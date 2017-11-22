Why Are Rich People So Anxious?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Hannon’s article, headlined “I’m Rich, and That Makes Me Anxious,” will probably elicit eye rolls from those of us eternally beholden to bosses and landlords and banks. We can be forgiven for failing to muster compassion. “No one gets a lot of empathy talking about these things,” admits James Grubman, a psychologist to the wealthy. But that doesn’t change the reality he sees every day: that wealth can generate immense anxiety, insecurity, and fear — even as it also provides comfort, stability, and freedom.
The observation that wealth overlaps with despair has never been entirely foreign to socialist thought. Capitalism distributes resources and power unevenly; the rich get rich in ways that bar the majority of the world’s population from accessing basic goods and exercising basic freedoms, which diminishes happiness overall.
But contentment and misery don’t map perfectly onto wealth and poverty. The multimillionaires in Hannon’s article are found to harbor intense feelings of guilt, self-doubt, and above all, anxiety that their savings will be stolen or squandered due to miscalculations or misfortunes. Are the bourgeoisie, too, held hostage by capitalism?
Socialists have considered the question from time to time, perhaps most memorably, Oscar Wilde. Wilde was a keen observer of bourgeois habits, manners, and affectations, an Irish outsider with an ironic sensibility who found the British elite both fascinating and pitiful. In “The Soul of Man Under Socialism” Wilde wrote:
The industry necessary for making money is also very demoralising. In a community like ours, where property confers immense distinction, social position, honour, respect, titles, and other pleasant things of the kind, man, being naturally ambitious, makes it his aim to accumulate this property, and goes on wearily and tediously accumulating it long after he has got far more than he wants, or can use, or enjoy, or perhaps even know of. Man will kill himself by overwork in order to secure property, and really, considering the enormous advantages that property brings, one is hardly surprised. One’s regret is that society should be constructed on such a basis that man has been forced into a groove in which he cannot freely develop what is wonderful, and fascinating, and delightful in him — in which, in fact, he misses the true pleasure and joy of living. He is also, under existing conditions, very insecure. An enormously wealthy merchant may be — often is — at every moment of his life at the mercy of things that are not under his control. If the wind blows an extra point or so, or the weather suddenly changes, or some trivial thing happens, his ship may go down, his speculations may go wrong, and he finds himself a poor man, with his social position quite gone.
This latter point is an important one. This isn’t the age of kings anymore; most wealthy people now have to hustle if they want to retain their privilege and avoid sinking into the lower classes. The bourgeoisie has created a fair amount of work for itself through its own exploitative practices, generating the very threat of exploitation that compels it to replicate and sustain those practices, seemingly in its own interest.
Capitalism forces everyone, including the ruling class, into a position of market dependence and market discipline. Here’s Ellen Meiskins Wood explaining how universal that discipline is under capitalism:
This distinct system of market-dependence means that the requirements of competition and profit-maximisation are the fundamental rules of life.… What may not always be so clear, even in socialist accounts of the market, is that the distinctive and dominant characteristic of the capitalist market is not opportunity or choice but, on the contrary, compulsion. Material life and social reproduction in capitalism are universally mediated by the market, so that all individuals must, in one way or another, enter into market-relations in order to gain access to the means of life. This unique system of market-dependence means that the dictates of the capitalist market — its imperatives of competition, accumulation, profit maximisation, and increasing labour-productivity — regulate not only all economic transactions but social relations in general.
Market dependence can compel capitalists to behave in ways they feel ambivalent or guilty about, or that can alienate them from others. Vivek Chibber offers a clear analysis of how capitalism structures the behavior of capitalists themselves:
Simply surviving the competitive battle thus forces capitalist to prioritize the qualities associated with the “entrepreneurial spirit” … Whatever his prior socialization might have been, he quickly learns that he will have to conform to the rules attached to his location or his establishment will be driven under. It is a remarkable property of the modern class structure that any significant deviation by a capitalist from the logic of market competitiveness shows up as a cost in some way — a refusal to dump toxic sludge manifests as a loss in market share to those who will; a commitment to use safer but more expensive inputs shows up as a rise in unit costs, and so on. Capitalists thus feel an enormous pressure to adjust their normative orientation — their values, goals, ethics, etc. — to the social structure in which they are embedded, not vice versa.… The moral codes that are encouraged are those that help the bottom line.
