Page added on March 27, 2017

Fukushima nuke radiation POISONING world’s water

Salmon caught in the Pacific Ocean, which are imported for sale as a luxury product in UK shops, were found to contain worrying amounts of radiation.

Highly toxic Cesium-134, the nuclear fallout from Fukushima, was recently found in Tillamook Bay and Gold Beach, in the US state of Oregon.

The terrifying discovery was reported by researchers at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Cesium-134 was also detected in 2015 in Canada when a salmon pulled from a river in British Columbia was found to contain radiation.

“Uptake by the food web and consumption of contaminated fish is the main health concern from the oceans”

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

The 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown was sparked by a massive tsunami off the coast of Japan caused by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake.

It decimated the nuclear reactor and sent hazardous nuclear waste spewing out into the Pacific ocean.

Japanese fish have tested positive for dangerous levels of radiation and now, it seems, fish as far away as the US have been infected by the waste.

Alaskan Salmon is imported for sale in most major UK supermarkets when Scottish salmon is out of season.

After being caught in the Pacific, these fish then make a 22,000 mile journey via China to supermarket shelves here in Britain.

A statement on the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution website said: “For the general public, it is not direct exposure, but uptake by the food web and consumption of contaminated fish that is the main health concern from the oceans.

“Most fish do not migrate far from their spawning grounds, which is why some fisheries off Fukushima remain closed.

“But some species, such as the Pacific bluefin tuna, swim long distances and could pick up cesium in their feeding grounds off Japan before crossing the Pacific.”

Ken Buesseler, a senior scientist at the institution, said that the levels of radiation should not affect anyone eating the salmon, but admitted that he would be closely monitoring radiation levels.

“We don’t expect to see health concerns from swimming or fish consumption, but we would like to continue monitoring until (the radiation level) goes back down again,” he said.

“In Japan, at its peak celsium-134 levels were 10 million times higher than what we are seeing today on the West Coast.”

4 Comments on "Fukushima nuke radiation POISONING world’s water"

  1. Plantagenet on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 11:41 pm 

    The Japanese have been a big disappointment. Their society seems very efficient and well designed, but clearly they didn’t think things through when it comes to their nuclear power infrastructure.

    Cheers!

  2. GregT on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 12:27 am 

    “Their society seems very efficient and well designed, but clearly they didn’t think things through when it comes to their nuclear power infrastructure.”

    Contradicting yourself yet again lil planter? You’re about as daft as Boat, but at least he isn’t a flaming hypocrite.

    Hypocrite!

  3. onlooker on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 4:01 am 

    http://www.thesleuthjournal.com/nuclear-engineer-fukushima-last-250000-years/
    Nuclear Engineer: Fukushima Meltdown Could Last 250,000+ Years
    Radiation, the gift that keeps on giving

  4. forbin on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 4:34 am 

    published in the Daily Star over here – look it up if you dare (!)

    “Scientists were excited about this – not because of concern about the radioactivity – but because the radioactivity demonstrated that bluefin tuna do routinely travel all the way across the Pacific Ocean. The amounts the fish carried were minuscule — far less, ounce for ounce, than the amount of naturally occurring radiation in a banana — but enough for scientists to gain insight into animal migration. The detected concentrations of cesium-134 and cesium-137 were well below safety limits set by the most stringent government regulations.”

    Source :-

    http://www.beachapedia.org/Radiation_From_Fukushima

    take a look , see what you think

    Forbin


