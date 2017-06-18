Like the Earth itself, doomsday scenarios keep on spinning

I have been around long enough to have seen a lot of things. In 1970 George Wald, a Nobel Laureate biology professor, predicted, “Civilization will end within 15 to 30 years.” In that same year, we learned of the population bomb, declaring the world would run out of food by the 1980’s. Paul Ehrlich went on to predict England would not exist in the year 2000.

As a teenager, I remember Nigel Calder talking about the coming ice age. In 1975, the Earth had been on a cooling streak since 1940 and C.C. Wallen of the World Meteorological Organization reported that reversing it was impossible. Kenneth Watt, an ecologist, also confirmed that the Earth had been cooling for 20 years and by the end of the 1990s, the Earth would be 11 degrees colder.

I won’t beat this dead horse much longer, but in 2000 David Viner, a climate researcher, stated that in a few years snowfall would become a rare exciting event in Britain. I have also lived through mankind running out of copper by the year 2000, and the theory “peak oil,” where we would be out of oil by 1976.

What’s hard to believe is how we continue to fall for these doomsday scenarios, the thought that science can be settled should alert everyone to the scam of man-made global warming.

Taking care of the Earth is our duty, and we should continue to have clean air, renewable energy, and make progress moving away from fossil fuels. But handing billions of American dollars to China, India, and others is nuts. I, for one, am glad President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord.

We have already paid a steep price for buying into environmental deception and lies.

— Clarence Hudson, Waukee

