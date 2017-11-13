15,000 Scientists Issue a “Warning to Humanity”

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
More than 15,000 scientists from 184 countries have issued a warning: Mankind must take immediate action to reverse the effects of climate change, deforestation and species extinction before it’s too late.
The warning, issued by the Alliance of World Scientists and published in the journal Bioscience, comes on the 25th anniversary of a similar warning from the Union of Concerned Scientists that was titled “World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity”. The new letter, however, has 10 times as many scientists endorsing it.
“On the 25th anniversary of their call, we look back at their warning and evaluate the human response by exploring available time-series data,” the paper reads. “Especially troubling is the current trajectory of potentially catastrophic climate change due to rising GHGs from burning fossil fuels (Hansen et al. 2013), deforestation (Keenan et al. 2015), and agricultural production—particularly from farming ruminants for meat consumption (Ripple et al. 2014). Moreover, we have unleashed a mass extinction event, the sixth in roughly 540 million years, wherein many current life forms could be annihilated or at least committed to extinction by the end of this century.”
The paper outlines some of the world’s most pressing environmental concerns, most of which have only worsened since 1992. They’re summarized here:
A decline in freshwater availability – Per capita fresh water availability is less than half of the level of the 1960s. It is likely that climate change will have an overwhelming impact on the freshwater availability through alteration of the hydrologic cycle and water availability.
Unsustainable marine fisheries – In 1992, the total marine catch was at or above the maximum sustainable yield and fisheries were on the verge of collapse. Global catch rates have decreased, though fishing efforts are increasing.
Ocean dead zones – Coastal dead zones which are mainly caused by fertilizer runoff and fossil-fuel use, are killing large swaths of marine life. Dead zones with hypoxic, oxygen-depleted waters, are a significant stressor on marine systems and identified locations have dramatically increased since the 1960s, with more than 600 systems affected by 2010.
Forest losses – The world’s forests are crucial for conserving carbon, biodiversity, and freshwater. Between 1990 and 2015, total forest area decreased from 4,128 to 3,999 million ha, a net loss of 129 million ha which is approximately the size of South Africa.
Dwindling biodiversity – The world’s biodiversity is vanishing at an alarming rate and populations of vertebrate species are rapidly collapsing (World Wildlife Fund 2016). Collectively, global fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals declined by 58% between 1970 and 2012.
Climate change – Global fossil-fuel carbon dioxide emissions have increased sharply since 1960. Relative to the 1951-1980 average, global average annual surface temperature, in parallel to CO2 emissions, has also rapidly risen as shown by 5-year mean temperature anomaly. The 10 warmest years in the 136-year record have occurred since 1998.
Population growth – Since 1992, the human population has increased by approximately 2 billion individuals, a 35% change. The world human population is unlikely to stop growing this century and there is a high likelihood that the world population will grow from 7.2 billon people now to between 9.6 and 12.3 billon by 2100.
It wasn’t all awful news, however.
Now for some good news!
The paper explains how the global rate of ozone-depletion has actually improved since 1992. This reversal has most likely been due to hot air and a massive, decades-long international effort to ban ozone-depleting chemicals.
“The rapid global decline in ozone-depleting substances shows that we can make positive change when we act decisively. We have also made advancements in reducing extreme poverty and hunger (www.worldbank.org). Other notable progress (which does not yet show up in the global data sets in figure 1) include: the rapid decline in fertility rates in many regions attributable to investments in girls’ and women’s education (www.un.org/esa/population), the promising decline in the rate of deforestation in some regions, and the rapid growth in the renewable-energy sector. We have learned much since 1992, but the advancement of urgently needed changes in environmental policy, human behavior, and global inequities is still far from sufficient.”
A Booming Population
Still, one factor that could seriously exacerbate global environmental problems is population growth – specifically the growing middle class. Although a fast-growing middle class improves the standard of living across the globe, it comes at a cost, as Eileen Crist, a coauthor of the recent paper and professor at Virginia Tech’s Department of Science and Technology in Society, explained to CBC News:
“The rapid rise of the global middle class, which is now more than three billion people in the world and it’s expected, by 2050 or so, to rise to five billion people… The chief concern isn’t really the human numbers as such. It’s the impact we have.”
That impact amounts to what those in the middle class are able to buy: appliances, cars, travel, more meat. This increased consumption poses a significant threat to biodiversity.
