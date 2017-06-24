Will oil prices head to $30 or $60?

Record oil stored in tankers. Market distortion by money managers. Surging production in Libya and Nigeria. A backlog of untapped oil wells in West Texas.

The oil market’s bulls and bears both have a lot to chew on these days, as forecasters offer dueling narratives about what’s going on with crude prices.

On one side, Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup, believes the price has become distorted by financial flows into the oil market, and prices could rise toward $60 a barrel by year-end as OPEC’s oil production cuts translate into declines in worldwide stockpiles.

He said the net length of managed money – a measure of bets that crude will rise – climbed to a record 920 million barrels in early March, up from 400 million barrels last summer. That figure has since dropped toward low levels last seen in 2011, and bets against crude have surged as a bearish tone dominates the market.

“The market remains skeptical. They remain skeptical because they want to still see whether there’s going to be compliance” with OPEC’s production cuts, Morse said. “They remain skeptical because Libya and Nigeria have raised output.”

“But underneath that, market fundamentals are incredibly strong,” he added, noting global demand growth of 1.3 million barrels a day and optimistic forecasts of worldwide economic growth.

The International Energy Agency, a Paris group that consults energy importers, forecasts that oil demand will overtake global production by 500,000 barrels a day in the second quarter, entering the largest market deficit since early 2014.

“If OPEC were to continue to maintain the same production discipline it has demonstrated so far, we can expect stock draws to accelerate as 2017 progresses,” said Neil Atkinson, head of the oil markets division at the IEA. So far, though, stocks in developed countries continued to increase in April, Atkinson acknowledged.

On the other side of the debate, analysts say prices have fallen into a bear market that will push oil into the $30-a-barrel range. U.S. oil prices have plunged 20.6 percent from a February peak of $54.45 a barrel to $43.01 a barrel Friday.

One warning sign came last week when Kpler, a French company that tracks tankers, said floating oil storage climbed to a record 111.9 million barrels in June.

That was the last thing traders wanted to hear. Since floating oil storage is typically more expensive than other methods, the stocks it holds should be the last to increase and the first to shrink, said Jamie Webster, senior director at Boston Consulting Group’s Center for Energy Impact in Washington.

“The nightmare in oil prices isn’t over,” Webster said. “OPEC hasn’t cut enough to solve this problem. It’s good OPEC has cut, but they’re not the only game in town anymore.”

U.S. shale drillers still have a backlog of untapped wells they could bring online this year, although sharply lower oil prices could slow their plans.

The number of drilled but uncompleted wells has reached record levels, at 5,946, according to the Energy Department, and drillers will likely put many of those wells into production in the second half of the year, said Eric Otto, managing director at the consultancy Rapidan Group in New York

“For 2017, the die is largely cast,” he said. “The questions will be for 2018.”

Chron