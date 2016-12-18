China’s population was approaching 1 billion when it established its one-child-per-family policy in the late 1970s. But in the fall of 2015, China announced that the policy would be dropped because of unintended consequences, including a skewing of the population toward males and a disproportionate representation of elderly people.
By allowing couples to have two children, China is hoping to bring balance back to the country’s demographics. The current population is about 1.3 billion. Only time will tell how the lifting of the rule will affect the numbers.
These photos from Reuters show how crowded the country has already become.
Jack Sommer wrote an earlier version of this story.
onlooker on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 5:58 pm
Holy cow. Overcrowded does not even begin to describe. Sorry Makati, China and Asia are going down fast just too many people.
onlooker on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:03 pm
Sorry to say also that if they’re was a glimmer of hope, China and India deciding to rev up their Economies and emulate the US was the final nail in the coffin of the entire planet and humanity
penury on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:17 pm
The pictures truly shows what over population means. This is empirical evidence that “there are too many humans”
DerHundistlos on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:22 pm
Your future with Trump:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tj9M34DzAKo
makati1 on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:30 pm
Easy to pick a dozen pictures of crowds in a city. I could go to New York City and do the same and the pics would be identical. Or Moscow (Yep, Russia is a crowed country lol) or ANY big city in the world. Have you ever been to the beach on a hot summer day where there was hardly room on the sand to lay down? I have and it was many years ago and a holiday weekend at Atlantic City. Cherry picked pictures don’t mean anything, except to the gullible.
Have you noticed the uptick in China bashing news lately? I have. China and Russia are on the dying empire’s shit list and all you will get about them in the U$ M$M Iron Curtain ‘news’ is bullshit. The U$ fears both or there would not be the war mongering against them. The Empire has run out of little 3rd world countries to terrorize and the big ones are not bending knee and kissing empirical ass. Think: “Immovable WALL”.
onlooker on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:35 pm
Mak, China has 1.3 or maybe more by now people on the same size land area as the US which has about 1/3 that population. Now we do know humans are going to consume, spoil, deplete and degrade and create waste, so population size is an issue of importance. You and me agree on much but I am not seeing Asia being able to avoid large scale die off
onlooker on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:35 pm
1.3 billion
makati1 on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:46 pm
onlooker, do you know how much farm land they own around the world? Do you also know that they do not eat, on average, nearly as much as Westerners? Do you know that they can live on what you feed to your dog? Why do Westerners (Americans) keep comparing the rest of the world to their own wasteful living habits and standards?
I don’t recall saying that they would not suffer. I do recall saying, many times, that the most and worse pain will be in the U$ where the fall will be from a much higher level and faster than in 3rd world countries. And it will begin in the U$ when the dollar cashes.
The 47,000,000 people on food stamps in the U$ will soon be obvious. Put them in a single line and they would stretch 2/3 around the world. They are already worried about their next meal. Wait until it is six times that many…
Sissyfuss on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:50 pm
China also has no labor laws or environmental protection so their cancer monkeys are very destructive. Not to say ours or anyone else’s are not.But I’m not buying the meme of this being Asia’s century. I think it will belong to Death and by a large margin.
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:52 pm
Holy shit, I done got claustrophobic looking at those pictures.
Canada is the second largest country in the world and has a population of 35 million.
The population of the greater metropolitan area of the city of Guangzho is 44 million. Greater Shanghai population is 36 million. China has dozens of cities with a million or more people that I have never even heard of. I could not stand to live with that mass of humans.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dom7VlltBUc
onlooker on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:57 pm
Yes Sissy, no winners all humanity is screwed. Oops sorry for the profanity
onlooker on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 6:59 pm
Ape, I think it’s time for your humanity/civilization is a cancer links haha
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 7:20 pm
In country after country that industrializes and adopts corporate consumer culture, within a decade the “western diseases” or “diseases of modernity” show up. Spreads like a cancer because it is a cancer……………with dopamine hits.
Inside & Out: Number of obese population in China surpasses the US
http://www.cctv-america.com/2016/12/08/inside-out-number-of-obese-population-in-china-surpasses-the-us
China to have world’s most obese children
http://english.cctv.com/2016/11/24/VIDEc5jWDEx1k51rf74XfnmX161124.shtml
One in three of world’s adults with diabetes is in China, WHO reports
Prevalence of chronic disease among Chinese has risen more than ninefold in a generation, far faster than in rest of world, thanks to unhealthy lifestyles, population growth and ageing
“While China accounts for 19 per cent of the world’s population, it had more than 30 per cent of adult diabetes cases in 2014. Of the 422 million adults with the chronic disease, an estimated 129.3 million were in China, the Global Report on Diabetes, published on Wednesday, said.”
http://www.scmp.com/lifestyle/health-beauty/article/1934513/one-three-worlds-adults-diabetes-china-who-reports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3X3rKtruSg
Boat on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 7:28 pm
Now, now boys, you doomers have chosen China as a great country and great place to live. What happened to the change of heart? Them books didn’t have pictures? Lol Just wait till you see those same type of pictures in the new Sony headsets. That beautiful whispy smog effect drifting aimlessly over a billion people, 360/HD.
