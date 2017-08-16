Global Warming Will Sear Three of Four Major Grain Crops

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Three of the four major grains on which the growing world population depends are vulnerable to global warming, says a new meta-analysis based on more than 70 studies.
Farmers have probably known that plants have optimal ranges in which they grow best since planting the first wheat some 23,000 years ago. Now science has proved the point.
The four crops on which humankind depends most are wheat, rice, maize, and soybeans. These are responsible for two-thirds of human caloric intake, says the team.
The starting point of the meta study was that the effect of climate change on these crop yields was not certain. Now they are. “Temperature increase reduces global yields of major crops in four independent estimates,” the scientists state in the title of their paper title. At least soybean turns out to be relatively resilient to warmer temperature, within limits.
One degree change, 7% drop in crop
The sheer multiplicity of parameters make climate change prediction extremely difficult, but, as the team points out, understanding temperature and other impacts of the change is critical to future food security. Especially as scientists now agree that keeping median global warming less than 2 degrees Celsius will be almost impossible.
The meta-analysis by Chuang Zhao, Senthold Asseng of the University of Florida and others encompassed studies based on multiple analytical methods, including modeling global and local crop yields in response to temperature changes; statistical regression models based on historical weather and yield data; and artificial field warming experiments.
All methods indicate that rising temperatures are likely to hurt the global yields of wheat, rice, and maize, and significantly so – though, the team qualifies, specific results were highly heterogeneous across crops and geographical areas, and there were also some positive impact estimates.
A local miller pouring maize into his grinding mill, in the Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya August 6, 2017. Maize is particularly vulnerable to rising temperatures.
Gringing maize, a staple food, in Kenya: The corn species turns out to be highly vulnerable to rising temperatures.Thomas Mukoya, Reuters
Each 1-degree Celsius increase in global mean temperature is projected to reduce average global yields of wheat by 6%, rice by 3.2%, and maize by 7.4%, the team estimates, assuming no corrective methods, such as farming adaptations or genetic crop modifications to make them more resilient.
Soybean yields were hardier. How temperatures affected soy yields varied widely across crops and geographical areas, the team said: in some places, yields increased.
Their conclusion: the world needs to develop crop- and region-specific adaptation strategies to ensure food security for an increasing world population.
Rice is produced almost entirely in Asia, but corn for instance, a staple in the West, is grown around the world – which should be an advantage, for humankind. But part of the problem is that multiple areas on which the world depends are increasingly likely to get hit at the same time.
For instance, drought in the U.S. and China at the same time, which is now entirely feasible, could decimate the global corn supply: “Our simulations indicate that that type of scenario is possible in the current climate,” researcher Chris Kent told Bloomberg. Just last month, China admitted that its north is suffering the worst drought in its history and that crops are suffering. Beijing, at least, is not in climate change denial.
Makati1 on Wed, 16th Aug 2017 6:59 am
2-3C increase will be the death of humans anyway. Doesn’t matter if a few crops decrease in numbers a few percent. Climate change is not evenly spread over the planet, as the U$ is finding out.
And, yes, China does not have its scientific head up its ass like America.
Davy on Wed, 16th Aug 2017 7:07 am
The issues with dropping food productivity growth is really much worse. Yea did you see that “dropping” or “stalling” growth? Sounds like we are approaching limits. Everywhere we look we are seeing this “stalling” or undulating plateau. However you want to define it we are not making the rapid advances we once were. With food production this is very dangerous because we have significant population growth baked into our civilization’s trajectory.
The situation with Ag is very bad. I am a farmer so I have personal experience with farming. I am permaculturalist now but in 2000 I had a 1000 acres corn and soy farm. What I am seeing now is climate issues increasing. This is more than temperature it is about altered zones of growth. It is about invasives and disrupted growing strategies. We are talking water cycle issues. All this is occurring in a late term civilization faced with multiple other issues.
A primary issues is economics. Modern Ag is industrial and industrial means capital is needed. Our late term civilization is in debt dysfunction so an economic crisis is always possible. A bad one is not out of the question. If a bad economic crisis hit and Ag production dropped 10-20% food insecurity could cascade into contagions of state failure. The modern food story is fossil fuel based monocultures shipped over long distances. Is there anything resilient about that in a crisis?
Modern Ag is about energy and fossil fuels are not healthy by any stretch of the word. Cornucopians will tell you peak oil is dead but I don’t see them saying peak oil dynamics is dead. Tell me Venezuela and Nigeria will be healthy productive states. Tell me conventional oil is not depleting. Tell me dangerous debt is not threatening long term oil production. Ag is connected directly with fossil fuels and fossil fuels are not healthy. The stupid fake green techno optimist try to show us electric trucks and tractors and I just laugh. These fruit cakes never raised a crop in their life. Renewables hardest story will be Ag and long distance trucking and field work. Modern Ag is all about long distance trucking and big field equipment. The fossil fuel doom of the peak oil movement was overblown but “peak oil is dead”, please get real. A renewable revolution ahead…not in modern Ag.
Water is an ever increasing issues from a hydrologic cycle disturbed by climate change. Too much water and too much heat at the wrong time is very bad. Let me rephrase that disastrous. Drought is catastrophic especially when irrigated water is now depleting so fast as to be a whole other issues to food productivity. Our food system is sitting precariously on a civilization mired in multiple issues of energy, economics, and planetary destruction. Yet, our cornucopians dismiss food as a problem. We have too much food and so forth. Look at all the fat people. Yea, look deeper and you see how precariously our food system sits on a teetering foundation that is little more than a late term Ponzi arrangement we call globalism. When you add climate change to an already stressed food system within a story of overpopulation the situation does not look good.