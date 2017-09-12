It’s Not Nice to Fool Mother Nature

As it turns out, Mother Nature was not amused at being tricked into thinking some chemically manufactured concoction was “her delicious, sweet creamy butter.” And that’s when she turned all dark and scary with lightning bolts. Of course, this was before scientists discovered the health dangers of unnatural trans-fats. So it really was as frightening as all that.
This was also before we had the sophisticated computer models we have now, and before most scientists recognized the threat of global warming induced climate change. This is now incontrovertible scientific fact, to all but those determined to drown in their own ignorance. And that’s what’s really scary now.
An overwhelming majority of scientists agree — global warming is happening and human activity is the primary cause. Yet several prominent global warming skeptic organizations are actively working to sow doubt about the facts of global warming.
These organizations play a key role in the fossil fuel industry’s “disinformation playbook,” a strategy designed to confuse the public about global warming and delay action on climate change. Why? Because the fossil fuel industry wants to sell more coal, oil, and gas — even though the science clearly shows that the resulting carbon emissions threaten our planet. Here is a list of those global warming skeptic organizations.
The planet is not amused by the fact that humans have already dug up, pumped out, and fracked about 50% (known as peak oil) of every atom of carbon sequestered underground over hundreds of millions of years, and thrown that back up into the atmosphere as the greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide. Levels of carbon dioxide are currently sky rocketing so fast on a geological scale they are literally off the chart. That is the hockey stick – so named because the graph looks like a hockey stick laying on its back with the ”toe” pointing upwards to rising temperature.
But the planet will do what planets always do, obey the forces of physics that Newton and Einstein revealed to humanity. There is no practical upper limit on how bad it could get incompatible with human infrastructure as we know it. There are winds on planet Saturn over 1,000 miles an hour. On Earth’s sister planet Venus the atmosphere is more than 96% carbon dioxide producing a greenhouse effect creating an average temperature of 863 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt lead, hotter than would be anticipated just by the fact that it’s a bit closer to the Sun than Earth.
Here on earth today, a temperature anomaly of just a 1.8 degree increase in ocean water temperature has intensified two monstrously destructive category 4-5 hurricanes in a row, with a third, Jose, itself already up to category 4 and ready to hit next, though the U.S. mainland may be spared this one.
We can no longer plead ignorance as a defense. We are fooling with forces of nature that have an inexorable momentum of their own and cannot be subsequently controlled without confronting the root problem – us.
The real scientists, not the few unqualified jerks on social media still shooting their mouths off, are telling us that it is imperative that we find a way to reduce the level of carbon dioxide in the
atmosphere to a maximum of 350 parts per million. And if we do not, it’s just going to get worse and worse and worse until critical parts of our human infrastructure, mostly on our coasts, are essentially
wiped off the face of the earth with Hawaii and low lying pacific islands losing ground literally.
We are fooling with Mother Nature at our existential peril. It’s not going to be nice or pretty. And if you don’t like it, move to Saturn or Venus. This is not a liberal vs. conservative issue it is an issue of science.
The Merchants of Doubt explains “how a handful of scientists obscured the truth on issues from tobacco smoke to global warming “. Employed or funded by the fossil fuel companies or partisan think tanks; using the same strategy used in the past by the tobacco companies to cast doubt on the scientific conclusions extending their profits at the cost of human lives and the health of our only home.
Come on Republicans what will it take before your party get it? Seriously, does every “red” state have to be literally under water before you finally admit that the climate change crisis is real?
Consider the fact that the US Navy is supremely interested in rising seas from global warming – they need harbors for god’s sake. Forbes Magazine asks “Does Our Military Know Something We Don’t About Global Warming? Every branch of the United States Military is worried about climate change. They have been since well before it became controversial.”
Ignore the danger and we will have to endure the wrath of Mother Nature. She doesn’t like to be fooled.
We encourage you to donate to Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma relief if you’re in a position to do so. You can donate to the Red Cross or to any number of other hurricane related charities you find worthy.
baha on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:32 am
The republicans are the champions of business and the free market. The democrats are the champions of the little people.
Who is the champion of Mother Nature?
We need to get our priorities straight.
