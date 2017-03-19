Oleo sponge invented at Argonne National Laboratory can sop up oil in a spill

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A group of researchers at the Argonne National Laboratory have developed a sponge that will collect oil from bodies of water, which could improve how harbors and ports are cleaned, as well as how oil spills are managed.
The Oleo Sponge is made of a polyurethane foam whose interior surfaces are covered with oleophilic molecules that draw oil out of water. The challenge, according to Argonne, was finding a way to “glue” those oil-loving molecules to the sponge’s interior. That issue was tackled with the help of 2011 research from Argonne scientists, who were able to infuse metal oxide with nanostructures. The Oleo creators used that technique to develop a primer for the interior of the sponge that the oleophilic molecules stick to. The result is a sponge that can adsorb up to 90 times its weight in oil.
After use, the sponge can be wrung out and the oil can even be reclaimed in some cases. Argonne says it’s actively looking to commercialize the material through licensing or collaboration agreements, and the sponge could be ready for real-world use in less than five years, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The sponge was tested extensively in a New Jersey saltwater research tank, where it was able to collect both diesel and crude oil from the tank, whether the oil was above or below the water’s surface.
Seth Darling, the sponge’s co-inventor and a scientist with Argonne’s Center for Nanoscale Materials, said in a press release that “The material is extremely sturdy. We’ve run dozens to hundreds of tests, wringing it out each time, and we have yet to see it break down at all.”
Oil spills are devastating for marine life and are often challenging to clean up. One of the most dramatic spills in recent history was the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which released millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. As the WSJ points out, there are issues with many of our traditional methods of oil spill clean up. The spread of oil can be slowed with the help of floating barriers, and skimmers can remove oil from the top of the water, but removing oil from under the water’s surface can be trickier, sometimes requiring chemical dispersants. Absorbent materials can sponge up oil, but they must be thrown out after they’ve been saturated. An Oleo sponge, on the other hand, can be reused.
The research was funded by the US Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, and it was supported with resources from the Department of Energy.
10 Comments on "Oleo sponge invented at Argonne National Laboratory can sop up oil in a spill"
Midnight Oil on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 4:49 pm
BP has forecast it will come in handy for future deep water coasters.
rockman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 5:25 pm
Nothing new as far as absorbers. Maybe more effective then what we’ve had for decades. And maybe not.
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 5:45 pm
Big fucking whoop. The oceans are about 90% dead compared to a century ago and most of the rest will go quick and so will the humans. Clueless fucking morons have no idea what’s coming.
Growing algae bloom in Arabian Sea tied to climate change
“BANDAR AL-ROWDAH, Oman (AP) — The Gulf of Oman turns green twice a year, when an algae bloom the size of Mexico spreads across the Arabian Sea all the way to India.
Scientists who study the algae say the microscopic organisms are thriving in new conditions brought about by climate change, and displacing the zooplankton that underpin the local food chain, threatening the entire marine ecosystem.”
https://www.apnews.com/39cdba54f35548ffb0914094343bb0c6/Growing-algae-bloom-in-Arabian-Sea-tied-to-climate-change
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 5:51 pm
Ocean Apocalypse Now, Jeremy Jackson
“Overfishing, pollution, and climate change are massively degrading ocean ecosystems, with alarming implications for biodiversity and human well-being. Coral reefs are dying, fisheries are collapsing, and formerly productive coastal seas are turning into anoxic dead zones dominated by jellyfish, microbes, and disease. Global climate change exacerbates these problems and is causing sea level rise that will flood the homes of a billion people by 2100. Changes are accelerating with sudden shifts to unwanted conditions that may be impossible to reverse.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xmd6fAgDCrA
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 5:53 pm
The Glowing Waters of the Arabian Sea are Killing off Ocean Life
““The fish are migrating. They can’t get enough air here.” — Saleh al-Mashari, captain of a researcher vessel in the Gulf of Oman
*****
They are an ancient, primordial race of tiny organisms called noctiluca scintillans. And for millenia they have lived undisturbed in the deep waters between Oman and India. But as human fossil fuel burning forced the world to warm, this 1.2 billion year old species was dredged up from the deep.
Growing atmospheric and ocean heat fed the great storms that make up India’s southern monsoon. And as these storms intensified, they churned the waters of the Gulf of Oman, drawing the ancient noctiluca scintillans up from below. As these dinoflaggelates reached the surface they encountered more food in the form of plankton even as they gained access to more sunlight. Meanwhile, the strengthening monsoons seeded surface waters with nutrients flushed down rivers and streams and into the ocean.”
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/03/19/the-glowing-waters-of-the-arabian-sea-are-killing-off-ocean-life/
Yabut sponges N stuff
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 5:55 pm
Bay of Bengal: depleted fish stocks and huge dead zone signal tipping point
Long treated as a bottomless resource pit, over-exploitation of the ocean, pollution and rising sea levels are having a catastrophic impact on life in the bay
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jan/31/bay-bengal-depleted-fish-stocks-pollution-climate-change-migration
Wildbourgman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 5:57 pm
“Big fucking whoop. The oceans are about 90% dead compared to a century ago and most of the rest will go quick and so will the humans. Clueless fucking morons have no idea what’s coming”
Yeah, but we won’t lose the oil that gets spilled. Look at the bright side.
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 5:58 pm
International research team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean in area and depth
https://www.udel.edu/udaily/2017/february/arctic-acidification/
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 6:02 pm
Price spikes for jumbo shrimp blamed on Gulf of Mexico dead zone
http://www.nola.com/environment/index.ssf/2017/01/price_spikes_for_big_shrimp_tr.html
Trump Cuts Regulations as Oceanic Dead Zones Release Massive Amounts of Methane
http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/39752-trump-cuts-regulations-as-oceanic-dead-zones-release-massive-amounts-of-methane
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 6:07 pm
Colorado wildfire scorches woodland, at least 1,000 people evacuated
“The fire was fanned by winds that the National Weather Service forecast could gust to 33 miles per hour (53 kph) during the afternoon, with temperatures expected to be near 80 Fahrenheit (27 Celsius).
A wide swath of northeastern Colorado is under a National Weather Service “red flag” warning for wildfires. Much of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Nebraska are in drought conditions ranging from moderate to extreme, the agency said.
Prairie fires stoked by high winds and tinder-dry vegetation raged across 1.5 million acres (600,000 hectares) of the southern Great Plains early this month, killing at least six people and prompting thousands of people to be evacuated.”
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-colorado-wildfire-idUSKBN16Q0WB
Maybe they will come up with a fire sponge?