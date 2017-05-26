Register

Peak Oil is You


Donate Bitcoins ;-) or Paypal :-)

Donate Bitcoin

Donate Paypal

Page added on May 26, 2017

Bookmark and Share

Where Oil Demand Is Headed Long Term

Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, joins Bloomberg TV Canada’s Lily Jamali to break down OPEC’s decision to extend its supply cuts and discuss why he sees long-term demand for oil picking up.



One Comment on "Where Oil Demand Is Headed Long Term"

  1. Outcast_Searcher on Fri, 26th May 2017 11:08 am 

    Since when is 2018 long term?

    2025 seems to be medium term, with all the predictions about electric car pricing and market penetration.

    Long term would be more like 2030 to 2050 and beyond.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *