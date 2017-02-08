Do we have a population crisis or a consumption crisis?

We love comments, really we do! But sometimes it seems that every post ends up with a discussion of the population crisis, like a rerun of a Star Trek episode. If we cover a tree-covered tower:
Cities aren’t the problem, too many people forcing too high a living density are the problem. Until we stop ignoring the overpopulation problem, everything else is just a bandaid measure.
Or if we are discussing our individual carbon footprints:
…the biggest problem is that we have simply too many people on earth. If we could reduce human population to three billion by 2100, then the environmental problem we face will be solved – even without any technological innovation, we will more than halve the CO2 emission with such reduction.
And always: “Why does TreeHugger never talk about population?” In fact we do, we have, going almost back to our beginning. We even have this post featuring Hans Rosling, who just died yesterday, talking about how population growth is dropping in parallel with dropping child mortality rates. And we keep coming around to the fact that our problems are not caused by overpopulation but overconsumption.
In much of the world, birth rates are falling and populations are actually dropping. In Japan, they are building robots to take care of the aging population because there are not enough people to do it. Many countries are offering incentives to people to encourage them to have more children. According to Charles Eisenstein, writing in the Guardian, “More than half the world’s population now lives in countries where the fertility rate – the average number of babies born per woman – is below the replacement level (around 2.1).”
© Carl Sagan
20 years ago, Carl Sagan suggested a solution to the problem in those countries where there is still runaway population growth, that still holds true:
There is a well-documented correlation between poverty and high birthrates. In little countries and big countries, capitalist countries and communist countries, Catholic countries and Moslem countries, Western countries and Eastern countries–in almost all these cases, exponential population growth slows down or stops when grinding poverty disappears. This is called demographic transition….
Our job is to bring about a worldwide demographic transition and flatten out that exponential curve–by eliminating grinding poverty, making safe and effective birth control methods widely available, and extending real political power (executive, legislative, judicial, military, and in institutions influencing public opinion) to women. If we fail, some other process, less under out control, will do it for us.”
But as we eliminate grinding poverty, we increase consumption per capita, and that is causing problems now. As Mat noted in a post a few years ago about how resources are not evenly distributed:
On one hand, a billion or more people have problems of underconsumption. Unless their basic needs are met, they are unlikely to be able to make important contributions to attaining sustainability. On the other hand, there is also the issue of the “new consumers” in developing economies such as China and India, where the wealth of a sizeable minority is permitting them to acquire the consumption habits (e.g., eating a lot of meat and driving automobiles) of the rich nations. Consumption regulation is a lot more complex than population regulation, and it is much more difficult to find humane and equitable solutions to the problem.
Tim de Chant did a great infographic that I show below that shows how much planet we consume, living the lifestyles we do in the west. We have a consumption problem; this is what is unsustainable, not our population.
© Tim de Chant/ Per Square Mile
makati1 on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 5:02 pm
The maps at the end show what I have been saying for years. There are plenty of resources for living a reasonable life for another billion or so, IF equally distributed.
BTW: India’s PPP is lower than that of the Philippines and most Filipinos live a nice, happy, healthy and long life.
penury on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 5:24 pm
Pick which ever meme will make your day. Over population? or over consumption? I bet that with reduced population one would notice a drop in consumption of some items. Drop the population of the U.S. and you could probably add another EU without problems. But no matter how much I would like to I cannot avoid blaming over population of humans for the problems faced by the economies of the world today.
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 5:46 pm
Makati likes maps that do not reflect reality. Of course the US is off the charts but so is everyone else. You can’t have a world with 7BIL people live like 3rd world cultures. The production is not there. Idiots think this way and it is why we believe we can downsize consumption to increase population. Both must drop by an order of magnitude.
Ghung on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:29 pm
With global population increasing to about 7 1/2 times what it was in 1800, and per capita consumption increasing exponentially, it’s both. But we knew that. It doesn’t matter that rates of population increase may be stabilizing when we are so far into overshoot. We can’t un-deplete the finite resources we continue to consume at near record rates, and with diminishing returns kicking in, party’s over. We just haven’t paid attention to the memos.
makati1 on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:52 pm
Sissyfuss on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 7:56 pm
Agree with my doppelganger Ghung.
R1verat on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 8:41 pm
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 9:30 pm
I just remembered this paragraph from a Richard Heinberg piece the other day in which he exposes the bullshit behind the hopey population claims.
The Über-Lie
“Some say this is not a problem, because the rate of population growth is slowing: that rate was two percent per year in the 1960s; now it’s one percent. Yet because one percent of 7.5 billion is more than two percent of 3 billion (which was the world population in 1960), the actual number of people we’re now adding annually is the highest ever: over eighty million—the equivalent of Tokyo, New York, Mexico City, and London added together. Much of that population growth is occurring in countries that are already having a hard time taking care of their people. The result? Failed states, political unrest, and rivers of refugees.”
http://www.postcarbon.org/the-uber-lie/
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 9:36 pm
a population crisis or a consumption crisis?