Davy on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:38 am
Bull shit. Dems are the same as Repugs these day. The whole establishment is warped especially the lying liberals today who are “politically correct incorrects” meaning they say one thing in public and another behind closed doors. The republicans are just openly bad. The dems have all those fake greens who believe in science until the solutions disagree with their plans then they wrap science to fit their sentiments. The republicans just deny science. Don’t blow political smoke up my ass. Its ALL bad!
onlooker on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:52 am
Yes, I totally agree with Davy here. The whole economic/political system is dysfunctional. Because at a profound level who we are really trying to fool is ourselves. We are good at that you know. And because of that we did not change course. So, now it is too late, we are in the age of consequences
pointer on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 9:15 am
baba, Davy is right — Dems and Repugs are very much the same these days. The Dems have not been the party of the “little people”, as you say, since the late 1960’s. For the better part of five decades, Dems have been the party of the yuppie. It is amazing that hardly anyone ever sees this, and continues to believe the “Dems are for the little people” myth. Just follow the money — who finances the campaigns of most Dems? For instance, consider the Clintons and Obama. BTW, Obama, whatever happened to that “hope and change”?
As for science/Mother Nature, who among the Dems stands out for their vocal leadership? Who is really putting their career on the line for what is — as Floridians and the Caribbean neighbors learned — the greatest existential threat facing the human species?
Duncan Idaho on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 9:41 am
The Dims and Repugs (or any reformist politics) are not going to turn this industrial civilization around.
The Titanic has left port.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 10:00 am
The Green Party should be the ones to lead us but from my investigations of their platform, they appear as feckless and confused as the Demitasse Party.
Ghung on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:02 am
Any party or movement that doesn’t claim Americans and the West can have their cake and eat it too won’t get much of a following. That’s why we’re screwed in the (not too) long run.
dave thompson on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:15 am
The Dems and Repubs are the twin ass cheeks of multinational corporations and banking cartels that own the entire system. None of us are invited, unless you want to go into debt peonage, prison, a life of poverty or corporate/state run murder for hire, by the military industrial complex. If you try to change or protest the system you will be killed.
dave thompson on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:16 am
OH, by the way have a nice day suckers.
Apneaman on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 11:23 am
pointer, if you think the consequences of AGW are ‘the greatest existential threat facing the human species’ then how can you claim there is no difference in the US political parties when Trump & his cancer crew recklessly trashed the handful of protections Obama and those before him put in place to protect citizens from those inevitable consequences?
6 Obama climate policies that Trump orders change
“Climate Action Plan
This 2013 plan rolled out by President Barack Obama focused on three areas: cutting carbon pollution in America, preparing infrastructure for the impact of climate change and making the United States a global leader on efforts to combat climate change.”
“Executive order on climate change
Obama instructed the federal government to prepare for the impact of climate change in a 2013 executive order.
It created a Council on Climate Preparedness and Resilience, charged with overseeing such a national effort.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/28/politics/climate-change-obama-rules-trump/index.html
Executive Order — Preparing the United States for the Impacts of Climate Change
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2013/11/01/executive-order-preparing-united-states-impacts-climate-change
Trump Rescinded Obama’s Flood Safety Regulations Weeks Before Hurricane Harvey
http://thesource.com/2017/08/29/trump-rescinded-obamas-flood-safety-weeks-hurricane-harvey/
Sure the system is on it’s last legs and the politicians and managers are corrupted, but there are still differences. It’s also true that while Obama was doing his few meaningful climate related deals he was simultaneously a BFF to US cancer extraction and a establishment puppet (who isn’t), but he did put some protective measures in place which have and are being trashed for politics and greed. So would you rather live in a country that is not going to reduce emissions, but still makes an effort to protect you & yours, or would you rather live in a country that is not going to reduce emissions and kill existing protections and ignore the predicament entirely? Try as you and Davy might, painting everyone with the same brush don’t cut it. It’s not a black or white world. Shades of gray. I see a difference, because I do think that protecting citizens from ‘the greatest existential threat facing the human species’ does matter. There are many other issues, but none of them will matter if AGW kills you & your kids and wipes out your unprepared and unprotected country as fast as fast can.
Revi on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 1:28 pm
I have decided that people who are aware of the problem and are still flying around the world for fun are worse than deniers. They know what’s going on, but do less than nothing. I know some people who claim to be “environmentalists” who flew up to see the polar bears, who are being killed by climate change. They had to see them before it was “too late”. You can’t make this stuff up!