“We are in the throes of a mass extinction event that is anthropogenic,” Crist said. “This is not something we can fix. If we lose 50 to 75 per cent of the species on the planet in this century — which is what scientists are telling us what will occur if we continue to operate as business-as-usual — if this happens, this can not be fixed.”
What Can We Do?
The scientists proffered five broad solutions for Earth’s environmental crisis:
makati1 on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 5:51 pm
Another “feel good”/”We should…” article for a paycheck. Yawn!
ohanian on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 6:16 pm
That’s it, man. Game over, man! Game over!
What the fuck are we gonna do now?
What are we gonna do?
Maybe we could build a fire, sing
a couple of songs. Why don’t we try that?
makati1 on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 6:30 pm
obanian, I like your sarcasm. Might I suggest “Kumbaya My Lord” and marshmallows? Religion and a sugar high might work. LOL
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 6:39 pm
Well, me and Mick was having a Saturday
night beer party in the backyard.
We have been burning a sofa and
old tires every weekend.
With this 15000 scientist letter, I suppose
we could cut back to every other weekend.
Apneaman on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 7:53 pm
Denial’s Grim Fruits — Actual Puerto Rico Death Toll Probably Near 500; May Climb to Over a Thousand
“Many of the 3.4 million people still living in Puerto Rico have been forced to go without reliable access to water, food, and power for 54 days now. Trump Administration failure to mobilize a major effort to respond to the largest power outage and infrastructure disruption in U.S. history has been coupled with the allowance of vulture capitalist firms like Whitefish to prey on Puerto Rico by charging excess fees for power restoration.”
“Incompetent Governance
Whitefish’s most recent failure resulted in total power availability for Puerto Rico again dropping below 20 percent last week. With PREPA stepping in after Whitefish dropped the ball, the line has been repaired. Yet 52 percent of Puerto Ricans are still without power.”
“(Climate Change amplifies hurricane impacts. What this means is that as the world warms, hurricanes produce more damage. If this is the case, then governments are going to have to step up and act responsibly to prevent loss of life. Republicans and the Trump Administration have done exactly the opposite in Puerto Rico.”
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/11/13/denials-grim-fruits-actual-puerto-rico-death-toll-probably-near-500-may-climb-to-over-a-thousand/
Many times Kunstler has correctly pointed out that “everything is a racket”. Now, with no uncertainty, we can add AGW Jacked disaster clean up & recovery to the list. Is anyone surprised?
MASTERMIND on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 7:53 pm
Apneaman on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 7:59 pm
Rebuilding Puerto Rico Will Cost $95 Billion, Says Island’s Governor
Ricardo Rosselló demands that lawmakers treat Puerto Ricans like they treat other American citizens.
“Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said Monday that the territory will need $94.4 billion to recover from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. That’s a staggering figure for an island already struggling to make payments on its outstanding debt of more than $70 billion and nearly $50 billion in unfunded pension obligations.”
“The scale and scope of the catastrophe in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria knows no historical precedent,” the governor wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump. “The devastation throughout the Island represents an extraordinary challenge for American citizens residing in Puerto Rico and for the federal government.”
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/11/rebuilding-puerto-rico-will-cost-95-billion-says-islands-governor/
This is how it will go everywhere eventually. I doubt they will rebuild most of it and a couple million may end up in the lower 48 competing for whatever shitty jobs they can get and adding to the gov resource drain.
Apneaman on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 8:06 pm
Fossil-fuel emissions to reach an all-time high in 2017, scientists say — dashing hopes of progress
New projections are a disappointment to those who hoped that worldwide emissions levels had peaked.
““The temporary hiatus appears to have ended in 2017,” wrote Stanford University’s Rob Jackson, who along with colleagues at the Global Carbon Project tracked 2017 emissions to date and projected them forward. “Economic projections suggest further emissions growth in 2018 is likely.”
The renewed rise is a troubling development for the global effort to keep atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases below the levels needed to mitigate the worst effects of climate change. The more we emit now, scientists say, the more severe cuts will have to be later. That’s because of the very long atmospheric lifetime of carbon dioxide, which means we can only emit a fixed amount in total if we want to stay within key climate goals.
“It’s sort of, lose one year now, you have to pick up five years later,” said Glen Peters, one of the study’s co-authors and a researcher at the Center for International Climate Research in Oslo.