It’s always the poor who pay the steepest price for the transgressions of the rich. Yet that reality coexists with the constant compulsion to compete, dominate, and accumulate — or suffer the consequences. That such conditions could make even a materially comfortable person feel trapped, pressured, anxious, guilty, and depressed isn’t so surprising. That’s why Marx called the working class the “universal class” — the class whose liberation will lead to a universal improvement in the human condition.
Here’s Wood again, laying out the only solution that will work for everyone:
The best that socialists can do is to aim as much as possible to detach social life from market dependence. That means striving for the decommodification of as many spheres of life as possible, and their democratisation — not just their subjection to the political rule of ‘formal’ democracy, but their removal from the direct control of capital and from the ‘impersonal’ control of market-imperatives, which subordinate every human need and practice to the requirements of accumulation and profit-maximisation.
The primary aim of socialism is, of course, to benefit the masses — the billions now exploited, dispossessed, and controlled by a miniscule ruling class. But there is a psychological, if not necessarily material, upside for the wealthy, too. As Wilde put it:
“If property had simply pleasures, we could stand it; but its duties make it unbearable. In the interest of the rich we must get rid of it.”
Ghung on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 8:54 am
“Freedom’s just another word for nuthin’ left to lose…”
MASTERMIND on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:06 am
Post collapse just tell the Rich man NO..One time then watch him stroke our while you breed his daughters…..Har har
onlooker on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:27 am
The wealth per say doesn’t cause the anxiety and fear but the perception that ones well being is necessarily tied to it. They’re is something to Buddhism imploring people to forsake desires
Davy on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:35 am
Well everyone here is rich so all reading this need to be anxious. The very rich are insignificant in number really. How many really rich people do you know? They are mostly digitally wealthy with big toys and properties that will quickly suffer entropic decay from lack of maintenance and pillaging. Many of the very rich are older and will not hold up well to the rigors of physical demands of a collapsing world. Their families are made up of many who are young punks who have never done hard manual labor. These rich associated young people will sink or swim. Many have the potential to survive but they will have to get with the program once a collapse process becomes serious. Digital wealth will evaporate into the digital nothingness of our imagination. One minute that laptop online banking shows wealth the next the site is unavailable or the laptop does not have an internet connection. The real anxiety should be with every single one of you here who point your grimy fingers at the so called rich when the fact is every one of us here are rich by the reality of world standards. We are all set for an ass kicken. Get a grip and are you ready to be cold and hungry? It is very likely one day we are all going to be in a very different world.
Outcast_Searcher on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:41 am
Davy demonstrates why the doomers tend to set themselves up for a lifetime of anxiety, waiting, even wishing, to be in a world of cold and dark.
What a “great way” to live! Congrats
Outcast_Searcher on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:43 am
This piece is hilarious. The liberals/socialists come out from behind their mask and are honest. Just make any excuse they can to confiscate the wealth of others and run things by force.
As if ridding the world of commodification would be good for everyone. Picture Russia and standing in line for EVERYTHING, living crammed into some small apartment assigned to you, etc.
As though that would be wonderful.
onlooker on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:46 am
No, Outcast, you are dead wrong. Nobody wants to live in a world of cold and dark. But you need to be reminded that only by looking squarely at that possibility can one deal with it and/or avoid it. Face your fears
Outcast_Searcher on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:50 am
Or, one could define “rich” as having earned “enough” to live a normal, quiet, middle class life, without having to be a slave to “the man”. Just having enough not to have to worry about paying the bills, and being content with that.
At the risk of stating the obvious, that REMOVES a lot of anxiety.
Diversified investments, not all hammered by a market crash are also helpful in the removal of anxiety part. Living a lifestyle that doesn’t require a lot of monthly bills to maintain helps greatly in that.
Oh, and no one can tell you’re “rich” to look at you, so there’s no anxiety in that.
Socialists, I’d say it’s time to quit envying the wealth earned by others and get to work earning your own independence.
Dreams of your “liberation” are about as realistic in any given year as the fast crash doomers’ dreams of “the system ending failure”.
Outcast_Searcher on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:52 am
onlooker, deal with reality, or not. I face fact based reality every day instead of living in fantasy land.
