Climate change isn’t the end of the world

Yes, the costs are not evenly spread. Some places will do better and some will do worse. The American South might be a worse place to grow wheat; Southern Canada might be a better one. In a century, Miami might find itself in approximately the same situation as the Dutch city of Rotterdam today.
But spread over a century, the costs of moving and adapting are not as imposing as they seem. Rotterdam’s dikes are expensive, but not prohibitively so. Most buildings are rebuilt about every 50 years. If we simply stopped building in flood-prone areas and started building on higher ground, even the costs of moving cities would be bearable. Migration is costly. But much of the world’s population moved from farms to cities in the 20th century. Allowing people to move to better climates in the 21st will be equally possible. Such investments in climate adaptation are small compared with the investments we will regularly make in houses, businesses, infrastructure and education.
And economics is the central question—unlike with other environmental problems such as chemical pollution. Carbon dioxide hurts nobody’s health. It’s good for plants
I think "hot air" is appropriate. Can't get much dumber than this.
It is concluded that the current set of emission scenarios used by the IPCC and others is perforated by optimistic expectations on future fossil fuel production that are improbable or even unrealistic.
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0301421512009275
“The era of cheap oil is over and will never come back Conventional oil peaked in 2006,”
Dr Fatih Birol, International Energy Agency Chief 25 May 2011
http://imgur.com/a/EwG3T
http://imgur.com/a/edw7Q
A century?? I doubt that climate change will wrap up niclye and neatly at the end of a century. It will continue to get worse and threaten the existence of our species. And, and any attempt to adjust our civilization to climate change will result in — well, more energy usage and more pollutants and more climate change.
Actually, if it enough CO2 gets pumped into the atmosphere, it really is the end of the world.
For an example of a dead planet with runaway Greenhouse Warming, just look at Venus.
Don’t you get it? Climate change was just pushed by the authorities as an excuse to get
funding and public support for renewables cause of upcoming peak oil,coal, and gas.. And they couldn’t have just announced peak oil,coal, and gas was coming to the world because the sheep would go insane. And they failed because renewables don’t really work and they are to expensive. But soon CO2 pollution will go into terminal decline. And the earth will naturally recover and be perfectly fine. I Wish I could say the same thing about humans.
Climate change was just pushed by the authorities as an excuse to get
No big deal… you might need to put on a little extra sun screen and turn up the AC a notch but we can adjust.
Miami’s base rock is made of coral, millions of years dead. Sea water comes up through the porous coral. No sea wall, drainage canal can stop it. Comparisons to Holland are utterly uninformed.
As oceans warm, water expands. While Greenland, Antarctic ice will eventually melt covering all of America’s low-lands, by then most costal populations will be dead or dispersed.
As far as I know, very little wheat is grown in the American South at this time.
Looking on a heat map today:
https://weather.com/maps/current-heat-index
In my Southern Oregon city we are experiencing record heat. Our biggest threat is wild fire, not starvation or flooding. Our town cannot not survive a wild fire.
The idea of conventional oil being a better oil all depends on the api of the oil, sulfur content etc. The market publishes prices for the many types of all oils. You will find out through research you know little about oil.
One example of how oil works. Even the best oil (api of 27) has to be mixed with a heavy crude to attain an api of 32 to refine. Both fracked oil and convential can have an api of 27.
On rereading above comments, it’s obvious, posting here is a waste of time.
Nothing constructive, never new ideas, riddled with
climate denier bots, it’s time, take a powder.
you guys sit down
I told you guys not to get excited about all this. I have a couple of requests.
1. please appeal to upper tard of this site to stop interfering with my comments
2. drop off and stop swinging off Guy’s dick. How do you know the dude could be in pain mentally?
