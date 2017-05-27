A Third of the Nation’s Honeybee Colonies Died Last Year

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
America’s beekeepers watched as a third of the country’s honeybee colonies were lost over the last year, part of a decade-long die-off experts said may threaten our food supply.
The annual survey of roughly 5,000 beekeepers showed the 33% dip from April 2016 to April 2017. The decrease is small compared to the survey’s previous 10 years, when the decrease hovered at roughly 40%. From 2012 to 2013, nearly half of the nation’s colonies died.
“I would stop short of calling this ‘good’ news,” said Dennis vanEngelsdorp, an assistant professor at the University of Maryland. “Colony loss of more than 30% over the entire year is high. It’s hard to imagine any other agricultural sector being able to stay in business with such consistently high losses.”
The research, published Thursday, is the work of the nonprofit Bee Informed Partnership and the Apiary Inspectors of America.
The death of a colony doesn’t necessarily mean a loss of bees, explains vanEngelsdorp, a project director at the Bee Informed Partnership. A beekeeper can salvage a dead colony, but doing so comes at labor and productivity costs.
That causes beekeepers to charge farmers more for pollinating crops and creates a scarcity of bees available for pollination. It’s a trend that threatens beekeepers trying to make a living and could lead to a drop-off in fruits and nuts reliant on pollination, vanEngelsdor said.
One in every three bites of food, van Engelsdorp said, is directly or indirectly pollinated by honeybees, who pollinate about $15 billion worth of U.S. crops each year. Almonds, for instance, are completely reliant on honeybee pollination.
“Keeping bees healthy is really essential in order to meet that demand,” said vanEngelsdorp. He said there are concerns it won’t.
So what’s killing the honeybees? Parasites, diseases, poor nutrition, and pesticides among many others. The chief killer is the varroa mite, a “lethal parasite,” which researchers said spreads among colonies.
“This is a complex problem,” said Maryland graduate student Kelly Kulhanek, who assisted with the study. “Lower losses are a great start, but it’s important to remember that 33% is still much higher than beekeepers deem acceptable. There is still much work to do.”
vanEngelsdorp said people can do their part to save bee colonies by buying honey from a local beekeeper, becoming a beekeeper, avoiding using pesticides in your yard and making room for pollinators, such as honeybees, in your yard.
“Bees are good indicators of the landscape as a whole,” said Nathalie Steinhauer, who led data collection on the project. “To keep healthy bees, you need a good environment and you need your neighbors to keep healthy bees. Honeybee health is a community matter.”
10 Comments on "A Third of the Nation’s Honeybee Colonies Died Last Year"
Apneaman on Sat, 27th May 2017 8:07 pm
Yabut they were the weak, homeless and drug addicted Bees – da Bee useless eaters, so by the laws of neoliberal capitalism they deserved to die. They once had good honeycomb manufacturing jobs, but the overlords shipped half of those jobs over seas (lower bee wages) and automated the rest. We don’t need you anymore so fuck off and die.
Apneaman on Sat, 27th May 2017 8:08 pm
Doomy graph of the day.
https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-QgeY8sLIhSc/WSJMfEKNvnI/AAAAAAAAXXE/U3urH4xEfUAmuZ2rm9EVo0riGHzwccoLQCLcB/s1600/DMI_Degreedayfreezingseason_anom.png
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 27th May 2017 9:35 pm
Two more things, that we don’t need anymore.
Bees, and polar ice.
Add that to some other things we don’t
need anymore, like salmon, internet freedom,
oxygen, jobs.
At least we don’t have that bitch Hillary in
the white house. that was also something we don’t need.
Midnight Oil on Sat, 27th May 2017 11:02 pm
Kept Italian honeybees in Florida some 25 years ago, no problem besides wax moths.
See a few around now a days, so there must be some hives hanging on.
Had friends try to start hives, but they died out. Too many problems now to deal with, not much fun.
deadlykillerbeaz on Sat, 27th May 2017 11:45 pm
You can always visit the bee store and buy more bees.
