Oil well leaking out of control on Arctic Alaska North Slope

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 16, 2017
By Steven Mufson, The Washington Post
A BP oil and gas production well in Alaska’s North Slope blew out Friday morning, and on Saturday afternoon, the well was still not under control as responders fought subfreezing temperatures and winds gusting up to 38 mph.
Efforts to get the well under control were also being hampered by damage to a well pressure gauge and by indications that the well itself has “jacked up,” or risen three to four feet, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said in a situation report Saturday afternoon.
BP, whose Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico blew out and caused the largest oil spill in U.S. history, has responded to questions about the well, but information was limited and there was no estimate about volumes of natural gas and oil released.
The well was venting natural gas and sending a “spray” of crude oil into the air Saturday. BP has reported to regulators that the crude spray has landed on the drilling pad but it remains unsafe to approach the well and determine whether the crude spray has affected tundra in the area. An overflight with infrared capabilities indicated that the spray plume did not spread beyond the drilling pad, according to the Alaska DEC.
The ADEC also said that two leaks have been identified at the well, one near the top and one further down the well assembly.
“The top leak was misting oil in conjunction with releasing natural gas,” the department said, but “the activation of the surface safety valve has stopped the release from that point. The bottom leak has been reduced, but is currently leaking gas as well as some minor amount of crude oil.”
“BP is in the process of shutting in a well at the Prudhoe Bay oil field that experienced an unplanned release of hydrocarbon,” said Brett Clanton, a BP spokesman in Houston.
“No people were in the vicinity of the well at the time of the release and there are no injuries,” he added. “Crews have secured the site, the fire department is on the scene and crew members are now working to safely shut in the well. All necessary notifications have been made to state and federal regulators.”
The well is about five miles from the airport at Deadhorse, a remote town in northern Alaska that has been the service center for tapping the Prudhoe Bay oil field, the largest ever discovered in the United States. Production began there 40 years ago.
In general, oil companies have been producing oil and pumping associated natural gas back into reservoirs. That helps enhance oil recovery but it is also because there is no pipeline to carry natural gas to markets.
15 Comments on "Oil well leaking out of control on Arctic Alaska North Slope"
paulo1 on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 10:02 am
Make America Great Again.
Drill Baby Drill.
No an ignoramous is running the country giving license for new and unfettered drilling, PLUS, a visible attack on EPA and oversight regulations.
What could possibly go wrong?
shortonoil on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 10:02 am
“were also being hampered by damage to a well pressure gauge and by indications that the well itself has “jacked up,” or risen three to four feet,”
BP over pressurized the well until something broke. Got to get that very last barrel out no matter what! It makes one wonder what relationship this company has to the Black Plaque?
shortonoil on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 10:08 am
“What could possibly go wrong?”
No one shows up to buy the oil!
Midnight Oil on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 10:42 am
BP STRIKES OUT again…great going guys.
But it’s all good, right ROCKMAN?
BobInget on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 11:04 am
BP needs to change its corporate culture.
If BP loses the three pints of yogurt at the canteen,
the company will be out of culture altogether.
Thanks to global warming and storage our Alaskan pipeline will keep operatring without this single well blowout. A shut down in winter could turn the entire
line into a stuffed, frozen salami.
Hawkcreek on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 11:14 am
I worked for BP for years. They spend all their safety money doing things like banning pocketknives on the jobsite (true fact), and finding ways to make any injury your fault. None left for maintaining or installing up-to-date safety controls on equipment.
Look at all their past major incidents. (Texas City for example)
That’s why most workers refused to report any band-aid injury. The brought their own band-aids and Neosporin in their lunch box.
rockman on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 11:39 am
“BP over pressurized the well until something broke.” Highly unlikely: you don’t pump into a producing well. It’s likely a case of drown hole casing failure. A well head is bolted to the top of the casing string. For the wellhead to pop up out of the ground typically implies the casing parted. In the world of such problems that would be one of the more complicated. IOW it could take quit a while to stop the oil flow.
Midnight – “But it’s all good, right ROCKMAN?”. Well, good for you consumers that require oil development in such delicate environments. But y’all must have your fossil fuels…y’all have spoken. LOL.
Midnight Oil on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 12:36 pm
No ROCKMAN, GOOD for HOLLYWOOD and the next diaster epic movie as a sequel to the Deep Water Horizon. Hee Hee Remember I am a lot smarter than YALL in Hillbilly TEXASs
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1bAQg-zWmsI
Any, the good old days! RIP Andy
Anonymouse on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 12:48 pm
It was probably environmentalists mucking around, trying to cost BP money,right rockerman?
Hawkcreek on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 2:04 pm
Deadhorse is an old field and has a good percentage of injection wells mixed in among the producers. It would help to know what type of well it was.
Within 5 miles of Deadhorse there are very few new wells being drilled. Mostly workovers and fill-ins.
rockman on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 2:18 pm
Hawk – Since oil is spilling probably not an injector. And old well? Corroded casing or bad packer maybe. Given BP’s poor maintenance history on the pipeline could be anything.
Apneaman on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 4:27 pm
That ain’t the only thing “leaking” up north.
Methane seeps in the Canadian high Arctic
“Implications
A key feature of this discovery is recognition that all the seep mounds formed during a very narrow range of geologic time. Because they form by leakage of methane into seawater it implies that something at that time caused a large release of methane into the ocean. The timing is coincident with a period of global warming, and Williscroft and colleagues suggest that it was this warming that released methane frozen as methane hydrates in the sea floor, as a relatively sudden methane “burp.” If correct, this has important implications for modern warming of the Arctic Ocean. Similar frozen methane hydrates occur throughout the same arctic region as they did in the past, and warming of the ocean and release of this methane is of key concern as methane is 20x the impact of CO2 as a greenhouse gas.”
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/04/170413140345.htm
20 times is a lowball.
Methane CH4 – 25X GWP 100 years
https://climatechangeconnection.org/emissions/co2-equivalents/
I’ve seen other shorter term GWP even higher.
FEBRUARY 26, 2016 – 2 C Coming On Faster Than We Feared — Atmospheric Methane Spikes to Record 3096 Parts Per Billion
https://robertscribbler.com/2016/02/26/2-c-coming-on-faster-than-we-feared-atmospheric-methane-spikes-to-record-3000-parts-per-billion/
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 4:36 pm
DUMMIES !! Light the phucker.
That will get rid of the oil and gas.
Also, keep the construction crew toasty warm,
while they drill the intercept well next door.
Right Mr. Rockman? Amen!
shortonoil on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 4:50 pm
“Deadhorse is an old field and has a good percentage of injection wells mixed in among the producers.”
One of those fields where they haven’t replaced a shut off value, to say nothing of a Christmas Tree, in forty years. How could something go wrong? Fitting name.
bobinget on Sun, 16th Apr 2017 5:20 pm
Rockman,
Why didn’t a BOP catch over-pressure? Or, are blow out protection for drilling rigs only? In a production well, is blow-out protection in the hands of pressure
gauges? If so, can the blow-out be shut-down below the gauge? If the casing ruptured, could too much gas
in the line be the cause?