I was a paultard and I was trained in peace and love. so go forth and love one another
Bobinget, You are 100% correct about Miami’s rock and its porosity. I live in Miami Beach and I lived through yesterday’s flash floods, and many others before those. Things here are getting tough here and even the retards are beginning to understand that this place is doomed. These pumps will fail at the worst moment creating a catastrophe. And, all the raised streets hold back water when it rains because now the water has to move through the ground instead of above the ground. When the pumps break all the properties sorrounded by raised streets are sitting ducks because the water will take much longer to leave. These places will be flooded for hours or days instead of minutes.
The world will do just fine with runaway climate change. As for the people who call the world home, the shit storm is just beginning.
bobinget, I get the same feeling. Waste of time. Peak oil, climate change, empire, etc. as topics of discussion, are dead here. Debate has devolved into two factions:
The Open minded who present facts and look at the world with clear eyes and minds, mostly the older, outside the US, people.
vs
The deniers who are embedded in the imperial propaganda mills up to their eyeballs and prefer name calling to rational thought.
Maybe it is time I too pulled back and moved to more interesting activities. The farm is getting to the construction stage, meaning I will be there more and more until I move permanently, likely after the New Year. A new life in the jungles of the Philippines. If you drop out of here for a while, I wish you good luck and smooth roads.
Bloomer, your thought is spot on. “The world” will go on quite fine. In a few million years there will be a new ecology and cycle of life. It would be interesting to see, but the planet may still be hostile to humans and be tailored to another dominant life form. Giant rats? Roaches the size of a bus? Who knows? There are life forms already on earth today that will barely notice the change.
I agree with the article’s author that not building in flood prone areas would be smart. Based on all the construction I see around me I have to conclude that I am not sorrounded by smart people. I crossed all of Miami-Dade County today from Miami Beach in the NE to Homestead in the SW. I have never seen more construction in my life than I saw today. The horizon is full of cranes all over town building skyscrapers. The railroad tracks and highways are being rebuilt and expanded everywhere you look, too. It is completely insane! The whole county feels like one giant construction site. As a species, we are about as stupid, ignorant and arrogant as we could be. Anyone who thinks this will end well is living in denial. Human nature guarantees that this will end horribly. Buckle up and enjoy the ride!
“Total destruction is the only solution, and there ain’t no use, no one can stop it now. Ain’t no use, nobody can stop it now!” Bob Marley
Does anyone else get the feeling that we are getting closer to the tipping point? The number of “news” and “research” articles are getting more and more blatant trying to promote the make believe worlds of the serfs? No peak oil situation, no climate change, no financial problems, etc.? Red herrings to confuse and distract them until it is too late. Opiates in visual form.
My reading of most current events articles have been pared way down to a few reputable sources. Just enough to see where we are and where we are going. I don’t like surprises so I am prepared and am constantly revising those preps to new conditions. Are you?
even if the trees disappear it wouldn’t be a big deal. according to my lazy man farming approach trees just absorb nutrients from deeper ground and spread it. this is why the areas around trees are usually lush because it’s fertile.
one way to get around the trees is to pump ground water because it has dissolved nutrients.
do you see america’s heartland? miles and miles of crop w/o trees and they pump the water from the ogallaga aquifer.
JuanP, I agree with you an Marley. Insanity seems to be the rule now, not rational thought. Construction here is also rampant, with at least six, 40 to 60 floor, condo towers going up within two blocks of my home.
It takes 2-3 years for one to reach completion and probably took 1 to 2 years to design and permit before construction begins. When the time to build begins, there may be millions of dollars already invested. At that point it is complete, and hope, or stop and lose their investment. That is true of any construction project be it towers or a home development in the burbs. Construction is a gamble and many lose.
bob,
You had some correct facts about Miami but gave no time frame. Death or disbursement you went silly again, they are already jacking up their homes. Many humans with money will keep vacation homes even if part of the year will require boat access etc.
mak,
Good luck at your farm but I for one will miss your wild ass views and dementia laced comments.
