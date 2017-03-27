Does the World Have a Carrying Capacity?

The world’s carrying capacity is a theory which states that the world has equilibrium in the biosphere it can sustain with its available resources. The carrying capacity when discussed in the human context is the human population that the Earth can indefinitely sustain with regard to its resources. The theory was fronted by an English clergyman Thomas Malthus in 1798 as he predicted that the growing human population would someday reach a point where the available resources would be stretched beyond the limit and would lead to famines and mass deaths.
The Population Explosion
The world’s population is growing at an unprecedented rate. According to research and historical census evidence, the global population has grown over 100% faster in the last 100 years than in the last 1,500 years. In the first century AD, the global population was estimated to have been 300 million people, which then took 1,800 years to reach a population of 1 billion in the 19th century. The current global population is estimated to be around 7.5 billion people, which indicates a 750% increase in the past two centuries. The global human population is projected to reach 9.5 billion people in 2050, a 126% increase in fewer than 50 years.
Implications Of The Population Boom
The Earth has limited resources including land, water, and energy consumed. Many scientists and demographic analysts agree that the Earth is able to sustain its current population with the existing resources but only when the said resources are used frugally. Studies show that the current global food production by far exceeds the global consumption and can even sustain the global population in the future when improvements in agricultural practices are implemented. The main issue in agriculture is food distribution as well as the unsustainable livestock agriculture which consumes the majority of the land and water resources. Therefore, the carrying capacity of the Earth, according to several scientists, has little or no effect on food production. The resource which is at greatest risk of being depleted is energy due to the current use of non-renewable energy sources which also harms the environment. Using several indicators as well as using historical benchmarks, the human carrying capacity of the Earth is estimated to be about 10 billion people.
Future Projections
While the global human population has seen a spike in its growth in the past two centuries, the trend is experiencing a decline in several regions where the birth rates are declining and families becoming smaller. This trend is evident primarily in Japan and in several northern European countries where the demographics have shown a decline in birth rates reaching as high as 50%. This recent trend is becoming a global phenomenon with several projections foreseeing the global population growth declining in the late 21st century.
What Can Be Done?
There have been several measures that have been taken to remedy the increased population growth, especially in developing countries. There has been a controversial “one child” policy enforced in China to discourage bearing of many children per household while several countries in Africa have been embracing birth control methods to try and slow down the population growth rate.
Apneaman on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 9:20 pm
Increasingly Out of the Human Context: Atmospheric CO2 Likely to Hit Monthly Peak Near 410 ppm in 2017
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/03/27/increasingly-out-of-the-human-context-atmospheric-co2-likely-to-hit-monthly-peak-near-410-ppm-in-2017/
makati1 on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 10:00 pm
AP, at this point, I have stopped reading most articles in GW or CC because they are either unicorn hopium pieces or just rehash of the same. Ditto for oily pieces. We are on the downward slope of civilization and humanity’s existence. We just had a week of 95F/35C days which is about 5% higher than usual. It has dropped back a few degrees, but who knows what next week will bring.
My sister in PA had 15″ of snow a week ago after a week of 60+F and now it is back to 70+F there. Observing the world around us is much more interesting than reading someone else’ ideas. All we can do is ease the pain and watch events unfold. Too late to do anything about it. That’s my take, anyway.
Apneaman on Mon, 27th Mar 2017 11:52 pm
One of the most troubling ideas about climate change just found new evidence in its favor
“Ever since 2012, scientists have been debating a complex and frankly explosive idea about how a warming planet will alter our weather — one that, if it’s correct, would have profound implications across the Northern Hemisphere and especially in its middle latitudes, where hundreds of millions of people live.
The idea is that climate change doesn’t merely increase the overall likelihood of heat waves, say, or the volume of rainfall — it also changes the flow of weather itself. By altering massive planet-scale air patterns like the jet stream (pictured above), which flows in waves from west to east in the Northern Hemisphere, a warming planet causes our weather to become more stuck in place. This means that a given weather pattern, whatever it may be, may persist for longer, thus driving extreme droughts, heat waves, downpours and more.
This basic idea has sparked half a decade of criticism and debate, and at the cutting edge of research, scientists continue to grapple with it. And now, a new study once again reinforces one of its core aspects.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/energy-environment/wp/2017/03/27/one-of-the-most-troubling-ideas-about-climate-change-just-found-new-evidence-in-its-favor/
Sissyfuss on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 12:56 am
How can you estimate the carrying capacity if you aren’t exact in your resource use reporting. The science says we’re using one and a half Earths to supply the population presently. And everyone wants more, not less. This article is facile and simplistic which matches the Zeitgeist of our times.
Cloggie on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 3:45 am
The world certainly has no carrying capacity for an all out inter-continental war. Yet the US deep state tries to organise one regardless:
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/03/dick-cheney-russia-2016-election-act-of-war-236556
Gentile neocon Dick Cheney and “Republican” has opined that:
Russian meddling possibly ‘an act of war’
“There’s not any argument at this stage that somehow the election of President Trump was not legitimate”
Note the word “somehow”. It is absolutely unnecessary to specify how exactly the Russians “interfered”, it’s just that the US MIC needs a war to justify its own existence.
Also note the absolute meaningless descriptor “Republican”. Cheney denies the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency, despite the fact that he is supported by the natural Republican base.
Trump is a populist intruder in a rigged system, where the US population has abdicated it sovereignty a long time ago. The US, that’s about moguls, think tanks, Israel Lobby, Wall Street, MIC (or deep state for short) and NOT about the American population. The US deep state is about global conquest for the purpose of turning the world into a “Judaic State”, a goal the powers that be have been pursuing since 1900 and militarily since 1933.
The US deep state is a time bomb under the rest of the world and needs to be defused. It’s a cancerous growth that needs to excised.
Cloggie on Tue, 28th Mar 2017 4:43 am
NASA has calculated that for every human there are about 68 trees. That makes a grand total of 476 billion trees on this planet. Nobody ever complained that there are too many trees on this planet, instead there are great worries about deforestation.
If you would assemble all humans and place them eyeball-to-eyeball, they would fit in the tiny Dutch province of Utrecht:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utrecht_(province)
If all humans would behave like this fellow all day, there would be zero worries about carrying capacity, even if there were 50 billion people:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/aTVVPHm3Z_s/maxresdefault.jpg
…provided they would not move and eat plants and fruit only and drink water.
The problem starts with civilization. Instead of water, they want cola, beer, coffee, tea. Instead of local fruit and plants they want meat. And instead of sleeping in a tent, they want to live in big houses, that are kept at a constant 21 degree Celsius. And worst of all, they all want to move and “go places”, preferably in a 1400 kg steel car or worse in a plane to the other side of the planet.
All these desires are realized by industrial civilization, powered by fossil fuel, necessitating a daily commuting effort by hundreds of millions (in the US alone 128 million).
To make a long story short… the physical presence of 7-11 billion is not the real problem. The real problem is the “foot print” that needs to be challenged:
– birth control programs, like the successful one in China
– limiting mobility, like yearly mile rationing and discouraging-forbidding private car ownership and promoting home office, high-speed internet, working via Skype and the cloud
– Wind/solar/hydro/biofuel energy base
– basic income in the West of say 500 euro/dollar per month and eliminating all other benefits
– discouraging females to work and concentrate on their 2.1 children instead
– large scale community gardens for local food production (like the Kibbutz in Israel)
– In general more of a (meager) lifestyle like in the (European) fifties.
http://tinyurl.com/mm4xy8m