Why $50 is more likely to be a ceiling than a floor for the oil price

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 9, 2017
OPEC’s production cut agreement is not yet succeeding in driving down supply, suggesting that $50 per barrel oil may turn out to be a market top, industry experts told CNBC on Thursday.
The predictions follow Wednesday’s slump in oil prices when the benchmark WTI and Brent indices both tumbled over 5 percent to close the session at $50.28 and $53.11, respectively. For WTI, the level represented its biggest one-day fall since February 2016 and the lowest closing price since early December.
Both benchmarks had failed to sustain a recovery by mid-morning European trade on Thursday with WTI down a further 2.35 percent for the session to break below $50 and Brent down 1.64 percent as of 10:30 am London time.
The price plunge has been primarily attributed to U.S. data showing domestic stockpiles had recorded a ninth consecutive month of supply rises in February to reach 8.2 million barrels. Adding to the negative sentiment, non-committal comments from OPEC and non-OPEC members on Wednesday indicated that while producers intend to continue pursuing production cuts, they will not pledge at this point to renew their existing six-month agreement once it expires in May.
Indeed, despite claims from participants that the existing agreement is functioning well, it actually has fundamental flaws if you peek behind the headlines, according to Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.
“Compliance within OPEC is less than 50 percent if you exclude Kuwait and Saudi Arabia who cannot shoulder the whole burden over the long-term,” Weinberg told CNBC by phone on Thursday.
Furthermore, while production cuts might be underway on the part of some participants, export numbers have not softened, hence why market supply is still elevated.
“The export numbers are at the same level as last December which demonstrates that the oil production cut is having little effect on market levels,” he added.
“The market is looking for a price recovery from here but as there is still not enough of a cut to send supply into deficit, I think $50 per barrel is more likely to be a ceiling than a floor with prices potentially slipping down to $40 this year,” opined the Commerzbank analyst.
His pricing outlook was supported by Kevin Boscher, chief investment officer, Brooks Macdonald Asset Management, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday.
“Our view is the oil price is in a trading range. $50 – 55 is more likely to be the ceiling for now than the floor, particularly as part of Trump’s policies is likely to be making the U.S. more self-sufficient from an oil perspective,” he posited.
“We’re likely to see an increase in supply of oil at a time where supply and demand are roughly a little bit more balanced,” Boscher added.
The psychologically critical $50 mark was also within the sights of Sam Wahab, director of oil and gas research at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, who described continued U.S. upgrades in both inventory and production as the greatest downside risk for now.
“There are also certain doubts as to whether all OPEC members will stick to their quotas (notably Iraq), which combined, could very well see the Brent oil price slip towards $50 over the coming fortnight,” added Wahab.
Yet not everyone shares the bearish view, with analysts at Goldman Sachs publishing a more optimistic note on Monday claiming that oil demand is now poised to overtake supply.
“Our conviction that OECD inventories will steadily decline through 2Q17 remains high…with stocks showing declines over the past two weeks and crude forward curves flattening significantly recently,” reads the research.
“While the shale production rebound has surprised to the upside, the slightly larger production cuts than we had expected and most importantly, the higher 2016 realized demand level, lead us to expect a slightly faster normalization in OECD inventories through 2017 than previously,” the analysts concluded.
15 Comments on "Why $50 is more likely to be a ceiling than a floor for the oil price"
onlooker on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 6:52 am
Once again counting of barrels and matching of supply/demands fails to account for the deeper reality of the reduction of net energy entering Economies which along with chronic systemic economic problems is curtailing economic vitality and quelling demand for oil, dragging prices down
Cloggie on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 6:52 am
More bad news for the credibility of Richard Heinberg et al.
According to the latest rumors he is now into anti-Trumpism.
TheOildDrum recognized a train wreck when they saw one and called it a day. Just in time.
dave thompson on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 8:30 am
The $50 price certainly seems to be the current trend. If oil extracting cannot make any money at this price the invisible hand of fate will take over.
