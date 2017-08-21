Why we still don’t know when ‘peak oil’ will hit

We’ve been hearing for years now that oil supplies are on the verge of running out.

Actually, let’s be a bit more specific: we’ve been hearing for years now that US oil supplies are on the verge of running out, along with those of several other key global economies in the West (including the UK). But how much of the bigger picture are these dire predictions really giving us, and why are they seldom any more specific?

Well, in any brief overview, the first point of note should be this: it’s nigh-on impossible to predict with any degree of certainty how long our planet’s oil reserves will last us.

That’s basically why we’re used to hearing so many conflicting reports across news media, academic studies, industry PR and environmental campaigns. Case in point: despite widespread agreement among the scientific community that our appetite for oil will eventually exhaust the reserves we can viably access, BP announced that global production actually in 2016. Go figure.

Ten years? Fifty years?

Recent numbers bandied about with regards to the remaining US and UK reserves have argued that, under current production rates, we could have as little as left, or as much as . It could easily be far longer than that, too. There are still relatively vast proven resources left in several other nations, many of which utterly dwarf what’s known to be directly available to the US and UK at present. (Quite what that could mean for the future of international diplomacy, of course, is another issue altogether.)

Either way, a key problem with trying to work out precisely when we’ll reach ‘peak oil’ – the last happy moment right before existing production levels become genuinely unsustainable – is that we’re not talking about the Earth, or even individual nations, being empty per se.

Far from it, in fact: geologists the world over are certain that our planet contains a heck of a lot more oil than we can currently access.

Part of the trouble with putting a more precise figure on things is that, while we’re busy devising and conducting ever-more-accurate research methods, discoveries of previously unknown reserves continue to be a relatively common occurrence (albeit ). To complicate matters still further, regular progress in drilling technology keeps granting us access to previously untappable sources, fudging the calculations even more.

Economies of shale

If all of that wasn’t already headache-inducing enough, the basic economics of that progress introduce a third major variable. Oil’s status as a finite resource that will eventually ‘run out’ – literally or figuratively, for better or worse – plays a role in helping to keep prices buoyant, and bottom-line profitability is ultimately what drives oil companies to keep digging deeper.

Yes, we know there’s a lot more oil stored in the Earth than we’re currently able to get at, never mind exhaust. Yes, in future we may well develop drilling capabilities that make it profitable to go and exploit some of it. But, as any undergrad economist will tell you, profitability in the simplest terms is a question of supply and demand, and that brings us to yet another twist – one that the US is experiencing right now.

When oil demand is high, as it has been for much of the last decade, prices increase to reflect that. This in turn makes it worthwhile for companies to plough vast funds into ever-more-complex drilling and extraction methods. The US domestic oil industry is a perfect example of this in action: it’s heavily reliant on the extraction of shale oil trapped in rock, which is much more difficult and expensive to tap than traditional liquid reserves.

The fact that worldwide production shot up in real terms over the last year or two – thanks largely to oil-rich countries like Saudi Arabia rejecting a proposed cap – resulted in a net price drop per barrel, and the American shale oil industry slowed dramatically.

Crucially though, it didn’t entirely collapse; instead, it cut back on overheads and dug its heels in. Eventually prices recovered, prompting US market experts to earmark 2017 as a after a tricky period of decline that many had feared could be fatal. Again, go figure.

Incidentally, it’s still not entirely clear how much of an impact a healthy domestic industry will ever really have on prices for consumers. Back in 2009, the Natural Resources Defense Council claimed in its paper on Building the Clean Energy Economy that “It won’t make any significant difference in what we pay at the pump – not now and not ever. And it won’t make our country any less dependent on foreign fuel. Our thirst for oil is bad for national security, bad for our economy and bad for the environment.”

The race is on

Controversial new processes involved in fracking and shale oil production have been making headlines around the globe for the past couple of years. Indeed, the amount of coverage fracking has received is testament to how quickly the landscape can change (pun semi-intended) in the oil game.

And, at the same time as that scandal was unfolding, we were also making major leaps forward in harnessing and delivering renewable energy sources. Solar power, for instance, is becoming more affordable and widely available – not to mention more socially, environmentally and politically popular – by the day.

Major advances in cutting-edge drilling capacity are happening right now, seemingly on an almost weekly basis, but they’ll all count for little as soon as they’re officially deemed to be less cost-effective than a stable, accessible source of alternative renewable power. In effect, there’s something of a race unfolding, and the simple economics of it all could plausibly render fossil fuels obsolete decades before we even get close to pumping them all out.

In short, the problem for anyone trying to predict a ‘peak oil’ date right now isn’t just that most of the numbers are educated guesswork; it’s that even the numbers we do know won’t keep still long enough to tell us anything definitive.

