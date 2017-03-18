Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 18, 2017
California is home to some of the world’s dirtiest oil, according to a study from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington, D.C., based think tank.
The report looked at the entire life cycle of oil, from production to end use, and found some oils emit as much or more greenhouse gases as Canada’s oil tar sands.
“And those are the same oil sands that California didn’t want to take, because they were so dirty. But California produces some of its own really dirty oils,” said Deborah Gordon, director of the energy and climate program with the Carnegie Endowment.
The study also found California has some of the cleanest oils. Gordon said that is because an oil’s chemical composition can vary.
“I was shocked right from the beginning at how wide-ranging these emissions were and how little we talk about oil (as) anything other than being an average standard barrel of oil,” Gordon said. “There are really big differences between oils, and that really conjures up the challenges involved in managing them well.”
The report said the state should track an oil’s chemical makeup to help better manage greenhouse gas emissions.
Click here for interactive map of greenhouse gas emissions from oil fields in California.
4 Comments on "California Has Some Of The World’s Dirtiest Oil"
Midnight Oil on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 7:36 pm
First, ALL energy is dirty…no such thing as clean energy, except maybe from sunshine.
Right now the energy policy of the United States is pretty much non existent.
Massive over the top Military to keep the black goo flowing within the global economy of the United States, along with a domestic and financial policy that provides the means of extraction. Trump is the peak of these policies. We are seeing the cannibalism of society social fabric before our eyes to maintain our high intensive energy lifestyle
rockman on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 10:18 pm
““And those are the same oil sands that California didn’t want to take, because they were so dirty.” Just more bullsh*t spin trying to add credibility to their empty story. From Oct 2014 before the price slide:
“The increase in bringing Canadian crude to California is a recent development. In 2012, the highest monthly total for Canadian crude imported to California by rail was 63,163 barrels. In 2013, the highest monthly total was 11 times that much at 709,014 barrels. So far in 2014, 372,277 is the highest monthly total, but data is only available through July.
With the new USD Group facility coming online in the second half of 2014, as well as the Canexus tar sands rail loading facility being reactivated in late September, the second half numbers of 2014 will be interesting to monitor.
California refineries received 3.64 million barrels of crude-by-rail in the first six months of 2014. According to the Governor’s proposed budget summary, in 2016 California could be receiving as many as 150 million barrels of crude-by-rail annually.
Both the oil and rail industries have been putting the pieces in place to significantly increase the movement of tar sands by rail.”
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 11:34 pm
I went shopping, for a used Greyhound bus.
I want something bigger, for my daily job commute.
Now that Trump is President, we are getting rid of
EPA car mileage requirements. Driving to work
in my Greyhound bus, I will help to
make America Great Again.
makati1 on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 12:47 am
GSR, make sure you buy on old one that belches a lot of black smoke and backfires occasionally. And if the muffler makes a loud sound, so much the better. But the restroom has to be transgender usable by any snowflake passengers. LOL