Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on June 18, 2017
I have been around long enough to have seen a lot of things. In 1970 George Wald, a Nobel Laureate biology professor, predicted, “Civilization will end within 15 to 30 years.” In that same year, we learned of the population bomb, declaring the world would run out of food by the 1980’s. Paul Ehrlich went on to predict England would not exist in the year 2000.
As a teenager, I remember Nigel Calder talking about the coming ice age. In 1975, the Earth had been on a cooling streak since 1940 and C.C. Wallen of the World Meteorological Organization reported that reversing it was impossible. Kenneth Watt, an ecologist, also confirmed that the Earth had been cooling for 20 years and by the end of the 1990s, the Earth would be 11 degrees colder.
I won’t beat this dead horse much longer, but in 2000 David Viner, a climate researcher, stated that in a few years snowfall would become a rare exciting event in Britain. I have also lived through mankind running out of copper by the year 2000, and the theory “peak oil,” where we would be out of oil by 1976.
What’s hard to believe is how we continue to fall for these doomsday scenarios, the thought that science can be settled should alert everyone to the scam of man-made global warming.
Taking care of the Earth is our duty, and we should continue to have clean air, renewable energy, and make progress moving away from fossil fuels. But handing billions of American dollars to China, India, and others is nuts. I, for one, am glad President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Accord.
We have already paid a steep price for buying into environmental deception and lies.
Desmoine register
16 Comments on "Like the Earth itself, doomsday scenarios keep on spinning"
MASTERMIND on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 11:53 am
Collapse of Global Civilization by 2020-Irrefutable Evidence
https://www.reddit.com/r/collapse/comments/6g2d7j/collapse_of_global_civilization_by/
bobinget on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 12:31 pm
Lately, its been 2020, for round number reasons, I guess.
It depends on which ‘side’ you take.
Rightfully so crude oil investors are spending inordinate time bashing EV’s. Secretly realize, (those smartest Men in the Chat Room), AI, EV’s, PV’s, wind, are last centuries game changers emerging today as genuine disruptive to EXISTING
business practices.
No one need predict the future. It’s already here.
Because of undreamed of technology we won’t run out of copper or oil. We’ve run out of time.
Oh sure, short-sellers and futures traders still manage to to pay the price of a 1945 two bedroom house monthly for cramped NYC or London apartment. Are the truly setting trends, doing anything really new or disruptive? Hardly.
So far, fear of future has gripped not just chat rooms but serious pundits.
Because of the West’s preoccupation with America’s political plights, serious problems are all but overlooked. Few pay any attention to millions of displaced persons flowing like panic waves
across the globe.
Climate disasters.
“The Big Lie”
Massive unemployment.
Symptomatic, self medication gone wild.
Insecure, middle class, weapons use..
Rise of Fascism.
We Americans really lucked out this time.
As a “Dear Leader” DJT turns out to be a huge disappointment to extremists. Besides everything else, he’s simply an incompetent potential dictator.
If we really need to future gaze, worry about a future highly educated, experienced, “Dear Leader” with a keen sense of history mixed with good male looks and charisma.
Outcast_Searcher on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 1:07 pm
The straw man the deniers try to play is that there is anything “scientific” about trotting out the straw man “settled science.”
Just like with evolution, climate science is not “settled”. However, there is a strong preponderance of evidence for AGW, and until a better scientific theory, with peer reviewed papers is accepted — it’s what is by far the most reasonable thing to go with.
And just like the theory of evolution has done since proposed by Darwin, climate science will continue to evolve as we accumulate more data, learn more from it, and advance the science incrementally.
Apparently the AGW denialists keep preaching to to a group of people with little scientific literacy who don’t read and can’t accept data and new ideas. Because they continue to spew similar nonsense, even as the case for AGW gets stronger and stronger.
Of course, OTOH, lots of people still believe in the flat earth theory, spouting COMPLETE nonsense, which arithmetic, trigonometry, multiple branches of science, industries, photographs, and on and on show is complete nonsense.
Meanwhile, the real world moves on (along with the warming) and the majority of people who realize we have a serious problem need to do more in their own lives and with their votes to try to mitigate the problem. (And yes, this includes me, though I have been doing a lot to lesson my personal carbon footprint for a good five years now).
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 1:09 pm
The old “Augment from failed prediction” fallacy.
Most humans love predictions and are constantly hounding “experts” of all sorts for theirs. Then when they fail to materialize the sharks come out to feed.
The humans are past the point of no return and in spite of records being broken every day the denial continues unabated even in deniers who have been victims of AGW consequences. The true believers will never stop denying since their worldview, their being, would be crushed if it was true. It’s true. The end times are a perfect venue to run my psychology experiments.
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 1:24 pm
How G.O.P. Leaders Came to View Climate Change as Fake Science
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/06/03/us/politics/republican-leaders-climate-change.html?ref=oembed
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 1:25 pm
Millennials have never lived through a colder than average month — and never will
Scorching May continues decades-long streak of above-average months, and global warming is only accelerating.
https://thinkprogress.org/millennials-will-never-experience-this-84a0ec694ea7
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 1:39 pm
Portugal Forest fire: Death toll rises to 62 as Prime Minister calls it the ‘biggest tragedy of human life that we have known’
The country has declared three days of national mourning for the victims
“Raging forest fires in central Portugal have killed at least 62 people, many of them trapped in their cars as flames swept over a road,”
“This is a region that has had fires because of its forests, but we cannot remember a tragedy of these proportions,” said Valdemar Alves, Mayor of Pedrogao Grande. “I am completely stunned by the number of deaths.”