Boat, go back to kindergarten and repeat…
Increased carbon dioxide levels in air restrict plants ability to absorb nutrients
http://science.gu.se/english/News/News_detail/increased-carbon-dioxide-levels-in-air-restrict-plants-ability-to-absorb-nutrients.cid1309352
As for your jungle life you won't make it a year. You are a spoiled ass living the western life in makati. You are not capable of hard labor and open air.
We Got Too Big For the World
Paul Kingsnorth on Life in the End Times with the Cult of Growth
“Living through a collapse is a curious experience. Perhaps the most curious part is that nobody wants to admit it’s a collapse. The results of half a century of debt-fueled “growth” are becoming impossible to deny convincingly, but even as economies and certainties crumble, our appointed leaders bravely hold the line. No one wants to be the first to say the dam is cracked beyond repair.
To listen to a political leader at this moment in history is like sitting through a sermon by a priest who has lost his faith but is desperately trying not to admit it, even to himself. Watch your chosen president or prime minister mouthing tough-guy platitudes to the party faithful. Listen to them insisting in studied prose that all will be well. Study the expressions on their faces as they talk about “growth” as if it were a heathen god to be appeased by tipping another cauldron’s worth of fictional money into the mouth of a volcano.”
http://lithub.com/we-got-too-big-for-the-world/
Ocean acidification drove Earth’s largest mass extinction
“Volcanic eruptions were particular severe during this time in Earth’s history in the area that is now Siberia—252 million years ago, this land mass was part of the supercontinent of Pangea. Scientists think that massive amounts of CO2 released from these eruptions contributed to the extinction event. Specifically, the oceans would have absorbed much of the CO2, which would have led to an increase in acidity of the seawater.”
http://earthsky.org/earth/ocean-acidification-drove-earths-largest-mass-extinction
Ocean acidification: global warming’s evil twin
https://skepticalscience.com/ocean-acidification-global-warming-intermediate.htm
Rising Acidity in the Ocean: The Other CO2 Problem
Emissions are making the oceans more acidic, threatening sea life
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/rising-acidity-in-the-ocean/
Signs of the end:
“What Ponzi Scheme? Public Pensions Average 0.6% Return In 2016 Despite 7.6% Assumption”
“New Monsanto Emails Raise Questions On Safety Of RoundUp Products”
“Hussman Hammers “Mad Hatter” Bernanke’s “Hypervalued Financial Markets””
“2017’s Dollar Collapse Is The Worst Start Since 1985”
“Pesticide ‘Drifting’ Wreaks Havoc Across U.S. Crops”
“Psychologists say more and more young people are entitled”
“The U.S. Is the Sick Man of the Developed World”
“1 out of 3 Americans took opioid in 2015 as doctors continue to over prescribe”
“Anti-Trump Mutineers are Blindly Pushing America Towards a Civil War”
The fat lady is spraying her throat in prep for the finale … of the empire.
boat, you can jack up homes all you want, but you can’t jack up underground utilities or aquifers. Bridges that rich folks sail boats can pass under without hitting the masts on the underside of the bridges matter too.
The Nightmare Scenario for Florida’s Coastal Homeowners
Demand and financing could collapse before the sea consumes a single house.
“On a predictably gorgeous South Florida afternoon, Coral Gables Mayor Jim Cason sat in his office overlooking the white-linen restaurants of this affluent seaside community and wondered when climate change would bring it all to an end. He figured it would involve a boat.
When Cason first started worrying about sea-level rise, he asked his staff to count not just how much coastline the city had (47 miles) or value of the property along that coast ($3.5 billion). He also told them to find out how many boats dock inland from the bridges that span the city’s canals (302). What matters, he guessed, will be the first time a mast fails to clear the bottom of one of those bridges because the water level had risen too far.
“These boats are going to be the canary in the mine,” said Cason, who became mayor in 2011 after retiring from the U.S. foreign service. “When the boats can’t go out, the property values go down.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-04-19/the-nightmare-scenario-for-florida-s-coastal-homeowners
Miami Beach recently spent $500 million on a fancy pumping system that only works on sunny day floods.