Ghung on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 8:32 am
I didn’t see Heinberg mentioned. ADD much, Cloggo?
As for him being anti-Trump, I consider that an endorsement. Trump is an asshole and a horrible human being. Who couldn’t be anti that? Oh, wait! Another asshole/horrible human being.
Cloggie on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 8:36 am
I didn’t see Heinberg mentioned. ADD much, Cloggo?
Why can’t I bring up this “guru”, fallen from grace?
You are such a virtuous person, Ghung. What are you going to do with all that virtue? Sell it per kilo on the flee market?
Seriously, you know what they say in the world of business: “references from yourself or Mum don’t count”.
Ghung on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 8:48 am
“You are such a virtuous person, Ghung.”
Thanks, Clog. I work at it.
Cloggie on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 8:58 am
Talking about oil prices, it is a short walk to cars.
Bentley CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer (where did this Brit get his name; grandson of POW?) has threatened that Bentley will leave the UK in case of a real Brexit.
http://europe.autonews.com/article/20170309/ANE/170309772/bentley-says-access-to-europe-is-crucial-as-uk-investment-decision
In unrelated news, UK political old-hand Michael Heseltine (83) has called the Brexit outcome the most disastrous peacetime result we have seen in this country. As a result he got sacked by the British Merkel, May.
Well, well, well. Where every third worlder loves to enter the Great White World, Britain volunteers to exit said world, just because the commoners were led to believe that the disastrous immigration policies where somehow the work of Brussels and not what it really was: the work of New Labour under Tony Baloney the Bliar.
It’s going to be quite lonely, rainy and windy in Britain after the Eastern Europeans will have left the building and the poor Brits will be all alone with the Muzzies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MtsHoq4W52M
Here an exchange between an invader and a Pole. The latter actually do work which can be observed from the difference in car quality. The Pole probably drove accidentally into the scenic Muslim, without apparent damage other than perhaps a bumper scratch.
What is interesting is not the anger of the Muslim, but the words he uses to denounce the Pole and his almost total lack of restraint. His diatribe has a strong identitarian character and leaves little room for guessing of what he really thinks of European infidel in general. And he acts as if he already owns the country.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJheODYpuEI
BobInget on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 9:49 am
China: 24.5 Million new cars and trucks sold 2015
20.6 Million new cars and trucks forecast 2020
17.5 Million new cars added 2016
USA: 17.5 Million sales http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/04/news/companies/car-sales-2016/ (record sales)
India: 2.6 Million sold
http://www.autocarpro.in/analysis-sales/india-sales-analysis-september-2016-22001
BobInget on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 10:02 am
It’s best not to pay attention to day trader action vis a vi crude oil pricing.
Traders need volatility. Stead pricing doesn’t make money.
Two bedroom apartments in NYC are renting $4,000
per month.
Day Care NYC; (average) $16,200 per year.
I’m not sure about the current price for the Coke that fuels energy traders. For sure, not cheap.
rockman on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 10:11 am
Of course $50/bbl could be a ceiling. Just as $30/bbl was…until it wasn’t. Jut as $90/bbl was…until it wasn’t. Just as $145/bbl was…until it wasn’t.
So $50/bbl will be the ceiling…until it isn’t.
sidzepp on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 10:59 am
Crude at 49.07, Tomorrow it will be higher or lower. Take your pick.
JN2 on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 11:38 am
sidzepp: lower. $48.79
dave thompson on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 4:40 pm
Looks to me like $50-$60 is all the upper end of the economy can handle. Over this price and eco crash wham.
Boat on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 8:42 pm
Onlooker,
Then why do miles driven to continue to rise. You say demand Is down when it has been growing at a steady pace. Kind of like your stream of incorrect of opinion, very steady.
GregT on Thu, 9th Mar 2017 11:05 pm
Boat,
Once again, you display a complete lack of comprehension of exponential growth.
For about the 20th time:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZCm2QQZVYk
Watch and learn, or STFU.