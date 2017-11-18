Environmentalism’s Worsening Anti-Human Infection

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
As I wrote in The War on Humans, environmentalism has become increasingly anti-human, both in proposed policies — such as those that would reduce economic vitality and thwart human thriving — and in the goal of reducing human population. The latter goal would require particularly tyrannical impositions to actually effectuate. Voluntary family planning offers great benefits. But actually reducing our numbers would require iron-fisted tyrannical measures. After all, China’s brutal one-child policy has only slowed the country’s population growth. The actual Chinese population has not diminished — and the slowed growth came at tremendous cost to the happiness of the people and profoundly distorted its demographics. Indeed, the demographic problem — tens of millions more men than women — that the policy spawned recently induced the Chinese tyranny to generously (he wrote sarcastically) allow its people to now have a second child. Environmentalists and their assorted allies get angry that most people don’t think that fighting supposed global warming is a priority item. Part of that may be because they continually show how out of touch they are with the joys and aspirations of regular — by which I mean sane — people. Latest example from bioethicist (of course!) Travis Rieder, who compares having a child to releasing a murderer from prison to kill again. From“Science Proves Kids Are Bad for Earth:” If I release a murderer from prison, knowing full well that he intends to kill innocent people, then I bear some responsibility for those deaths — even though the killer is also fully responsible. My having released him doesn’t make him less responsible (he did it!). But his doing it doesn’t eliminate my responsibility either. Something similar is true, I think, when it comes to having children: Once my daughter is an autonomous agent, she will be responsible for her emissions. But that doesn’t negate my responsibility.
Moral responsibility simply isn’t mathematical. Good grief, have three kids and it is like letting Charles Manson out of prison? Rieder considers his putative grandchildren to be “emissions”? This is how Trump wins! Rieder wants us all to have one fewer child: Humanity grew up in relatively small groups; Rules like “don’t harm others,” or “don’t steal and cheat” are easy to make sense of in a world of largely individual interactions. That is not our world any longer, though, and our moral sense is evolving to reflect that difference.
Moral decisions are no longer about math; Being a part of the solution matters. The importance of this argument for family size is obvious. If having one fewer child reduces one’s contribution to the harms of climate change, the choice of family size becomes a morally relevant one. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. Blah. Blah. Blah. It is worth noting that Rieder has, in other places, advocated “punishing people” who have children. This, at a time when Western Europe and Japan are having too few children, leading to a demographic crisis. Meanwhile, people living in the developing world have many children because of sheer survival needs. Here’s an idea. Allow the use of fossil fuels to build an electric grid throughout Africa and I’ll bet the birth rate would drop. But greens don’t want to do that. They insist the destitute wait until it can all be created with renewables, meaning wait for decades. That’s anti-human because it dooms people to shorter and far more difficult lives. And here’s another: Dr. Rieder should mind his own business about whether and when people decide to have children. The earth will be just fine whatever they decide.
9 Comments on "Environmentalism’s Worsening Anti-Human Infection"
onlooker on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 9:26 am
environmentalism has become increasingly anti-human, both in proposed policies — such as those that would reduce economic vitality and thwart human thriving — and in the goal of reducing human population. —–
Such an utterly ignorant statement. The monstrous world human economy is steadily reducing the prospects for much of life to continue to survive on this planet. And reducing human population will commensurately reduce our impact on the planet while affording better living conditions for those left living on it
Ghung on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 9:57 am
We don’t need no stinkin’ environment. Money trumps everything. Everybody knows that.
JC on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 11:01 am
everyone at National Review can go s*** in a hat and wear it … that RW rag still has blood on its hands advocating for Iraq invasion, among other soulless propaganda ever since. F them.
Dredd on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 11:18 am
“Environmentalism’s Worsening Anti-Human Infection” is a lie.
The truth is MOMCOM’s Mass Suicide & Murder Pact – 2
MASTERMIND on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 11:57 am
Right wingers like the National Review overpopulation just like they deny climate change and peak oil and evolution..They believe the world has plenty of resources to last through their lives and that is all they care about…And they will accept that there are limits because that would destroy their belief that the future will be better than the past.
MASTERMIND on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 11:58 am
And they will never accept that there are limits because that would destroy their belief that the future will be better than the past.
JGav on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 12:14 pm
What JC said.
Sissyfuss on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 12:52 pm
When money and power are your guiding principles then the environment and those who would protect it are your sworn enemies.
Apneaman on Sat, 18th Nov 2017 12:53 pm
What the fuck does western white privilege environmentalism have to do with China and their one stupid baby policy? Nothing at all.
Talk about conflating. Next he’ll be blaming environmentalism for his football team not making the playoffs.
These cancer cheer leaders just love to make environmentalism their go to scape goat, but it’s always as vague as vague can be.
Retard conservatards eat it up like a big shit sandwhich because it’s the other team and we can always blame the other team for everything.
I require evidence, not vague accusations before I am convinced. Let’s see one of these accusers lay out a case, with data, demonstrating how some combination of environmental regulations and puny successful pipeline or stand of tree protests has caused the GDP to falter and/or put people out of work.
The truth is that Environmentalism has been a failure of monumental proportions. Lots of talk and shouting and media coverage and very little results.
Look at the aggregate numbers of all the natural resources they were trying to defend or slow the use of since the early 1970’s when they had their first earth day.
Oil. How did evil environmentalism do on slowing down the use of oil? Fail.
Forests/Lumber = Fail
Natgas = Fail
Human Population = Fail
Saving wildlife = Fail
Fish = Fail x2
Pollution = Fail x3
Etc, etc = Fail
And coal, the all time favorite with the propaganda ‘war on coal’ that has been totally proven to be nothing but a fake meme dreamed up by Mitch McConnell & Co to suck-hole more subsidies. It has been proven beyond all doubt that cheap fracked Natgas killed coal, not environmentalism.
Yep, going by the aggregate numbers makes it perfectly clear that environmentalism has plenty of bark and almost no bite.
For conservatards it’s one of their favorite go to scapegoats. The economic numbers suck because the world is in overshoot, living on debt and completely corrupt. The 40 year experiment with neo liberal capitalism is a failure even worse than environmentalism.
I challenge anyone to look at the many graphs (hockey sticks) in the link below then come tell me how environmentalism has caused all these problems these shills claim it has. Looks to me like the growth cheerleaders got exactly what they wanted, except their cut. No the Cancer has only sped up since the first ‘Earth Day’ and the result of the ‘Great Acceleration’ will be a great wailing and gnashing of teeth on the global scale. It’s already well underway and you know it.
https://www.slideshare.net/IGBPSecretariat/great-acceleration-2015
“Power plants, which use 93 percent of the coal produced nationally, have been operating under the same EPA regulations signed into law by President George H.W. Bush in 1990. Proposed new rules since then have all been challenged in court and not implemented until June 2016, when the EPA’s restrictions on mercury and other toxic emissions were approved by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Consumption of coal continued to grow under those 1990-era EPA rules until 2008, and then went into steady decline, dropping by 23 percent from 2008 thru 2015.
The data show the drop in those years to be correlated with the shale revolution, as natural gas production increased by a factor of more than 10 and its price dropped in half, the researchers say. And, due to the continuing — and in some cases accelerating — technological and economic advantages of gas over coal, the decline in coal is expected to continue at least decades into the future…
“While we can’t say that the EPA rules have no impact — as, for example, discouraging the building of new coal power plants because of the expectation that tougher air-quality rules will clear the courts — the data say the EPA rules have not been the driving force.”
http://naturalgasnow.org/fracking-killing-coal-not-epa/