One-Fifth Of Humanity Could Become ‘Climate Change Refugees’

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on June 27, 2017
Researchers published a new study making the shockingly apocalyptic claim that nearly one-fifth of the world’s population will be forced from their due to man-made global warming.
The study estimates there could be 2 billion “climate change refugees” by the year 2100 if nothing is done to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It’s a worst-case scenario for global warming, the study claims.
“The future rise in global mean sea level probably won’t be gradual,” Cornell University ecologist Charles Geisler, the study’s lead author, said in a statement. “Yet few policy makers are taking stock of the significant barriers to entry that coastal climate refugees, like other refugees, will encounter when they migrate to higher ground.”
Geilser’s study is just the latest to predict waves of refugees from rising sea levels and more frequent and stronger extreme weather events — all allegedly caused by global warming. The study also goes over policies the authors believe countries, like China and the U.S., can use to protect coastal communities from rising seas.
Past claims of climate refugees have not come to pass. Most famously, the United Nations Environment Programme quietly removed a web page claiming there would be 50 million “climate refugees” by 2010. The UN pushed its prediction to 2020.
There’s also little to no evidence global warming has made weather more extreme or frequent. Also, scientists have been critical of efforts to link individual weather events to man-made warming.
Geisler estimates 1.4 billion will be “climate refugees” by 2060 and 2 billion will be forced out of their homes by global warming by 2100. Global population is estimated to be about 11 million by the end of the century.
Geisler said the pressure to feed a rising global population combined with rising sea level could cause conflict to break out or force the U.S. to sell off public lands.
Geisler said “humans have spent considerable effort reclaiming land from oceans, but now live with the opposite – the oceans reclaiming terrestrial spaces on the planet, according to the study’s release.
Geisler’s claim that oceans are reclaiming land mass, however, contradicts observational evidence from satellites that global land area has actually increased, not decreased in the last thirty years.
A 2016 by the Dutch Deltares Research Institute found coastal areas have grown, on net, 13,000 square miles over the last 30 years, with 67,000 square miles of added compared to 44,000 square miles of land was being covered by water.
Jef on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 8:44 am
But by the year 3000 everything will be rosy!
Lucifer on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 9:06 am
Jef, the year 3000 will be rosy for me. The earth will be my paradise, lol.
Davy on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 10:18 am
How about 1/4 to 1/2 DEAD by 2100 and that is being rosy. If this happens with a mild degree and duration maybe the rest can survive this process. That is a big if. We have terrible times ahead that we should be adapting for now with hospices and lifeboats. The hospices would be mitigation efforts dealing with higher death rates and increased suffering. Lifeboats would be efforts at resilience and sustainability. Instead we are pushing growth and talking techno titillation.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 11:31 am
McPhersons latest video now puts total extinction at 2025. Worrisome, breathtaking and hopefully incorrect. Ought to be be some serious going out of business sales to take advantage of though.
Apneaman on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 12:15 pm
We are heading for the warmest climate in half a billion years, says new study
“Carbon dioxide concentrations are heading towards values not seen in the past 200m years. The sun has also been gradually getting stronger over time. Put together, these facts mean the climate may be heading towards warmth not seen in the past half a billion years.
A lot has happened on Earth since 500,000,000BC – continents, oceans and mountain ranges have come and gone, and complex life has evolved and moved from the oceans onto the land and into the air. Most of these changes occur on very long timescales of millions of years or more. However, over the past 150 years global temperatures have increased by about 1℃, ice caps and glaciers have retreated, polar sea-ice has melted, and sea levels have risen.
Some will point out that Earth’s climate has undergone similar changes before. So what’s the big deal?
Scientists can seek to understand past climates by looking at the evidence locked away in rocks, sediments and fossils. What this tells us is that yes, the climate has changed in the past, but the current speed of change is highly unusual. For instance, carbon dioxide hasn’t been added to the atmosphere as rapidly as today for at least the past 66m years.”
https://theconversation.com/we-are-heading-for-the-warmest-climate-in-half-a-billion-years-says-new-study-73648
“the current speed of change is highly unusual”
Ya like a horse and buggy compared to a Formula 1 race car driven by Jackie Stewart.
Industrial cancer apes run on high octane.
Current pace of environmental change is unprecedented in Earth’s history
http://www.bristol.ac.uk/news/2016/january/pace-environment-change.html
No asteroids or volcanic traps have altered the biosphere as fast as the humans.
The asteroid that finished off the dinosaurs took 33,000 years after it hit to finish them off and according to the people who study dinosaurs they had already been dying back for millions of years and during the same period, in present day India, the Deccan volcanic traps were spewing out mega greenhouse gasses resulting in serious global climate change.
There is no comparison.
We are the champions my friends……..
Apneaman on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 12:34 pm
A third of marine megafauna died in a mass extinction that we didn’t even know about
Ancient climate change was to blame.
