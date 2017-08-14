Which EROI do we need to collect berries?

My wife, Grazia, collecting berries in the woods of Tuscany in a hot day of August. Maybe her ancestors were doing exactly the same, more or less in the same place, hundreds or thousands of years ago.

The question of EROI – the energy return on energy invested – is raging nowadays, with some people insisting that a civilization cannot exist without an EROI of at least variously estimated values, at least 10 and higher (image on the right by Charles Hall). And that is said to mean we absolutely need sophisticated technologies, such as nuclear, in order to survive.

Yet, this morning I had been collecting berries in the wood with my wife and wondering: ‘what is the EROI of what we are doing?’ A good EROI, I am sure. All you have to do is to walk in the woods, find the berries and pick them up (and watch your step, you don’t want to fall into a thorn bush). I can’t make an exact calculation, but it is something that our hunter-gatherer ancestors would surely do and if we are here today – their descendants – it means it was an effective strategy for survival. Collecting what you can find is an ancient and tested strategy that goes under the name of “gleaning” and it has accompanied humankind for millennia. It is a high-EROI strategy just because it is so simple: no tools, no laws, no hierarchy. And it works.

As I was collecting berries, I started thinking things. How to program a drone to collect berries, for instance. Sure: a perfect way to bring down the EROI of the whole thing to nearly zero. And to destroy the bushes forever. Humans are like this, with their attempt of “improving” things they always pull the levers in the wrong direction. And that means making things more complicated, needing more and more energy to keep them running, and then complaining that we don’t have enough.

Of course, with more than seven billion humans on this planet, it is hard to think that we can go back to gleaning to feed them all. But for how long we can trust the expensive, complex, delicate, and terribly inefficient enterprise we call “industrial agriculture”? I can’t say. What I can say is that collecting berries is a big satisfaction, as you see below.