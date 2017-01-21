When will oil demand peak?

The two-year oversupply of oil appears to have passed following an agreement by Opec and non-Opec countries to reduce production by 1.8m barrels a day (mb/d). But in the future will we need all the oil which is produced?

Slowly, technology is impacting energy consumption patterns and fast growth in renewable energy could disrupt oil demand. Already, technological change has devastated the coal industry where hydraulic fracking produces gas much cheaper than coal.

Recently, in the US, Michigan State has passed a law allowing driverless cars to be trialled on its roads and Uber is trialling self-drive cars in Pittsburgh.

The Paris agreement on climate change is designed to limit global warming to below 2 degrees and it came into force in November 2016. With rising carbon dioxide emissions and fears about global warming, will the rapid adoption of electric powered cars be another factor to displace the demand for oil?

Over the last two years the oil and gas market has been dominated by an imbalance in supply and demand. Excess supply was driven not only by earlier strong growth in US production but also by other global producing nations. This drove the oil price down to $28 per barrel in January 2016 compared to over $100 per barrel in 2014 and low prices have placed enormous strain on the industry and oil producing countries.

In order to bring the oil market back into balance and provide more confidence for future investment, Opec recently agreed to reduce production by 1.2mb/d to 32.5mb/d. Also, in December, some non-OPEC countries such as Russia, Kazakhstan, Oman and Bahrain agreed to reduce output by almost 0.6mb/d.

In 2016, oil demand averaged 96.3mb/d, 1.2 mb/d higher than in 2015 or a 1.3 per cent increase. A similar increase in consumption is expected in 2017 driven by developing countries, though if US economic growth improves oil demand could exceed expectations.

Currently, Middle East oil producers’ market share has reached the highest level for 40 years and if production cutbacks are successfully implemented the oil market could move from surplus to deficit in the first quarter of 2017. This could help oil prices to recover though we do not anticipate a return to 2014 levels because of high inventories and continuing efficiencies in US onshore production.

Longer-term, the demand for oil could continue to grow. Even in 2017, there are 1.2bn world citizens who have no access to electricity and over the next 20 years it is estimated that population and income growth will drive a requirement for 33 per cent more energy. This is based on the assumption that world GDP will double over the next 20 years but growth in energy will be slower due to gains in energy efficiency.

Today, fossil fuels (oil, gas and coal) account for 80 per cent of global primary energy demand. If the Paris agreements are implemented there could still be growth in fossil fuels but their market share may be reduced to 71 per cent by 2040 and within this there are significant shifts in the energy mix.

Current projections suggest oil demand could grow between 0.5 per cent p.a. to 1 per cent p.a. out to 2040. This growth comes from freight, aviation and petrochemical sectors and all of that growth is driven be Asian countries such as India and China whereas demand may decline in some developed countries.

Under the Paris agreements long-term demand for oil is likely to decline for use in buildings and power plants and there could even be a decline for use in passenger cars despite a potential doubling of the global car fleet to about 2.5bn. Over the next 20 years, improvements in engine technology and more energy efficient cars will displace a considerable amount of oil demand growth. In addition, there is rising demand for electric cars. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has modelled the impact of the electric vehicle fleet rising from 1.3m vehicles today to 30 million in 2025 and to over 150m by 2035. The IEA estimates that this will displace oil demand of around 1.3mb/d which is relatively small compared with the impact of engine efficiency gains.

However, in order to fight climate change effectively there needs to be a more rapid move to a low carbon world. Inevitably, a lead has to come from Government action which could entail further or extended incentives. If electric car demand was stimulated by more favourable taxes it could result in electric vehicles taking a much higher market share than suggested above.

Nonetheless, there is a trade-off between pursuing low carbon energy policies and increased fiscal spending. The US president-elect, Mr Trump has talked about abandoning its Paris commitments on climate change and we anticipate that the new administration will be less proactive on climate change. Although developments in energy policies have to be watched we feel that a more pressing problem for the oil & gas industry is the medium-term outlook because investment in new conventional projects is now at the lowest since the 1950’s.

Opec forecasts that oil demand will reach 109mb/d by 2040 though to meet this level of demand some $10 trillion needs to be invested in production capacity. In 2014, global oil industry capital expenditure was around $700bn and this has fallen to around $400bn in 2016. In 2017, investment could fall again for the third consecutive year and if investment does not recover quickly this could lead to a supply shock in the 2020s. With lower investment, short-term demand growth of >1 per cent per annum and natural field decline of 5 per cent there could be a 5-10m barrel shortfall of oil supply in 2020.

Potentially, US tight oil could partly fill this gap but globally, the decline in oil production from existing fields is equivalent to losing the size of Iraq’s output every two years. In summary, some industry experts believe that oil demand will continue to grow for the next 20 years though peak demand could be in the 2020s if there is a more rapid adoption of cleaner technologies. More importantly, current demand is strong and before we face peak demand we may see another boom and bust cycle for the oil & gas industry.

Tony Shepard is senior analyst at Charles Stanley.