GregT on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 7:37 pm
“Now, now boys, you doomers have chosen China as a great country and great place to live.”
More Boat complete and utter nonsense.
onlooker on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 7:41 pm
Boat, I think your misinterpreting us hardcore doomers. We would prefer being in almost any other place than this planet.
makati1 on Sun, 18th Dec 2016 7:43 pm
Boat, do you mean that ‘dreamy smog effect’ that will be drifting over the U$ again if Trump has his way? I remember those days in Pittsburgh when you could not see higher than the 10th floor of a building and trees were dying from acid rain all over the East Coast of America. Be patient, you may get to see what tech, coal and oil really does to your world.
Cloggie on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 2:33 am
1.3 billion
Now you should understand why Putin doesn’t want to completely break with the West.
These Chinese 1.3 billion alone will guarantee the geopolitical configuration of the near future:
Paris-Berlin-Moscow.
#YellowPeril
But this can only occur if the… em …neocohns never return to power again in America. Because they would team up with China in a heartbeat, like they teamed up with the USSR in 1933 and together destroyed Europe.
First the “devolution” of America and only then Paris-Berlin-Moscow.
https://s17.postimg.org/6wwnomfpb/worldmap.jpg
Geopolitics is so much easier than chess. It is a chess game with merely 4 pieces.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gvbS09gN80
[16:39] Francois Mitterrand spoke of a European confederation with Russia as a member. I think this opportunity still exists. We will have it in the future.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBMnDLQr7-M
[6:47] Typical US establishment Jew Wallerstein says that his theory is that in the long run the US would prefer to link with China, rather than with Europe.
(Because that would be a winning coalition with Europe “liberated” once again).
See? We cannot afford Paris-Berlin-Moscow before the US will have fallen apart, 1991-Soviet-style, which will happen directly after the God-emperor will have left the building.
Theedrich on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 3:39 am
The enthroned Negro ridicules Russia while, in effect, accusing it of causing the banshee’s loss. The Demonics and other lefties eat it up. Meanwhile they ignore the fact that the U.S., in concert with the Ashkenazi Bund and a desperate Wilhelminian Germany, imposed Communism on Russia in 1917. The result was a 75-year-long horror suppressing the Russian people, one which put an end to their former rapid growth.
Vlad (not the Impaler) knows and remembers all of this. He has had enough of Judeo-American “democracy.” Although the idea that he swung the U.S. presidential election to Trump is ridiculous (note Julian Assange’s rebuttal, among many other things such as the Demonic perversion of our intelligence agencies), the Russians (and Chinese) have long been hacking our agencies and infrastructure just as much as we have theirs. The Russian president is not about to let the Sanhedrin controlling the Соединённые Штаты Америки dictate the type of government his nation will have. Ø’s insults will only stiffen his resolve and intensify the dangers of nuclear war. The nihilist Demonics will then get what they truly want: hell on earth.
DerHundistlos on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 4:04 am
If not for China’s one child policy, the population would be 500 million greater or 1 billion 900 million.
Cloggie on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 4:16 am
The Dems best mind Zbigniew Brzezinski, the one who recently confessed that there isn’t going to be a global US empire, effectively defected to Trump after the election by saying:
“Trump’s Russia Outreach Important for the Future”
http://www.newsmax.com/Newsfront/zbigniew-brzezinski-trump-russia-outreach/2016/11/23/id/760349/
Hell, Zbigniew Brzezinski is the best mind the entire US establishment can come up with. The election of Trump could prompt a lot of other defections.
Let’s see what happens today with the electoral college.
Cloggie on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 4:24 am
A much overlooked article:
http://journal-neo.org/2016/08/31/top-usa-national-security-officials-admit-turkey-coup/
Brzezinski admits that the US was not a neutral bystander when the Turkish army tried to topple Erdogan. Slowly Brzezinski begins to turn in yet another Paul Craig Roberts and US senior dissident.
Washington doesn’t like “ally” Erdogan, he is a little too Islamic to the taste of the Sanhedrin. They tried to use Turkey (and KSA and Qatar) to topple Assad. First Erdogan didn’t deliver and second he showed his true colors with his obvious Neo-Ottoman ambitions. Rather than being a meek member of the US empire, like Europe and Japan, Erdogan has imperial ambitions and that in a world where only one may have these kind of ambitions: the exceptionalist US.
