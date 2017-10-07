Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Just when we thought things were finally looking up for the bee population, researchers have delivered some disheartening — and frightening — news. Swiss researchers recently published a study indicating that a large majority of the world’s bee population is affected by a common (yet controversial) pesticide, which has contributed to the alarming decline in honeybee populations.
After collecting honey from all around the world, researchers from University of Neuchatel discovered that 75 percent of samples were contaminated with traces of neonicotinoid (neonic) insecticides — even from areas of the world with bans on the pesticide.
“Results varied by region,” reports the Associated Press’s science division of the startling findings. “In North America, 86 percent of samples had the pesticide; Asia, 80 percent; Europe, where there’s a partial ban, 79 percent; Africa 73 percent; the Australian region, 71 percent and South America, 57 percent.”
“The study found that nearly half of the honey samples exceeded a level of the pesticide that some previous research said weakens bees,” asserted the report, adding: “But the pesticide makers say otherwise.” And indeed, spokespeople from multiple pesticide manufacturers refuted the study’s claim that these levels would affect bee populations, and researchers from other institutions questioned the study’s sweeping claims about neonics.
But considering that declining bee populations have already led to “honey laundering” — the sale of tainted honey — in the culinary world, the implication of these study findings should give anybody with a sweet tooth pause.
8 Comments on "New Honey Research Suggests a Grim Outcome For Bees Worldwide"
farmlad on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 5:55 pm
Honey bees are just one of the myriads of insect species and especially pollinators faceing extintion from things like habitat loss due to cropping monocultures, tillage, and pesticides and on and on. Neonicotinoids are being used to treat almost all seeds. Each corn seed normally gets planted with enough neonicotinoids to kill 36’000 bees. No wonder the insects are hurting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yOcXnlY60s&t=93s
makati1 on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 7:01 pm
About 1/3 of the food we eat is pollinated by bees. Not a good sign of sustainability of our food sources. We have several wild colonies on the farm, very far from any pesticide use.
____________________________________________ on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 7:03 pm
Survival of the fittest, beetches. Like I said there is no room for fragile pussy species in this universe.
____________________________________________ on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 7:05 pm
Makafagi bees pollinate useless crops that make up less than 1% of global food supply.
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 7:25 pm
We could outlaw the pesticides that kill the bees.
makati1 on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 7:38 pm
_______ No name, bullshit!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_crop_plants_pollinated_by_bees
Also, just because other pollinators are not in the study does not exclude THEM from the die off. We are killing our food supply with our greed. There will be no humans by 2100.
Shortend on Sat, 7th Oct 2017 11:21 pm
I kept honeybees in the 1980s before all this started, and it was a fun hobby. No way would I do so today…too much shxt to contend with to keep them alive.
What do we expect? What goes around, comes around.
I think we should dismantle the EPA (sarcasm)
Davy on Sun, 8th Oct 2017 12:32 am
“I kept honeybees in the 1980s before all this started, and it was a fun hobby. No way would I do so today…too much shxt to contend with to keep them alive.”
I personally have two hives and this year we are going to have a gallon or two of honey. It is a lot of effort but I feel it is worth it for the environment. My wife is the keeper of the hives and she has help from a bee guru from the local bee club. He keeps 10 hives on the farm in addition to our two. I do not recommend bee keeping unless you have time and the money. Last year one hive did poorly and one swarmed. This year is our third year and we are getting better at it and we have help from experts.