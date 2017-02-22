UN Report Says Small-Scale Organic Farming Only Way to Feed the World

That was the key point of a new publication from the UN Commission on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) titled“Trade and Environment Review 2013: Wake Up Before It’s Too Late,” which included contributions from more than 60 experts around the world.
Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The cover of the report looks like that of a blockbuster documentary or Hollywood movie, and the dramatic nature of the title cannot be understated: The time is now to switch back to our natural farming roots.
The New UN Farming Report “Wake Up Before It’s Too Late.” Click here to read it.
The findings on the report seem to echo those of a December 2010 UN Report in many ways, one that essentially said organic and small-scale farming is the answer for “feeding the world,” not GMOs and monocultures.
According to the new UN report, major changes are needed in our food, agriculture and trade systems, with a shift toward local small-scale farmers and food systems recommended.
Diversity of farms, reducing the use of fertilizer and other changes are desperately needed according to the report, which was highlighted in this article from the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy.
It also said that global trade rules should be reformed in order to work toward these ends, which is unfortunately the opposite of what mega-trade deals like the proposed Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the U.S.-EU Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) are seeking to accomplish.
The Institute noted that these pending deals are “primarily designed to strengthen the hold of multinational corporate and financial firms on the global economy…” rather than the reflect the urgent need for a shift in agriculture described in the new report.
Even global security may be at stake according to the report, as food prices (and food price speculating) continue to rise.
“This implies a rapid and significant shift from conventional, monoculture-based and high-external-input-dependent industrial production toward mosaics of sustainable, regenerative production systems that also considerably improve the productivity of small-scale farmers,” the report concludes.
You can read more about the report from the Institute by visiting their website here.
3 Comments on "UN Report Says Small-Scale Organic Farming Only Way to Feed the World"
makati1 on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 6:50 am
Permaculture on an individual scale would work, if everyone did their share. The millions of tons of food wasted by corporate farming,shipping, etc every year would feed a lot of people. If the obese had to work for every calorie, they would not be obese with health problems and a short life.
But, it will never be. Those who waste the most are too lazy to feed themselves. Their day of reckoning is fast approaching. Wait and see.
Cloggie on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 7:09 am
After three seasons of experience in maintaining a vegetable garden, where most effort consisted in removing trees and digging out the stumps (currently busy with the last one) and carting in several m3 of compost, I can confirm that there is nothing easier than growing your own food. Farmers never had high social recognition and there is a reason for that. It doesn’t even take much time once you have everything in place. The job is rewarding, requires physical exercise and gives a strong feeling of security.
But there is another argument, the rapid increasing of life expectancy:
http://www.spiegel.de/gesundheit/diagnose/lebenserwartung-wird-90-jahre-uebersteigen-a-1135715.html
(scroll down for table)
In the Netherlands shortly after the war, without any social security worth mentioning, the males had to work 6 days a week until 65 and next on average could live another 3 years until death.
According to the latest figures, Dutch males will live until 84.
Who is going to pay for that? How about these dinosaurs feeding themselves?
http://tinyurl.com/jmklel2
Midnight Oil on Wed, 22nd Feb 2017 7:59 am
Better for them to devise an edible lawn grass that can be grown without ff inputs….
No way modern Americans will grow a significant portion of their food diet.
Read a book of a household that tore up their lawn and attempted to “farm,” still depended on staple crops like rice, wheat for calories.
Oh, now I remember, the book was Paradise Lot and another was by Novella Carpenter Farm City
She was in Oakland CA and raised beds, small livestock (don’t name them or they are pets, not food) and some raised beds. Nothing that could support her and her family.
Nice books to read!