Davy on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 3:12 pm
Exactly revi, these are the fake greens who talk about the science but deny the awful science of the solutions. Almost all wealthy green people are fake and many deep in denial and hypocrisy. I am fake and trying hard to be less fake. If you fly, drive, and use A/C you are fake. Get the drift?
Personally I think it is over as in we are in a new climate paradigm. Systematically we are not going to turn a civilization away from bad behavior. Even if we could runaway change is likely baked in.
My biggest problem with fake greens is when they whine about science deniers when they deny the science of the solutions. There are solutions but not fixes and the remedy may kill as many as it saves.
Techno optimism is a personality disorder. When a society is mostly techno optimistic it is basically dysfunctional long term. In the short term wind and solar driven society sounds like a sweet melody but the reality is it is noise. It is noise because it is a flawed proposition driven by fake greens many with alterior motives.
penury on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 4:41 pm
Blaming the Dims or Repugs is to ignore facts. Politicians are elected by “voters”, voters in their infinite wisdom will vote for people who promise them the best of all possible worlds. If any politician tries to campaign on the truth, they will be as electable as I am.
onlooker on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 5:03 pm
Face it most of us are short sighted, selfish and addicted to feeling good. The politicians play to that. It is a vicious cycle. I do not see us being able to stop said cycle
DerHundistlos on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 5:36 pm
False equivalency, Davy, between the Dems and Cons. You cling to this meme to justify your support of Republicans. Only one of the two parties is working to sell-off America’s parks to the highest bidder. Only one party is working to repeal the highly successful Endangered Species Act. Only one party has successfully defunded the EPA.
As you say, don’t blow smoke up our ass.
DerHundistlos on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 5:39 pm
How many Republicans do you know how donate funding or time to environmental causes? I have yet to meet one Republican.
You name call these good people because they choose to engage in ecotourism. I engage in ecotourism to see the results of my efforts to preserve wildplaces. You are sick and fucked up.
Boat on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:05 pm
derhund,
Many red states lead the US in wind and solar. These greener technologies have less pollution but let’s face it. A footprint that is not good for nature is required. Hydropower wiped out many millions acres the world but is still recognized as the greenest way to produce power.
Davy on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:16 pm
“False equivalency, Davy, between the Dems and Cons. You cling to this meme to justify your support of Republicans. “
Flushed a covey…lol. You are a lost cause der hund. You can’t argue with denial.
Davy on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:18 pm
“You name call these good people because they choose to engage in ecotourism. I engage in ecotourism to see the results of my efforts to preserve wild places. You are sick and fucked up.”
You are a fake green asswipe flying down to Columbia to save nature as you kill it on your journey there. If you cared about nature you would hang around your homestead instead of jet setting around calling yourself green and compassionate when you are just a rich elite pig. Who is sick and fucked up?
makati1 on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:38 pm
Derhund, Boat and Davy are in the “We are Delusional” club. They do not live in the same world as the rest of us. You are correct in your observation about “two parties” and Republicons. For both of them (Boat & Davy) it is ALL about $$$$.
I think they enjoy bating anyone who disagrees with their narrow vision just so they can use putdowns and name calling so they can feel superior. Another sign of their immaturity and need to be correct ALL the time. Mental sickness is more and more evident.
Davy on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:43 pm
“Mental sickness is more and more evident.”
Makat, my mental sickness is seeing you puke your daily hate. This board would be respectable if you were gone as it is now it is continuously warped. BTW, when are you moving to those 4 acres in the jungle where you are going to live off the fat of the land? None too soon for board sanity.
Boat on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 6:55 pm
mak,
Of course it’s about money but more importantly how it’s spent. For example coal in Texas used to be the dominant energy. Now new energy production goes to nat gas and renewables because they are cheaper to produce. Why do you hate cleaner and cheaper?
makati1 on Tue, 12th Sep 2017 7:24 pm
Boat, fuck Texas. It got what it deserved and the hurricane season is not over. You live in a techie dream world that will never materialize. The whole US economy is over the cliff and falling and the ‘YUGE’ SPLAT is coming. THAT will be the end of the US as a 1st or even 2nd world country. Be patient.