Emissions are forecast to reach around 37 billion tons of carbon dioxide from fossil-fuel burning and industrial activity in 2017”
https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/11/13/fossil-fuel-emissions-to-reach-an-all-time-high-in-2017-scientists-say-dashing-hopes-of-progress.html
“a troubling development” lmao
‘Sir we just got your MRI results back and found a troubling development. Your body is infected with Cancer – it’s terminal.’
Better spend them dopamine dollars before you go.
Davy on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 8:19 pm
We should have significant amount of people return to the land in pastoral simplicity.
We should have much less affluence with a living based upon wise stoicism that prepares for a tough world ahead.
We should live seasonally and locally with micro grids.
We should procreate less with draconian policies to dissuade large families.
We should prepare for a world that will no longer be stable in almost every way.
We should realize our civilization is incapable of these moves just like there will never be peace on earth. Yet, these changes can be made at the individual level. Our civilization is lost but not our communities. Find community and you will find solutions.
Bloomer on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 8:38 pm
If humans can’t slow down population growth, mother nature will do it for us.
Duncan Idaho on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 9:03 pm
Just because we are in population overshoot, ecological collapse, runaway climate change, collapse of fisheries, topsoil, old growth forests, etc, doesn’t mean we can’t still make a buck!
My stock account is raging upward!
Such Debbie Downers—
Sissyfuss on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 10:52 pm
So after 25 years have passed since their last dire warning the only thing different is that there are more scientists screaming. Big whoop. I’ll bet that the last remaining inhabitants on Easter Island whi!e starving would all gather to celebrate any new birth. Maybe they saw it as a new protein shipment. Now matter how intensely I strive to be realistic and objective about our present day conditions I ultimately find myself immersed in an ocean of doom. I see no rational pathway leading us out of overshoot, only dieoff and chaos. Economic growth, though withering away, is pursued aggressively by the globalist elite because they cannot stomach the alternative. And what a mystery it is to me that the ME can be in absolute and militaristic dysfunction while maintaining the oil supply and a semi stable price. Allah be praised I guess.
Apneaman on Mon, 13th Nov 2017 11:24 pm
Sissyfuss, the globalists middle class looks the other way too. There has literally been tens of thousands of warnings going back 40 years or more.I remember the 90’s & early 2000’s being full of globalizing cheerleading shills like Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Friedman. I read a few chapters of one and that was enough. Him and others sold millions of these books to the middle class. They loved it. The promise of endless dopamine hits. Tell em what they to hear.
I prefer John Gray & Thomas Ligotti.
““Today, for the mass of humanity, science and technology embody ‘miracle, mystery, and authority’. Science promises that the most ancient human fantasies will at last be realized. Sickness and ageing will be abolished; scarcity and poverty will be no more; the species will become immortal. Like Christianity in the past, the modern cult of science lives on the hope of miracles. But to think that science can transform the human lot is to believe in magic. Time retorts to the illusions of humanism with the reality: frail, deranged, undelivered humanity. Even as it enables poverty to be diminished and sickness to be alleviated, science will be used to refine tyranny and perfect the art of war.”
― John N. Gray, Straw Dogs: Thoughts on Humans and Other Animals “
““This is the great lesson the depressive learns: Nothing in the world is inherently compelling. Whatever may be really “out there” cannot project itself as an affective experience. It is all a vacuous affair with only a chemical prestige. Nothing is either good or bad, desirable or undesirable, or anything else except that it is made so by laboratories inside us producing the emotions on which we live. And to live on our emotions is to live arbitrarily, inaccurately—imparting meaning to what has none of its own. Yet what other way is there to live? Without the ever-clanking machinery of emotion, everything would come to a standstill. There would be nothing to do, nowhere to go, nothing to be, and no one to know. The alternatives are clear: to live falsely as pawns of affect, or to live factually as depressives, or as individuals who know what is known to the depressive. How advantageous that we are not coerced into choosing one or the other, neither choice being excellent. One look at human existence is proof enough that our species will not be released from the stranglehold of emotionalism that anchors it to hallucinations. That may be no way to live, but to opt for depression would be to opt out of existence as we consciously know it.”
― Thomas Ligotti, The Conspiracy Against the Human Race “
MASTERMIND on Tue, 14th Nov 2017 12:32 am
Sissy ” I see no rational pathway leading us out of overshoot, only dieoff and chaos.”
Bingo…