Face reality. (But I know, your ilk will never do that. Instead it’s the “ETP vision” of the day — until that fails and you go for the next one which appeals to you.)
Sissyfuss on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 10:58 am
OS, it is coming to a neighborhood near you soon. No economic system can survive overshoot, nor an environmental one either. I prefer green socialism but that’s because I have never been a member of the prevalent paradigm. GS wouldn’t survive our predicament either. The descent has begun and will continue to pick up speed as Gaia reintroduces a natural balance that has always reigned supreme.
Davy on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 11:01 am
Outcast do you have insurance or maybe you believe your house will never burn down. I don’t have the anxiety you have or you would not be on a doomer site like this. You are the one worried. My anxiety is much lower because I am honest. You live in your fairytale world. I imagine you are plenty rich too and a bet you are one who will not be able to take hard labor or extremes ahead.
MASTERMIND on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 11:07 am
Every day I pray French Revolution 2.0 will happen in America soon. Wouldn’t it be a grand ole’ time taking part in the celebrations of the jubilant crowds while corporate executives, bankers and politicians get sent to the guillotines and gallows? I know I’d have a blast getting drunk and watching the show….
Cloggie on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 11:51 am
“Every day I pray French Revolution 2.0 will happen in America soon. Wouldn’t it be a grand ole’ time taking part in the celebrations of the jubilant crowds while corporate executives, bankers and politicians get sent to the guillotines and gallows? I know I’d have a blast getting drunk and watching the show….”
Antifa “peer-reviewed” scumbag Millimind can’t wait until the order in the US breaks down and he can go on a murder and rape spree. There are many Antifa, BLM and SJW wannabees like him, under auspicien of the Soros types, who would like to kickoff a Petersburg-1917 on North-American soil.
But unlike 1917, this time Europe and Russia will not stand idly by and intervene, so we finally get rid of America… by splitting it up.
Waddaya waiting for, Millimind!
Cloggie on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 12:00 pm
Putin has one more 6 year term. But what about timing?
2018 or 2024?
http://russia-insider.com/en/russia-elections-2018-will-putin-even-run/ri21659
Putin (65) could plant a loyal servant, like Medvedew, and “lead from behind” and gamble that can return in 2024 at an age Trump has now. Putin could gamble that
– Trump will be reelected and leave office in 2024
– Petrodollar will be down and out
– Pro-Russian populism will gain upperhand in Europe
– Ethnic tensions in the US will have increased
Putin wants a Greater European Confederation. The time in 2018 is not rife for that, but 2024 is different.
Take your pick wisely, mr Putin (2024).
deadlykillerbeaz on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 12:19 pm
Who cares about the rich?
Here is why the rich are anxious:
http://oldsite.english.ucsb.edu/faculty/ayliu/research/around-1800/FR/times-9-10-1792.html
Cloggie on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 12:36 pm
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201711221059342135-wilders-stop-russophobia-europe/
Geert Wilders, not a neocon after all.
Apneaman on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 2:00 pm
Outcast_Searcher, the American empire and every empire that ever existed or will was built on confiscating the wealth labour of others. That’s the whole point.
What makes you assume every “doomer” suffers from anxiety?
Did one tell you they are suffering? Did you hack their medical records and discover that they are on anti anxiety meds?
Have you ever looked at the stats in your country for how many take anti anxiety-depression meds? Big fucking number. They must be doomers eh?
You know who I think is anxious? People who need to ceaselessly count barrels 87 times per day, everyday.
1 in 6 Americans Takes a Psychiatric Drug
Antidepressants were most common, followed by anxiety relievers and antipsychotics
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/1-in-6-americans-takes-a-psychiatric-drug/
Now there is also an unkown number who suffer but do not seek help and then there are the self medicators – alcohol, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil (10,000 times more potent than morphine) then there are the pot heads the fat and getting fatter food addicts.
Alcohol, opioids and obesity have all been official declared as national epidemics.
Do the math……..
So which group is it again that is suffering from anxiety?
This pattern is happening in all western countries.
Hey if you are happy and well adjusted to your society then power to you.
1 question, why does over half the population need all these mind & mood altering substances?
Thousands of overdose deaths linked to rise in fentanyl in drug supply
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/news/article.cfm?c_id=2&objectid=11905418
Has alcoholism become New Zealand’s accepted addiction?
