How to talk about climate change at a party

Page added on April 22, 2017
Her: Ugo, did you hear what Trump is doing? He wants to destroy the climate data!
Me: I heard something about that.
Her. But it is awful! How can they allow him to do that? Destroying the work of the climate scientists!
Me. You know this joke about Trump? The one that goes, “What happens when Donald Trump takes Viagra?”
Her. Ugo, you keep joking all the time. But don’t you work in this field? Why don’t you tell me what you are really thinking about climate change?
Me (looking somber). It is a long story.
Her. Seriously, I want to know what you think.
Me. Really?
Her. Absolutely. Tell me what’s going on.
Me (after having taken a deep breath). The situation is out of control. The amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere are larger than any value seen in the past 10 million years and it keeps rising. The icecaps are melting, droughts are destroying agriculture in the tropical regions, extreme weather phenomena are on the rise. Temperatures are rising and the commitments to keep the increase below two degrees are insufficient. In addition, we are in the middle of a mass extinction, destroying the fertile soil, poisoning everything, running out of mineral resources, and the planet is overpopulated.
Her ………………..
Me ……………….
Her. I read that we’ll soon be able to colonize other planets, is that true?
Me. ……..
She walks away, glass in hand.
Davy on Sat, 22nd Apr 2017 1:08 pm
me too…….
penury on Sat, 22nd Apr 2017 1:46 pm
That appears to be a common reaction.
onlooker on Sat, 22nd Apr 2017 2:17 pm
You might as well talk to a brick wall, you will get a better reaction
Dredd on Sat, 22nd Apr 2017 2:29 pm
“This ain’t no party … this ain’t no disco … this ain’t no foolin’ around …” – Life during wartime, Talking Heads
Apneaman on Sat, 22nd Apr 2017 5:11 pm
Too funny. I have said to a couple of people who asked me basacilly the same question, “you don’t want to know what I think”. Sour faces and mumbling something about it’s not that bad and “they’ll” think of something. Tell yourself.
How a Warming Planet Drives Human Migration
Climate displacement is becoming one of the world’smost powerful — and destabilizing — geopolitical forces.
“Climate change is not equally felt across the globe, and neither are its longer term consequences. This map overlays human turmoil — represented here by United Nations data on nearly 64 million “persons of concern,” whose numbers have tripled since 2005 — with climate turmoil, represented by data from NASA’s Common Sense Climate Index. The correlation is striking. Climate change is a threat multiplier: It contributes to economic and political instability and also worsens the effects. It propels sudden-onset disasters like floods and storms and slow-onset disasters like drought and desertification; those disasters contribute to failed crops, famine and overcrowded urban centers; those crises inflame political unrest and worsen the impacts of war, which leads to even more displacement.”
So far the only effects I have felt from AGW is last summer or the one before (can’t remember) there were minor water restrictions (lawn watering and car & house washing) and smoke from wildfires for a couple of weeks drifting into greater Vancouver and this winter was the weirdest, snowiest and coldest one I can remember here. Lots of busted up roads now from the cold. So, I’m still pretty much a safeNwarm in my technological bubble, which is really a fragile illusion.
Apneaman on Sat, 22nd Apr 2017 5:19 pm
Duration of Indian Hot Season Nearly Doubles as Crushing Drought and Heat Expand Across the Subcontinent
“For India, the hot-season-like temperatures began in late February — two months earlier than usual. After a brief respite, they fired again in March, bringing April-like temperatures a month too soon. The hot season for this region typically begins in mid-April and extends through mid-June. In 2017, hot-season conditions sparked in late February. Today, life-threatening temperatures of between 100 and 115 F blanket much of this vast, densely populated land.”
As a nation, India did nothing to curb their breeding the last 50 years, so, like us they asked for it. They have also done everything they possibly could to industrialise – damn the torpedoes. They are as much of a cancer as “the west” or China.