“There’s No App for That” — Richard Heinberg

Richard Heinberg published his excellent and influential book, The Party’s Over, the same year as The Long Emergency and we met many times since then on the conference circuit. Richard is Senior Fellow of the Post Carbon Institute. He’s the author of 13 award-winning books, including six on the subject of fossil fuel depletion. He has written for Nature, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, and The Christian Science Monitor among other publications, and has delivered hundreds of lectures on energy and climate issues to audiences around the world. You may be interested in his latest essay at the Post Carbon Inst website: There’s No App for That: Technology and Morality in the Age of Climate Change, Overpopulation, and Biodiversity Loss. His latest books are: Our Renewable Future (with David Fridley) Afterburn: Society Beyond Fossil Fuels.
JHK Recommends David McAlvaney’s Weekly Commentary Podcast: https://mcalvanyweeklycommentary.com
onlooker on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 1:46 pm
Limits to Growth is a very simple concept if you look at it. It involves basic physics and physical laws. One is you cannot have indefinite growth on a finite planet. Also,that the environment can provide for only so many organisms. And that the environment can only tolerate a limited amount of waster produced by the organisms within it. Finally, that we are not God and cannot produce healthy air, water, soil, food etc. out of thin air.
GregT on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 2:26 pm
“Limits to Growth is a very simple concept if you look at it.”
Then it stands to reason that the humans aren’t looking at it, or perhaps just doing their best to ignore it. Whatever the reason, growth is still the mantra.
onlooker on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 2:36 pm
Well, I would categorize the people this way Greg.
1. Those who are understand but are not communicating it ie. the very poor subsistence farmers etc.
2. Those who are involuntarily oblivious because of lack of information ie. the masses of poor living in cities
3. The majority in rich country who are intentionally denying this and/or ignoring it
4. The minority in rich countries who know what is going on and are trying to be heard ie. us.
5. the wealthy elite and power holders who are trying to quell the truth. Some know, some suspect and probably some also are willfully oblivious.
Boat on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 3:36 pm
Thankfully technology is making huge advancements. One product, the tv is a good example. About 15 years ago it would take $1800 for a 48″. The thing was a monster box weighing close to 125 lbs. Fast forward to today a 48″ is less than $500 and weighs less than 50 lb. The picture is better and is more energy efficient.
Does this modern miracle of enhanced living help the rise in GDP, alas no. Does it have a smaller recycle footprint? Why yes it does. Less growth for the US 200 billion recycle industry. Will it use less energy? Along with using less energy 10 percent is the new record in the US for renewable penetration for electricity.
For the first time, monthly electricity generation from wind and solar (including utility-scale plants and small-scale systems) exceeded 10% of total electricity generation in the United States, based on March data in EIA’s Electric Power Monthly. Electricity generation from both of these energy sources has grown with increases in wind and solar generating capacity. On an annual basis, wind and solar made up 7% of total U.S. electric generation in 2016.
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=31632
onlooker on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 3:48 pm
Yes, Boat, you and Clog have been quite adamant that technology will save us. Mr. Heinberg is not so optimistic. I am sure Mr. Heinberg will welcome your insights as he probably has not considered them yet. Boat, technology is like growth, it is a false God. It just allows us to postpone maybe the day of reckoning a little more while throwing us ever more out of balance with the natural processes which allow for any life to exist.
vegeholic on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 4:22 pm
A couple of current developments: Cummins Diesel has announced an electric version of the classic tractor for hauling trailers on the highway. claim is 300 mile range and charging time 1 hour. Tesla claims to have an imminent announcement for a similar vehicle with greater range than this. I share the skepticism of many that this would really a step forward, but it is interesting. Maybe it keeps BAU going along until i am comfortably in my grave.
Cloggie on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 4:34 pm
https://cleantechnica.com/2017/08/30/class-7-short-haul-electric-truck-cummins-revealed/
It has a 145 kWh battery and can haul a 22 ton trailer for up to 100 miles. Thanks to its advanced technology, recharging takes only an hour using a 140 kW charger. The Cummins power train won’t go into production until 2019 and the company expects charging times will have dropped to around 20 minutes by then.
Cloggie on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 4:41 pm
Yes, Boat, you and Clog have been quite adamant that technology will save us.
Minute amendment: if you run out of fossil then it makes sense to look out for something else.
If the claim is that fossil fuel is heating up our atmosphere, permafrost and oceans and that this is not good for organic life on the planet than it also makes sense to lookout for a replacement for fossil fuel.
In both cases that would be Renewable energy or fusion, with the first having the advantage that it actually works.
That’s the techie message.
For more religious tainted concepts like “saving us”, I need to refer to the local vicar, priest, imam or rabbi.
Chief Seattle would do as well.
Boat on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 5:01 pm
onlooker,
” Boat, technology is like growth, it is a false God. It just allows us to postpone maybe the day of reckoning a little more while throwing us ever more out of balance with the natural processes which allow for any life to exist”.
Exactly, delaying the crash is a noble goal and delaying the deaths of billions even better. If we humans get better at tech and efficiency who knows how long we can stretch it out.