“It’s easy to forget alcohol is the most widely available and consumed recreational drug in New Zealand – and is therefore the drug that causes Kiwis and their families the most harm.
To look at it statistically, the New Zealand Drug Foundation says alcohol causes more harm in this country than illegal drugs methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, acid and heroin combined.
The organisation, who are at the true coalface of alcohol abuse along with police and health workers, told Newshub that 80 percent of New Zealanders are regularly drinking alcohol. Addiction to it is still a massive problem in our society, affecting not only the homeless and those in poverty but Kiwis at the other end of the wealth spectrum and everywhere in between.”
http://www.newshub.co.nz/home/new-zealand/2017/03/has-alcoholism-become-new-zealand-s-accepted-addiction.html
NEW ZEALAND
Number of children and teens on anti-depressants doubles
http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11870484
Medication use rising
“One in nine adults – and one in six women – are on anti-depressant medication in New Zealand. Prescription numbers rose 37 percent in the five years from 2007 and 2012”
http://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/237971/anti-depressant-study-%27disturbing%27
Nearly a third of adult NZers now considered obese
“The results from the annual Ministry of Health survey show that 1.2 million adults and 99,000 children aged between two to 14 years old are dangerously overweight.
Those figures have both being increasing since 2011, with a rise of nearly 6 and 4 percent respectively from 10 years ago.”
https://www.radionz.co.nz/news/national/344199/nearly-a-third-of-adult-nzers-now-considered-obese
Outcast, let me guess, it’s all the individuals fault eh? Hundreds of millions of
citizensconsumers in the west just up and became personally irresponsible and depressed and anxious and addicted in the last 30 years. Your beloved and cherished neo liberal corporate capitalism/religion is blameless.
For ‘just world’ true believers like you it’s system justification until collapse. No matter how much things have changed for the worse you continue to spew out those think tank memes – the same ones over and over like a good little puppet.
efarmer on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 2:07 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSdAEzLqYMc
Oh those poor rich people, they got to find a reason for everything they do!
Apneaman on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 2:19 pm
clog, more of that euro-tart unity on display.
‘Looting’ spree threatens wildlife and forests across eastern Europe
UN report warns crimes such as logging and poaching are putting ‘high pressure’ on ecosystems in 15 countries in the Danube-Carpathian region
“Up to 36 million birds are being stolen or killed in the Mediterranean annually, the report says, with many ending up on plates in Italian and Maltese restaurants.
“The looting of these natural resources undermines development and deprives governments of the money they need to promote jobs, education and health services”, said Erik Solheim, Unep’s director. “These resources should rather be a solid foundation for future generations”.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/nov/22/looting-spree-threatens-wildlife-and-forests-across-eastern-europe
Euro-Cancer
One more financial crash and it will be medieval slaughter times once again.
Darrell Cloud on Wed, 22nd Nov 2017 2:49 pm
Master you do realize that we live in the most intricate and fragile civilization in the history of the world. The simple fact that you can get up in the morning, flush a toilet, turn on a coffee pot and take a hot shower is amazing. In less than half a century these luxuries have become common place.
Collapse the banking system and you take down J.P. Morgan. J.P. got his start with a little money from his dad and by selling defective infantry rifles to the Army of the Potomac. One out of a hundred blew up on firing taking out the eyes and fingers of the soldier who fired it. He knew they were defective when he sold them. He was sued but somehow justice was diverted. Then he became a railroad magnet and was in on setting up the greatest scam in history, the Federal Reserve. Look at the billions J.P. has paid in settlement fees through the years. Fraud compounding fraud seems to be a business model for old J.P.
Shut down J.P. Morgan and you shut down the EBT program. If don’t believe it google it. In a week the streets would run red with blood. When the streets run red with blood, the power goes out. No more flushing toilets, no more hot showers, no more hot coffee.
The zombie apocalypse would be great fun for about the first 12 hours, don’t you think? How cool would it be to walk up to the banksters and other twits who have wronged you and just shoot them? Fun, right? Schadenfreude in real time, wow! In 24 hours you will be exhausted. In 36 hours you will fall asleep and be overrun. And then, some of the people you have pissed off will have a go at you. If you are lucky they will shoot you outright.
It’s fun to fantasize about the Walking Dead, but if it happens most of us will be dead within the first week.