Environmentalists need to “end the charade” against oil sands

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 30, 2017
According to the Canada West Foundation, keeping the oil sands in the ground and stopping new pipelines “will actually increase greenhouse gas emissions” – wait, what?
At an energy conference deep in American oil country earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received an award for his global energy and environmental leadership.
“No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and just leave them there,” he told oil and gas execs. “Our job is to ensure that this is done responsibly, safely and sustainably.”
One environmental group called the award a middle finger to the entire premise of environmental leadership.
But Calgary-based think tank the Canada West Foundation says it’s time environmentalists “end the charade.” Keeping the oil sands in the ground and stopping new pipelines “will actually increase greenhouse gas emissions,” argues the foundation’s newly-minted CEO, former Liberal leadership candidate Martha Hall Findlay, in a Globe op-ed.
Wait, what?
The former Willowdale MP insists she’s no climate change denier. She backed the Kyoto Accord in her 2006 leadership bid, even while supporting pipelines. She has become a trusty defender of the oil sands as Canada’s ever-cleaner and -greener economic engine.
Claim Peak oil isn’t coming any time soon, she argues, and “the world will use more oil even if Canada’s pipelines are stopped and oil sands remain in the ground.”
Reality check Findlay is referring to the International Energy Agency reports that suggest oil demand won’t start shrinking until well after 2040. But Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden told the same conference Trudeau attended that global demand for oil could peak and start falling within the decade, the very week Shell dumped its oil sands assets.
Says van Beurden, “Social acceptance is just disappearing,” especially as efficiency and greener substitutions start sapping demand. Either way, oil sands oil is some of the priciest to extract on the planet, which is why Exxon and ConocoPhillips recently wrote down 3.5 billion and 1 billion barrels of tar sands oil reserves and Norway’s Statoil walked away from Alberta entirely back in December to “optimize” its global portfolio – and shift 20 per cent of its capital spending to renewables over the next decade.
Claim Findlay contends the oil sands are no longer dirtier than other crudes. Newer projects in Alberta using paraffinic froth treatment (PTF) bring oil sands GHG emissions close to those of the average crude.
Reality check “The whole thing is a lie,” Oil Change International’s Adam Scott tells NOW.. “Over the last 10 years, the greenhouse gas intensity of the oil sands has gone up, not down.”
The Pembina Institute’s Benjamin Israel adds that “while the oil sands industry did make some significant one-off improvements in emissions intensity about 25 years ago (when moving to co-generation and less carbon-intensive-burning- fuels) they haven’t improved in a decade.”
Israel says carbon intensity is only expected to increase in coming years as companies drill for deeper higher emission bitumen and as distance to the processing facility increases.
All those ads suggesting the oil industry is reclaiming tailings ponds are BS, too. Big Oil has repeatedly failed to meet regulated targets to clean up over a trillion litres of toxic tailings. (Notably, Alberta just rejected Suncor’s plan to reclaim its tailing pond by pouring water on top of it).
Claim Alberta’s climate policies are super-stringent compared with other oil-producing regions and will help drive down carbon intensity even more, according to Findlay.
Reality check There’s no question Alberta’s 100-megatonne emissions cap is a step in the right direction, but that cap still technically allows the oil sands’ greenhouse gases to grow a whopping 30 per cent in the next decade or so.
A 2016 report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has calculated that if oil sands production grows to 100 megatonnes per year and BC builds just one LNG (liquefied natural gas) export terminal, emissions in the rest of Canada’s economy would have to shrink by 47 per cent by 2030 to meet Paris targets. “Short of an economic collapse, it is difficult to see how Canada can realistically meet its Paris commitments in the 14 years remaining without rethinking its plans for oil and gas development,” says the report.
Claim Enviros need to focus on real climate action, like reducing demand, says Findlay.
Reality check Findlay’s clear. She feels the world’s GHG emission problem doesn’t lie with poor, bullied -fossil fuel producers that are just meeting demand, but with all of us who are creating that demand.
Scott, however, says there’s a reason environmentalists around the globe target the oil sands. “It’s because projects in the tar sands are designed to last 50 years or longer.”
In the oil sands, he says, a big mine would produce 200,000 barrels a day of oil, continuously, locking us into emissions for decades to come. “There are a bunch of mines like that, and there’s a new one coming online next year. Once they’re built, it’s very difficult politically and economically to shut them.”
15 Comments on "Environmentalists need to “end the charade” against oil sands"
Revi on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 9:02 am
Tar sands are the dirtiest oil on the planet. No way to put lipstick on that pig! Fortunately there is no need for them now that there is a “glut” on the market.
rockman on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 9:19 am
Revi – “Fortunately there is no need for them now that there is a “glut” on the market.” Buddy, good to keep the reality in perspective: no oil well has ever been drilled or ever will be drilled because of a “need” for that oil.
Wells are drilled to make a profit. And that profit is made possible because of the demands of fossil fuel consumers. If the folks didn’t by the refinery products made from the oil sands not one bbl would be produced. If environmentalists want to stop oil sands production they need to figure out how to discourage the CONSUMERS from buying those products.