“Almost all of the species that have ever existed are now extinct”
” Unfortunately, ancient climate change and modern, human-driven climate change aren’t even on the same playing field. Our greenhouse gas emissions have caused a massive uptick in the rate of global warming. It’s happening at a much faster rate than we see in the climate record, and that means it’s much more challenging for species to adapt to their new normal.”
http://www.popsci.com/marine-megafauna-mass-extinction#page-2
Apneaman on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 12:57 pm
Another warning/study to ignore.
World food supplies at risk as climate change threatens international trade, warn experts
Chatham House report warns ‘chokepoints’ in the supply of food, such as the Suez Canal, the US rail network and the Turkish Straits, could become ‘epicentres of systemic disruption’
“Urgent action should also be taken to improve “weak and ageing” infrastructure in major crop-producing regions such as Russia, Ukraine and the US, the report added.”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/world-food-supplies-climate-change-international-trade-global-warming-chatham-house-chokepoints-a7808221.html
Chokepoints and Vulnerabilities in Global Food Trade – 27 June 2017
https://www.chathamhouse.org/publication/chokepoints-vulnerabilities-global-food-trade#
Apneaman on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 2:25 pm
Coal on the rise in China, US, India after major 2016 drop
“BEIJING (AP) — The world’s biggest coal users — China, the United States and India — have boosted coal mining in 2017, in an abrupt departure from last year’s record global decline for the heavily polluting fuel and a setback to efforts to rein in climate change emissions.
Mining data reviewed by The Associated Press show that production through May is up by at least 121 million tons, or 6 percent, for the three countries compared to the same period last year. The change is most dramatic in the U.S., where coal mining rose 19 percent in the first five months of the year, according to U.S. Department of Energy data.”
https://apnews.com/6368dd2dd37d40a8bb915d6984536e38/Coal-on-the-rise-in-China,-US,-India-after-major-2016-drop
Yabut there’s still hope for those who need to believe it.
Wind and Solar Accounted For 57 Percent of New U.S. Generating Capacity Additions in First Quarter
“Thanks to legislation and investments by China, the U.S., Europe and numerous other countries around the world, solar energy has reached price parity or better with natural gas and coal over a growing subset of the globe. In the United States, fully 36 states in 2017 are seeing solar at parity with fossil fuel based generation. And costs for this new, clean energy source are expected to keep falling over at least the next five years as production lines continue to expand and technology and efficiency improves.”
“This trend continued through Q1 of 2017 as about 4 gigawatts of new generation capacity or 57 percent of all new generation came from wind and solar in the U.S. Solar added about 2.044 GW, which was a slight drop from Q1 of 2016. Wind, however, surged to 2 GW — representing the strongest first quarter since 2009. In total, U.S. renewable generating capacity including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, geothermal and others is now at 19.51 percent of the national total. Expected to hit above 20 percent by year-end, renewables have now far outpaced nuclear (at 9.1 percent) and are swiftly closing on coal (at 24.25 percent).
Globally, 24 percent of electrical power generation was produced by renewables by the end of 2016. This share will again jump as 85 gigawatts of new solar capacity and 68 gigawatts of new wind are expected to be added during 2017. As a result, total renewable generation is now set to outpace global coal generation in relatively short order.”
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/06/27/wind-and-solar-accounted-for-57-percent-of-new-u-s-generating-capacity-additions-in-first-quarter/
Apneaman on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 2:31 pm
Graph – Record breaking daily rain fall events – Global – 1900 to present
https://climatecrock.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/rainrec_global.jpg
Climate Change Hitting Home
https://climatecrocks.com/2017/06/26/climate-change-hitting-home/
superpeasant on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 3:41 pm
This drivel is from something called the Libertarian Republic. These are really weird people who are so obsessed with their fanatical beliefs that they put them ahead of logic, science or simple common sense. A lot of fuss is made about a few equally dogma-driven fanatics who kill maybe a dozen or a hundred people – but at least they decently kill themselves in the process. But these blinkered, irrational cowards expect to live out their lives in wealth and comfort but then sacrifice the lives of their own – and everyone else’s – children and grandchildren to their deranged selfish dogma.
Cloggie on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 3:49 pm
Peak oil may have been a fiasco in terms of a disaster that didn’t happen.
But not to worry… climate change, that’s the real deal. It’s going to be huge, HUGE, Yuge!
Honest.
And apneaman is going to deliver the content.
Beer and popcorn!
peakyeast on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 3:55 pm
11B at Y2100. 3.5B refugees…
or
10B at Y2050. 3.5B refugees. 6.0B living in poverty. 0.4B middleclass, 0.1B affluent people.
Seems more likely…
MASTERMIND on Tue, 27th Jun 2017 4:15 pm
There is absolutely nothing we can do about Global Warming, and all of the models have been put together assuming way too much fossil fuels.