Yes, the planet now stands on the edge of a massive die-off of humans. Our ingenuity and a uniquely concentrated energy source FF has allowed us to postpone the inevitable balance that all living creatures must adhere to within their environment. Well, now the dis-balance is too great and FF will not be plentiful anymore, so die off will be the consequence
onlooker on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 9:21 pm
Sissyfuss on Sun, 4th Jun 2017 11:19 pm
“Overpopulation is a threat to the Earth.”