Why Did Miami Beach’s Multimillion-Dollar Anti-Flood Pumps Fail?
“Miami Beach has the second most properties threatened by rising seas in the world, so the city recently sank $500 million into a Sisyphean project to install up to 80 anti-flood pumps across the city. Though the system has helped suck away sunny-day tidal flooding, independent engineers have warned that the pumps likely won’t save the city during a major flood event: Last year, an engineer told New Times the pumps would probably fail during a hurricane because there are no backup generators if the city loses power.
Yesterday Miami Beach saw firsthand how the new anti-flood system works during a major storm. The tail end of Tropical Depression Emily (not even a tropical storm at this point) grazed Miami, and the amount of rain exceeded the pumps’ maximum capacity. Certain portions of the city ended up drowning under multiple feet of water. And according to city spokesperson Melissa Berthier, a brief power outage knocked two pump stations out in Sunset Harbour for 45 minutes.”
http://www.miaminewtimes.com/news/miami-beach-floods-from-tropical-storm-emily-overwhelm-sea-level-rise-pumps-9543575
A big, crazy, panic filled real estate rush to the exits is coming and soon. When it starts it’ll be like a massive display of economic dominoes falling. Maybe there will be a huge bailout for the wealthy sailboat owners; it is capitalism after all.
Makati1
*Prepping is Futile*
(Myth): We have prepared successfully for disasters in the past, and we will prepare successfully for resource scarcity.
(Reality): Disasters with which we are familiar and for which we are accustomed to preparing— either natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, volcanic eruptions, and hurricanes, or manmade disasters such as oil spills and nuclear leakages—are • Precipitated by a single, well-defined, catastrophic event; and • Limited in terms of frequency and geographical scope.Preparation for natural and manmade disasters has been possible because:
• The preparatory requirements associated with each disaster type are generally well understood (although not always fully implemented); and • Sufficient surplus human resources and natural resources have been available during our era of “continuously more and more” to enable thorough preparation and effective response—i.e., rapid emergency response and eventual total recovery. Disaster victims have known that “help is on the way”, typically within days, if not hours. They have also known that “things will return to some semblance of normalcy”, typically within months, if not weeks or days—almost always through tremendous contributions of “outside assistance”(surplus resources).
As a result of our preparatory efforts, disaster related disruptions to critical societal support systems—such as water distribution, food distribution, energy generation and distribution, sanitation, healthcare, transportation, communications, and law enforcement—have been limited in terms of severity and duration.Imminent disasters related to ever-increasing NNR scarcity, with which we are totally unfamiliar, will be:
• Precipitated by a currently unpredictable series of increasingly severe shortages associated with an ever-increasing number of NNRs, goods, and services; and
• Continuously increasing in terms of frequency, geographic scope, severity, and duration. Attempts to prepare for disasters related to NNR scarcity are therefore futile because:
• The specific “unraveling” scenario associated with ever-increasing NNR scarcity cannot possibly be known in advance; and • Surplus resources, especially NNRs, will not be available during our new era of “continuously less and less” to address ever-worsening shortages, outages, disruptions, and resulting conflicts. As disasters related to NNR scarcity become increasingly prevalent and severe, and as the general public becomes aware of the fact that “help is not on the way” and that “things will not return to normal”, social order will completely disintegrate and societal collapse will ensue. Disruptions resulting from disasters that occurred during our historical era of “continuously more and more” were temporary—impacted populations recovered, and preparation facilitated the recovery processes. Disruptions resulting from ever-increasing NNR scarcity will be permanent— humanity will not recover, and no amount of preparation will alter that reality or its inevitable consequences.
*Post-collapse Preparation Is the Answer*
(Myth): Well-prepared individuals, groups, and communities will survive our impending collapse and maintain healthy, fulfilling, and productive lives in its aftermath.