Hubert on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 4:45 am
China’s “One Child Policy” has failed. They need to invest in “Zero Child Policy.”
Cloggie on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 5:05 am
With zero children you can’t be a Great Power. And the last thing Great Powers want is stop being a Great Power. Won’t happen.
What could very well happen is that the hungry dragon at some point will go on the lookout for new Lebensraum for its endless masses.
Now where could that be if the Siberia option is blocked by Paris-Berlin-Moscow?
Hmmm, now let me see…
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/america-australias-dangerous-ally-11858
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 5:25 am
They all look the same to me.
Davy on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 5:58 am
Horrible, I would rather die than live like makati. Good luck with your Asian nightmare. Manila is worse than many of those pictures.
Midnight Oil on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 6:07 am
One effective nuetron bomb exchange will trim back the numbers to a more sustainable level
Rinse, flush repeat
bug on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 6:35 am
Like ape said, those pictures are creepy.
Onlooker is correct, anywhere else but here
makati1 on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 6:49 am
Davy, you are a huge pile of bullshit. You have no idea what Manila or any other place outside the Ozarks and your Freeport visits, are really like. Only what the U$M$M propaganda machine tells you. Go ahead an die. No loss. What is coming to the U$ will be far worse. Be patient.
Davy on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 7:09 am
Did I get too close to your reality, makati? Did I get under your scales.
curlyq3 on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 10:18 am
Howdy and good morning to a lot of regulars here at Peak Oil. Midnight Oil and many others consider the nuclear approach to population reduction(neutron weapons). It is my understanding that biological and chemical agents are the likely approach to global population reduction. All urban populations across the planet will likely be where this will occur. As pathetic as it this sounds, I am convinced that there is preparations being made by the elite to carryout this action. I have always considered the biological and chemical agents as the most likely mechanism to eliminate enormous numbers of people in a very short time. It is the least difficult form factor to accomplish this goal. It is very disturbing and difficult to comprehend, but this will have to happen to save the whole of Humanity. The “Wild Card” problem is maintaining control of all Nuclear materials when they implement their plans. This will basically be a complete reset attempt to avoid total destruction of the planet. The need to think pragmatically about this is a whopper of understatement!
curlyq3
.5mt on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 10:23 am
Hey kooks, did ‘check out the farmers market?
We do pick and choose our times to bed wet don’t we?
BTW, between the death lovers. Anti-Semites and miscogany, the number of of commenters is dropping.
Later nutz!
Hi RockM!
GregT on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 10:53 am
Pictures like these could be taken in any large city around the world. The big differences? There are no visible minority groups in the above photos to divide the masses along racial lines when the economy goes south, in the above photos the people are already living in a ‘police state’, and they aren’t going to rebel when their rights and freedoms are taken away. They don’t have any.
Apneaman on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 11:19 am
curlyq3, is there any indication of TPTB hurriedly decommissioning any of the world’s 450 nuclear power plants? How about deeply burying all the spent fuel sitting in rusty spent fuel pools? Without going to the great effort to prevent all that shit melting down and burning up then isn’t a biological depopulation pointless?
Besides it’s a little late if one was hoping to preserve the human species.
curlyq3 on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 12:00 pm
Howdy Apneaman, I do not think Humanity can avoid the “Nuclear Wild Card”. I do believe that if it was not for the threat of all the radioactive material in the world being released into the biosphere, the elites would have culled out the population a long time ago. I think they(the elites) are progressively becoming more desperate. They can see that the carrying capacity overshoot will soon make life very difficult for all of the planets inhabitants. It seems likely that a “Hail Marry Pass” moment is how they will respond. Manipulating the climate to cause crop failure then the resulting famine might be what they are working on also. They have to avoid a Nuclear event at all costs so definitely the time is running out.
curlyq3
curlyq3 on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 12:04 pm
That would be Hale Mary … full of grace … E,I E, I, O !
curlyq3
curlyq3 on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 12:10 pm
Well I guess it is “Hail” Mary. Dang !
curlyq3
Sissyfuss on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 12:43 pm
Hey Fully MT, it’s spelled “misclogany”, the meaning being those who have had enough of the Clogginator.
Cloggie on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 12:52 pm
Hey Fully MT, it’s spelled “misclogany”, the meaning being those who have had enough of the Clogginator.
Says the America hater Sissyfuss:
Sorry, Hub but for the typical American idiots I know the only light coming on for them is the one in the fridge when they’re reaching for another brewski.
http://peakoil.com/consumption/from-peak-oil-to-peak-oil-demand-in-just-nine-years
Hubert on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 5:56 pm
@Cloggie, Are you Canadian?
