How Do We Know That Humans Are Causing Climate Change? These Nine Lines of Evidence

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 27, 2017
While most Americans acknowledge that climate change is happening, some are still unsure about the causes.
They are often labeled “climate skeptics,” but that label can cause confusion or even anger.
Isn’t the nature of science to be skeptical? Isn’t it good to question everything?
Yes, but —
Here’s what is getting lost in the conversation:
Scientists have been asking these questions for nearly 200 years. The scientific community has been studying these questions for so long that collectively they have amassed an overwhelming amount of evidence pointing to a clear conclusion.
A similar situation is smoking and cancer. Nowadays, no one questions the link between smoking and cancer, because the science was settled in the 1960s after more than 50 years of research. The questions have been asked and answered with indisputable evidence.
We can think of the state of human activities and climate change as no different than smoking and cancer. In fact, we are statistically more confident that humans cause climate change than that smoking causes cancer.
Our confidence comes from the culmination of over a century of research by tens of thousands of scientists at hundreds of institutions in more than a hundred nations.
So what is the evidence?
The research falls into nine independently-studied but physically-related lines of evidence, that build to the overall clear conclusion that humans are the main cause of climate change:
(You can also see these nine lines of evidence illustrated in the graphic below)
Skeptics sometimes point to the last two supporting lines of evidence as weaknesses. They’re not. But even if you choose to doubt them, it is really the first seven that, combined, point to human activities as the only explanation of rising global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution, and the subsequent climate changes (such as ice melt and sea level rise) that have occurred due to this global warming.
The science is settled, and the sooner we accept this, the sooner we can work together towards addressing the problems caused by climate change – and towards a better future for us all.
By Ilissa Ocko
9 Comments on "How Do We Know That Humans Are Causing Climate Change? These Nine Lines of Evidence"
coffeeguyzz on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 9:29 pm
… Naaahh
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:12 pm
There is no climate change, and if there
were, then it’s occurring naturally.
I know this because of yesterday’s
sermon from the pastor. He spoke for
almost 10 minutes this very issue.
Then we sang, and then was the collection
plates. I put in an extra $20 for his Godly
explanation that humans cannot affect the
Earth’s climate. And that’s what Trump said too.
Plantagenet on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:38 pm
Is it possible to send a tweet about this to President Trump?
Cheers!
GregT on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:42 pm
plant-o-crite,
I’m sure that a twit like you could figure out a way to tweet Trump.
Hypocrite!
Midnight Oil on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:46 pm
But the real question what is the break even point of Tar Sands?
forbin on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 2:34 am
oh its the methane , not the CO2, but I know you can check this yourselves on posted data on the internet ( as many have ) .
not sure we’re expecting the results though ….
Forbin
Go Speed Racer on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 3:31 am
Methane is the problem,
So everybody stop farting.
Cloggie on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 4:56 am
As the article states, nobody denies the thermometer readings or the size of the arctic ice sheet.
Under dispute is:
– how bad is it?
– How bad is it going to be?
– Is CO2 the cause and/or the only cause?
It is now end of March. Yesterday my modest 6 solar panels generated a record 8.2 kWh, that is double my average yearly consumption and it is only end March.
The weather… the Germans have a name for this kind of weather:
Kaiserwetter
(Emperor weather).
Deep blue skies, strong sun. And although the air temperature yesterday was “only” 15 Celsius , the radiation gives a feeling of early Summer. Yesterday my neighbor was eating on the garden terrace with his shirt off to work on his skin tan.
It will be a record low this year as far as fuel costs are concerned. There was no snow and perhaps a few days of ice allowing for some skating.
As far as Holland is concerned… if this is the new weather, I’m all for it.
onlooker on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 5:20 am
Clog, you remind me of the oft used frog in boiling water analogy. Wow