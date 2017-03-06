37 MILLION BEES FOUND DEAD In Ontario, Canada After Large GMO Corn Field Planted

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 6, 2017
Local Ontario farmer, Nathan Carey, reported that this spring there were not enough bees on his farm. He believes, as do many others, that there is a strong correlation between the disappearance of bees and the use of insecticides. For the last seven consecutive years, honeybees have been in decline, something scientists have coined, “colony collapse disorder” (CCD).
If the global honeybee population were to collapse, we would be in serious trouble. It’s estimated that one-third of everything we eat depends on honeybee pollination- that means bees contribute over 30 billion to the global economy. And for some things like almonds, bees do 100% of the work. No more bees equals no more almonds.
“A new study published in the Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that neonicotinoid pesticides kill honeybees by damaging their immune system and making them unable to fight diseases and bacteria.”
And we can see that the pesticides linger; scientists have found 121 different pesticides in samples of bees, wax, and pollen. “We believe that some subtle interactions between nutrition, pesticide exposure, and other stressors are converging to kill colonies,” said Jeffery Pettis, of ARS’s bee research laboratory.
And why are the pesticides in bees, wax, and pollen? Because two of the best-selling pesticides, Imidacloprid and Clothianidin (by Bayer), are known to get into pollen and nectar. In fact, while these drugs were being marketed in Europe and the US, there were large-scale bee deaths in those places.
Thankfully, after large bee losses were reported- after exposure to Imidacloprid- it was banned for use on corn and sunflowers (as you can imagine Bayer protested this decision). And France rejected Bayer’s application for Clothianidin.
While we are happy for the common sense approach to bee and public health in Europe, it’s time that starts happening here.
7 Comments on "37 MILLION BEES FOUND DEAD In Ontario, Canada After Large GMO Corn Field Planted"
BobInget on Mon, 6th Mar 2017 12:51 pm
Some GMO corn is ‘Round-Up Ready’. None that I know of is neonicotinoid pesticide resistant.
Saying millions of bees died because a field was GMO
planted is like saying witchcraft was responsible.
The big complaint against round-up ready corn remains, bees could ‘infect*’ nearby non GMO fields,
thereby spoil their non GMO status.
IN fact, so called non GMO corn does not mean that corn wasn’t sprayed with any number of insecticides, including nicotinoids. (GMO corn is Not Sweet Corn intended for people) Most ‘field’ corn is grown for animal feed or ethanol..
*polinize
a bee keeper.
Apneaman on Mon, 6th Mar 2017 1:54 pm
There is so much Round Up on our veggies it’s should be reclassified as a salad dressing.
Mmmmm my favourite ‘Kraft Three Cheese Glyphosate’
Midnight Oil on Mon, 6th Mar 2017 2:21 pm
Damn, shoot, nice to know the organic, non GMO that I buy has Roundup in it…all at no extra cost! Man, Monsanto should sue, they are getting ripped off, big time.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 6th Mar 2017 2:35 pm
Send the bill to Bayer Monsanto. They are fucking up the environment with their GMO horror show.
Sissyfuss on Mon, 6th Mar 2017 2:43 pm
This is short term moronic thinking at its’ best. We’re destroying the biosphere but who cares? Profits are up 33%!
peakyeast on Mon, 6th Mar 2017 2:55 pm
There is no problem. Robotic bees are on the way… A branch division of Monsanto.
As an added benefit they can be used as a non-threatening way to assasinate obstinate farmers – all it requires it the approval of ONE man – who is too busy – and therefore has “offshored” the decisions to a previously disgrunted New Mexico trailerpark teenager…
makati1 on Mon, 6th Mar 2017 5:03 pm
“First they came for the bees and no one said anything…”
“Then they came for….