Right, good luck with that. LOL. So far any such efforts have been a complete failure.
Plantagenet on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 11:13 am
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau says the tar sands are ecologically OK. Why should we doubt him? He’s the leader of the liberal party in Canada—the very personification of liberalness. Surely he wouldn’t mislead us.
Cheers!
artist-formerly-davy-fan on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 11:29 am
OK, I think oil is good and sand is good and this is in Canada so it’s OK with me. I mean a lot of land is not occupied so it’s OK. Wouldn’t it clean the land and clean the environment of oil? There’s a flipside to everything.
Yes, it’s the dirtiest oil but I already established nuke is the dirtiest FUEL.
Not to mention lousy EROEI.
prop to rockman, probably a vet from alasbabylon days.
Apneaman on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 11:51 am
Since environmentalism and environmentalists have not prevented even one barrel of oil from being consumed – ever, you have to wonder what the kings of cancer are on about.
These retards are the flip side of all the liberals who want to hang 250 years of industrial cancer destruction on Trump and the other useful idiot deniers, except they are trying to scapegoat environmentalists for the economic failure of the tar sands. Same thing, same strategy as Trump and his cancer crew. Someone has to be blamed for a failing system and there is no way a true believer with a lifetime of sunk emotional costs is ever going to admit that his religion (neo liberal capitalism) is dying.
Almost daily we see these political tribal monkey’s become more removed from reality.
Here is a present from King of Cancer Cheeto to his people – LMFAO
Trump to Toss Obama’s Orders to Prepare for Extreme Weather
New order will reverse policies for climate adaptation
Military bases, coastal towns were protected under planning
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-27/trump-said-to-toss-obama-s-orders-to-prepare-for-extreme-weather
Extreme weather is a hoax propagated by Kim Jong-un and the Workers Party of Korea.
Midnight Oil on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 11:54 am
I stopped reading after
No country would find 173 billion barrels of oil in the ground and just leave them there,” he told oil and gas execs. “Our job is to ensure that this is done responsibly, safely and sustainably.”
First, it ain’t oil, second it ain’t and can’t be done responsibly, safely or sustainably!
Just PR BS….
BobInget on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 1:00 pm
Coal ain’t electricity either. Before ‘outlawing’ oil sands we shudda done something about killer coal.
How many here remember 1257?
Queen Eleanor, fleeing the fumes created by heavy use of sea-coal in Nottingham Castle in 1257, issued one of many fruitless royal bans on coal burning. By the fifteenth century, London’s skies were regularly blackened with coal smoke. Many residents blamed the region’s foggy weather for the persistent greyed airs.
OK Maybe some can recall 1957…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Smog_of_London
Location, London, England, United Kingdom. Casualties. 12,000 Dead. 200,000 Injured. The Great Smog of 1952, sometimes called The Big Smoke , was a severe air-pollution event … There were also numerous coal-fired power stations in the Greater London area, including Fulham, Battersea, Bankside and Kingston upon …
Anticyclone · 1948 Donora smog · Clean Air Act 1956 · Pea soup fog
First things first. There are substitutes for coal.
To date, none for oil.
Jerome Purtzer on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 1:16 pm
Q for the Rock. If the tar sands are being sold at a loss what is the profit motive of these companies in Canada?
artist-formerly-davy-fan on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 1:22 pm
@rock and jerome just because something doesn’t work out in the food chain doesn’t mean it’s not a valid chain.
Our existence is bad for the lower animals but we still do it, don’t we?
Revi on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 1:24 pm
Of course, blame it on the environmentalists…
Davy on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 2:11 pm
Artist, did I piss you off or did having a stupid name like Davy get old? What part of the world are you from if I may ask?
rockman on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 2:53 pm
Jerome – Do you believe companies have spent tens of $billions or the oil sands if there wasn’t a profit being made? I don’t think we’ve chatted before but if you answer yes to that question I doubt we’ll ever chat again.
Revi – No, the environmentalists are not to blame. The consumers of fossil fuels are by far the greatest DIRECT producers of GHG. The environmentalists have done a great job of laying out the story. But as long as consumer put their well being above that of the environment nothing will change to any significant level.
The environmental move is not at fault… it’s just impotent to change the path we’re on. Not taking a swipe at you…you’re fighting the good fight and deserve credit for that effort. But how much GHG production has your efforts prevented? That doesn’t mean your position is wrong…just not very effective.
rockman on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 2:57 pm
artist – “Our existence is bad for the lower animals but we still do it, don’t we?” Just as when the wolves take out to much of their food base resulting in the wolf population dying off. Mankind is subject to Mother Earth’s rules just like all the other animals.
DerHundistlos on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 3:08 pm
deadlykillerbeaz on Thu, 30th Mar 2017 3:08 pm
If the environ-mentalists want a clean planet and not have the tar sands all dirty and stuff, then they can relocate to Athabasca and start cleaning.
Those environ-mentalists are such dirty, filthy swine themselves.