“Authorities had previously said that 40C (104F) heat in recent days might have played a part in the inferno…”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/portugal-forest-fire-latest-death-toll-62-biggest-tragedy-of-human-life-antonio-costa-day-of-a7796156.html
How climate change is increasing forest fires around the world
Have wildfires increased globally over recent years? And if so, is global warming to blame? Research has illuminated this, along with what wildfires do to us and our environment, and which areas are most vulnerable.
“Unusually large wildfires ravaged Alaska and Indonesia last year. This year, Canada, California and Spain have been devastated by uncontrolled flames, with Portugal and France as the newest victims of severe blazes.
So, have wildfires actually increased globally, or does it just seem that way because we’re tuned in more to bad news and social media?
Science suggests that over the past few decades, the number of wildfires has indeed increased, especially in the western United States. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), every state in the western US has experienced an increase in the average annual number of large wildfires over past decades.
Extensive studies have found that large forest fires in the western US have been occurring nearly five times more often since the 1970s and 80s. Such fires are burning more than six times the land area as before, and lasting almost five times longer.”
http://www.dw.com/en/how-climate-change-is-increasing-forest-fires-around-the-world/a-19465490newcastle-university-a7757036.html
‘At AGW we don’t make things, we make things worse’
onlooker on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:11 pm
We have already paid a steep price for buying into environmental deception and lies.—
God I cannot stop laughing. Is this jerk real?
Ignoring continuous environmental degradation will make all humanity pay dearly
MASTERMIND on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:52 pm
Elliott Wave investor Robert Prechter says a Depression-like shock is coming
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/legendary-technical-investor-robert-prechter-is-awaiting-a-depression-type-shock-in-the-us-2017-04-21
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 3:15 pm
Only retards raised on the bible & stupid Hollywood movies believe in a doomsday.
What is really going on is death by a million cuts.
Climate change in America: The Worrying Decline of Colorado River
http://www.newsweek.com/climate-change-america-colorado-river-shrinking-626738
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 3:21 pm
Why you need to know about mice, ticks, warm temperatures and Lyme disease
“The dangerous trifecta of mice, ticks and Lyme disease might seem like a problem for only rural and suburban areas, but climate change is increasingly making it an issue in cities as well. “We know we’re at risk in the country for getting Lyme,” Wood says, “although people living in concrete jungles should know that they can get it there, too.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/health-science/why-you-need-to-know-about-mice-ticks-warm-temperatures-and-lyme-disease/2017/06/16/cd7a4ab8-4aef-11e7-9669-250d0b15f83b_story.html
‘At AGW we don’t make things, we make things worse.’
Jan on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 3:46 pm
Clarence may well be right, that some environment predictions were wrong or premature. However there are several undeniable trends that are seriously frightening.
http://www.alternet.org/environment/global-fisheries-are-collapsing-what-happens-when-there-are-no-fish-left
We are killing fish faster than they can breed, the end result is obvious.
In the last 40 year one third of cropland has been abandoned.
http://www.fewresources.org/soil-science-and-society-were-running-out-of-dirt.html
Global aquifers are being depleted, when they are gone 2 billion people will move somewhere else.
http://www.circleofblue.org/2015/world/groundwater-depletion-stresses-majority-of-worlds-largest-aquifers/
With a global population heading to 8 and 9 billion, I don’t see a happy ending for anyone.
onlooker on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 4:05 pm
Now for reality: http://www.debozarko.com/hope/
“The reality is that we’re long past the feel-good “change your lightbulbs, bring your own bags, shorter showers, ride your bike and recycle” mindset. Most people can’t even bring themselves to do these simple actions anyways. We’re long past the point of a spontaneous awakening. If everyone on the planet chose to go vegan, live off-grid, grow their own food, and never buy a single plastic item again, it still wouldn’t be enough (but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still choose to live this way). The runaway momentum from our destructive behaviour is well underway. In most cases, the damage is irreversible. The lag time between our past and our present actions, and the subsequent repercussions of these actions will likely play out for several millennia to come. There’s no escaping the consequences of our willful ignorance, and contrary to our conditioned arrogance, we are not invincible, infallible or immortal. Let’s get real here, we’ve screwed the planet and ourselves. Surely I’m not the only one who gets this?”
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 4:31 pm
The latest threat to Antarctica: an insect and plant invasion
Rise in tourism and warmer climate bring house flies – and the growth of mosses in which they can live
https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2017/jun/17/antarctica-insect-plant-invasion-house-flies-mosses-warmer-climate
Wherever the humans go, destruction and death soon follow. A Cancer that infects and consumes everything it can, yet is never satisfied..
Wm-scott on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 5:13 pm
The Doomers will be right in the end, but just when has always been the question. Of course the market is longoing over due for big down turn, that fixing and rigging have kept at bay for years now. But someday, Humpty Dumpty will fall and all the king’s men and horses will not be able to put him back together again. Instant global depression with option for a real recovery. Global warming will continue to accelerate exponentially causing increasing problems all over the globe. Warmongering is the new craze and I mean craze as in crazy. Got to love India/Pakistan Hindu/Muslim nuclear shoving match’s resulting nuclear global winter that will prove both countries and religions are dumber than rocks. It is not a question of if the doomers are right, but what flavor of doom ice cream we will be served. We got everything from the big banana nuclear split to a small nutty dictator chocolate sundae war with a cherry on top. Hope you came hungry, we got a big menu.
makati1 on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 6:45 pm
“Let’s get real here, we’ve screwed the planet and ourselves. Surely I’m not the only one who gets this?”
Onlooker, you are not the only one, but there are few of us who will admit it. Denial runs deep among the intelligent apes. And Americans are leading the pack.
Even the Chinese get it and are attempting to cut back and replace FF with solar and wind. The Ps are already on the way to “green”, about 25%(WIKI) in 2014 VS U$ at about 15% in 2016 (EIA).