Out with the old, in with the new
As one queen’s reign is coming to an end, she lays eggs into their own individual queen cells. These potential queen larvae are fed royal jelly – the protein secretion from the heads of young worker bees. After about eight days, the queen bee larvae develop into pupae, and the worker bees cap off their shells with beeswax. After about 15 more days, a queen bee emerges by chewing a hole in the shell. After doing that, her first priority is to destroy any other potential queen bees. She slashes open their shells with her stinger or calls them into battle. After destroying the other potential queen bees, the new queen seeks to eliminate the old queen if she is still present in the colony. Usually the old queen will have died or left the colony already, but in the unlikely event that she is still there, there would be a fight to the death.
http://www.suebee.com/all-hail-the-queen-bee/
You see bee boxes on pasture land that is away from fields with crops. Got to avoid crop sprayers.
The beekeeper returns every year and drops off boxes of bees to the farmyard each year for ten years now.
Always receive three gallons of honey along with barbecue sauce at the end of each growing season.
Get within 75 feet of the hives and in the flight paths, you are going to be stung.
The bees are busy as bees and don’t like being bothered.
If you want zucchini, you need bees around.
Hillary is out of the picture, a useless, worthless old hag, a bitch from hell.
Nobody wants her around at all. Good riddance.
makati1 on Sun, 28th May 2017 1:11 am
So go the bees. So go humans.
DerHundistlos on Sun, 28th May 2017 2:17 am
The bee’s immune systems are crashing due to a perfect storm of pollution, habitat loss, and parasites (varroa mite). We successfully enforced a quarantine until the Reagan administration significantly reduced the number of inspection officers at points of entry into the US arguing “too many regulations are hurting business”. So in the late 1980’s an infested hive from Brazil was successfully smuggled into Florida and from Florida the parasite spread north. Thankfully, native pollinators like bumblebees are not nearly as suscptabile to varroa infection. It should also be noted that honey bees are not native to the America’s. Honey bees were introduced by European settlers.
The same plague is responsible for killing millions and millions of bats, and amphibians, etc.
These are the canaries in the coal mine. In nature, everything works until the final straw that breaks the camels back arrives. Everything is fine until one day when the entire ecosystem implodes.
DerHundistlos on Sun, 28th May 2017 2:32 am
Further to my message above, the perfect storm responsible for colony collapse is additionally due to pesticides and the spread of disease that occurs when beekeepers transport hives to concentrated areas of the country where farmers pay for pollination services. A further issue is the honey bees diet is from a single source or crop, which logically can’t be healthy.
Davy on Sun, 28th May 2017 4:51 am
“Get within 75 feet of the hives and in the flight paths, you are going to be stung.”
I can mow grass right by my bee hives and not get stung. The only time they get irate is when we check the inside of the hive and even then they are sometimes not bad.
I lost one of my two hives last year and the other was so reduced that we went ahead and replaced it. The same was true everywhere around here. Most bee keepers lost bees and more than normal. The weather was off for bees. We have the normal bee problems (minus the chems) but lately the weather changes are affecting the bees. Climate change and bees a canary in a coal mine.
Davy on Sun, 28th May 2017 5:09 am
Speaking of climate change, I made it through a likely small F1 tornado last night. We lost 7 huge oaks and branches are down everywhere. There was no significant damage to the cabin and barns. The animals were scared shitless. No neighbors died. Right now I am enjoying my renewable power and I have a welder/generator for the heavy loads like the well and electric stove.
This year I have seen the difference in the weather more than normal. The storms are stronger and we have been getting more rain. We hardly had a winter and we have yet to have the hot weather we normally get this time of year. It is like the seasons are altered. I am expecting it to go from cool and lush to hot dry and parched like a light switch. Weather patterns are lengthening and remaining fixed making flooding and drought more numerous. Last year we had some hot and humid that was dangerous to work in. I am expecting this again and I am planning on this for the future. I will adapt best I can. I expect to see more destructive weather like last night as the new normal.