Cloggie on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 7:49 pm
Almost, but that job in Montreal in 1987 didn’t materialize.
GregT on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 10:08 pm
“Almost, but that job in Montreal in 1987 didn’t materialize.”
More to be thankful for Cloggie. Quebecor’s aren’t overly fond of visible minorities.
makati1 on Mon, 19th Dec 2016 10:28 pm
GregT, “… the people are already living in a ‘police state’, and they aren’t going to rebel when their rights and freedoms are taken away. They don’t have any.”
You mean like the U$? LMAO
Cloggie on Tue, 20th Dec 2016 3:36 am
Quebecor’s aren’t overly fond of visible minorities.
Good for them. I remember that she (Anglophone) told me that when she was a kid, there had been a real threat of Anglo-French conflict in Montreal. Likely tied to this event:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Uv5XGq4Iyo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEJhyfmRHuA
It is like in Belgium with the Flemish (Dutch) and Wallons (French): the only reason why they don’t go at each others throat is because they are already largely segregated, so they only can bicker about who gets what from the Canadian/Belgian pie.
The only solution is like in Switzerland, where Germans, French and Italians live peacefully in one state next to each other for centuries, because they are segregated along razor-sharp defined lines in a very decentralized state.
But if even Canadians and Belgians can’t live together peacefully, other than segregated, what hope is there for Euro’s worldwide to live together peacefully with Muslims or Africans? Asking the question is answering it: none. As a consequence this whole Soros empire aka the West is doomed to become one huge battle-ground… unless the Left manages to use the occasion and turn the West into a USSR 2.0 (and that’s the intention), with all liberties abolished and imposition of censorship. In Europe this program is likely going to fail, Europeans have to strong a feeling of identity and will probably turn fascist again, if necessary. America, that “nation” of immigrants is a different story. Trump is an outlier. An improbability that happened anyway. Trump is an occupational hazard of the US empire. Once Trump will be gone, the old globalist guard will attempt to continue were they left off in 2016. Fly-over country will resist. It will be very decisive what the US army will do: will they try to keep the tax-farm together they are feasting upon or will there be a split in the military. I think that continental European intervention will make the difference, like in 1776. No guarantees though.
Cloggie on Tue, 20th Dec 2016 4:15 am
Russia-insider is a online publication maintained by Anglos sympathetic to Russia. Even they admit that Russia sometimes can be a “little” hypocritical. Where secession attempts in Russia itself will be dealt with with brutal scourged earth tactics (Chechnya), similar tendencies in political adversaries are encouraged.
Hypocritical Russia meanwhile supports Kurdish and Californian independence, see article:
http://russia-insider.com/en/trollin-usa-russia-allows-california-independence-movement-office-moscow/ri18255
Both cases are interesting.
Kurdistan is a country waiting to happen for a century now. And now that Erdogan is moving away from secular Turkish nationalism towards the wannabee leader of global Sunny Islam, he could even struck a deal with the Kurds and promise them a separate state, provided that state would be a loyal member of that Sunny Caliphate, Erdogan is really after. And the Kurds would probably go along. It remains to be seen if Russia really would want to see that happening.
California is a different case. A secession of that state, together with other minority white states like New York, would be a God-sent for both Russia and Europe. It would mean that the former global “Benevolent Hegemon”, that as late as September 11, 2001 was dreaming of a Second American Century [snicker], would turn into a European backyard of Paris-Berlin-Moscow, as if 1776 never happened; what’s not to like.
https://s17.postimg.org/6wwnomfpb/worldmap.jpg
sidzepp on Tue, 20th Dec 2016 2:45 pm
Obviously the photographer has never been in a Wallmart on Black Friday.
Kenz300 on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 10:39 am
Too many people .create too much pollution and demand too many resources.
China made great progress in moving its people out of poverty. One reason was slowing population growth.
If you can not provide for yourself you can not provide for a child.
CLIMATE CHANGE, declining fish stocks, droughts, floods, air water and land pollution, poverty, water and food shortages, unemployment and poverty all stem from the worlds worst environmental problem OVER POPULATION.
Yet the world adds 80 million more mouths to feed, clothe, house and provide energy and water for every year
This is unsustainable and is a big part of the Climate Change problem
Birth Control Permanent Methods: Learn About Effectiveness
http://www.emedicinehealth.com/birth_control_permanent_methods/article_em.htm
DerHundistlos on Thu, 22nd Dec 2016 11:51 am
Why do posts mysteriously disappear? For example, the comments from yesterday are now missing.