(Reality): Those who survive our collapse will be those who can obtain sufficient life sustaining essentials—especially clean water and food—on a continuous basis, both during and after collapse. Those who store large quantities of these essentials and those who attempt to produce food, either individually or in communities, will be easy targets for the vast majority who have neither the foresight to store nor the skills to produce. No matter how remote or secluded your sanctuary, somebody will know about it; and they will come to call when they become desperate; and they will be well armed and devoid of compassion. You can prepare for a last stand, but you cannot prepare for post-collapse survival.
Post-collapse Life Will Be Preferable to Our Industrial Lifestyle Paradigm
(Myth): Industrialization has brought nothing but misery and degradation to the human race; our quality of life (and spiritual wellbeing) will improve substantially in a post-collapse world.
(Reality): The post-collapse lifestyle awaiting the few who survive will, under the best of circumstances, share many attributes with pre-Columbian America. Unfortunately, the realities associated with subsistence level existence bear little semblance to the Hollywood accounts. Those who anxiously await our post-collapse world will be disappointed, assuming they live to experience it. The fact that nobody is opting to jettison the amenities afforded by an industrialized way of life in favor of a hunter-gatherer lifestyle today should be sufficient proof that our future way of life is not something to be anticipated. Industrialism is not inherently “evil” or immoral; it is simply physically impossible going forward.
(Clugston 2012)
Makati1 -You hungry boy?
http://imgur.com/a/HSTra
Makati1
The human IQ peaks around age 25 then goes into permanent decline.
No, climate change ain’t the end of the world, just the end of the world modern age humans with their easy convenient lifestyle.
Boy, is this going to be a shocker when the masses realize that nothing can stop it be-cause $$$$.
MM then you must be 110 years old. Such bullshit!
BTW: are you one of Davy’s inbreed cousins? Sounds like it. LOL
“Makati1 -You hungry boy?”
You need to lay off the government Koolaid boy, It is killing your sense of reality. Dog is a delicacy in many parts of the world just like lobster (an insect cousin) or caviar (the oily eggs of an ancient fish).
Maybe YOU should start raising Newfs for the days of famine coming to America. lol
MM, You MUST be an inbred cousin of Davy. You too spout long blathering comments proving nothing. I don’t bother to read anything over a paragraph or two.
Ap, I am about to put this site lower on my list of educational sites. The intelligence level keeps dropping, with a few exceptions, you being one exception. When I first started to comment here, the people were civil and open minded.
Then the quality began to drop. Davy and boat came aboard. Boat is a lost cause. No intelligence at all. Davy's is slipping down the slope to a permanent stage of denial of the real world outside his narrow view from the depths of redneck land. I enjoy debating with Cloggie. At least he has some intelligence and open views. Then there is MM who pretends to know everything, but resorts to the same put downs as Davy only in better words.

Arrogance is rampant in America along with greed and insanity. Chaos is its future, if it is that lucky.
Arrogance is rampant in America along with greed and insanity. Chaos is its future, if it is that lucky.
I will probably drop in occasionally, to add my thoughts or to reply to intelligent comments, but my time is best spent in other pursuits. Prepping is becoming a full time job as the end approaches and I don’t want to be caught short. If I do not come back to read your posts, good luck.
Several posts of mine disappeared yesterday…. And this one?
That one came through loud and clear Cloggie. Tone down the geopolitical comments, and keep promoting the ‘alternate energy will save the world’ narrative, and you should be fine.
Did they really cloggen-fraud? Has anyone seen clog-frauds missing Trump gossip links ,any of his meandering fact-free AGW denialism? Your latest pimping of your fellow zio-shill alex (fat retard) jones?
Sonme of Cloggen-fraudens bullstein seems to have fallen down the memory-hole. If found, please forward them to:
Cloggen-fraud@shilling4zion.net
Please help our creepy, senile old zio-shill in his time of need.
what eugene said