I am close to being convinced were good for 20 years. That will put me at 80, so tech has done enough for me to ride it out. Here’s to tech saving the next 20 years after mine.
Cloggie on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 5:05 pm
Listen to the sound the Cummins truck doesn’t make!
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/08/30/cummins-all-electric-class-7-truck-revealed/
onlooker on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 5:05 pm
Well, Renewable energy at best will allow a segment of the populations in rich countries to maintain their lifestyles a while longer. It will not allow Modern Industrial world wide civilization to continue because of the impacts of said Civilization in many pernicious ways. It will not allow our species to avoid a massive die off. It will not stop climate change at best mitigate some of its worse impacts. And this is partly because it cannot be employed on a mass world wide scale. And in part because it does not address other consequences of our extreme overshoot of our planetary environment. In fact in certain ways it could over the long terms make it worse by allowing Modern Civilization to further damage the life sustaining properties of this planet and by perhaps allowing a still too large human population to continue to exist.
Boat on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 5:32 pm
onlooker,
“It will not allow our species to avoid a massive die off”.
Before you go worrying about a massive die off let’s first reach the population peak climate change allows. Got a prediction?
Cloggie on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 5:47 pm
Another slap in the face of your regular doomer:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/08/30/lithium-not-goodenough-solid-state-batteries-for-electric-cars/
New battery with three times higher energy density/liter developed in Texas.
Secret: solid state electrolyte rather than fluids. Are you ready for the glass battery?
sunweb on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 5:52 pm
Read it first, look at the numbers, look at the area required, check the references:
Many materials used in our industrial world require energy from mining to manufacturing for processing and transportation. The energy for some of these products is in the form of high temperatures – 2000° F (nearly 1100°C).
There are proposals that solar and wind energy collecting devices can provide the energy to maintain the industrial world. To look at this possibility, solar electric panels, wind turbines and concentrated solar installations in the form of parabolic trough collectors (PTC) have been assessed.
The energy requirements in 2010 for the following essential components of our industrial world are provided: steel, aluminum, chromium, copper, manganese, cement and glass. This energy would be mining, processing and transporting to name some. Other important components of the industrialized world such as nickel and cobalt are not considered because they are part of the high temperature processing of other ore metals.
The kWh output and area required for installations of solar electric panels, wind turbines and PTC has been researched. This then is divided into the energy (exajoules converted to kWh) required for global production of each material in 2010.
NEEDED
121,214.45 Square Miles of Solar Electric Collectors
257,472 square miles and 2,807,276 Wind Turbines
77183.4 square miles of PTCs
There are many other critical components of our global industrialized world that require industrial heat (lead, silver, tin, food processing) that are right at the top heating limit of solar devices. They must also be included in an all “renewable” future. If only half of important materials were provided, what would our world be like?
See maps, images and calculations at:
http://sunweber.blogspot.com/2017/08/heat-for-tomorrow-many-materials-used.html
GregT on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 6:30 pm
Boat,
Do you honestly consider a TV to be a ‘modern miracle of enhanced living’. Seriously?
I haven’t watched any considerable amount of television for over 30 years. I find it to be a complete waste of time, and an insult on one’s intelligence. Definitely not what I would call ‘enhanced living’, or even close to being a miracle. Television is a means by which propaganda can be spread to the masses in the comfort of their own homes. Nothing more.
GregT on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 6:45 pm
Boat,
“I am close to being convinced were good for 20 years. ”
If population continues to grow at the current rate, which it is expected to do, there will be an extra 2 billion more people to add to a die off, in about 25 years.That doesn’t exactly sound like such a great plan.
Boat on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 7:08 pm
Harvey was a large storm in a modern industrial society. In 3rd world countries the loss of life would have been in the hundreds of thousands instead of a couple dozen. You talk of plans…”If population continues to grow at the current rate, which it is expected to do”. I see much less population growth 20 years down the road as the climate takes it’s toll.
If I were to make a wild guess, in twenty years peak population will be fairly accurately estimated.
LetStupidPeopleDie on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 7:18 pm
Richard is just a fraud. The lost of biodiversity has been explain a long time ago by genetic entropy. John Sanford talk about it. Everything that uses DNA will eventually die and go extinct.
Google Joseph Muller and cancer genetic entropy
Some geneticist estimate that human have only 400 years to go before human DNA become too damage to produce humans.
There is plenty of university paper written by doctors investigating genetic entropy as the cause of cancer. Here is a sample
Google
LetStupidPeopleDie on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 7:20 pm
Bad link. Here is an example of paper about cancer and genetic entropy
LetStupidPeopleDie on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 7:21 pm
Here is the correct link. I have brain freeze
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3843370/
GregT on Wed, 30th Aug 2017 7:32 pm
“If I were to make a wild guess, in twenty years peak population will be fairly accurately estimated.”
Your wild guess does not jive with population growth estimates by pretty much anybody in the scientific community, except for perhaps a very few, like Guy McPherson. The ultimate doomer.