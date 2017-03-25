There Will Be Those Who Perish In The Next Crisis, And Those “Who Survive In Underground Luxury”

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Ultimately, no one can stop what is coming.
The haves and have nots of the next, gritty era of aftermath will be those who have the means to survive when the system has failed, and those who do not.
For the wealthy, and prepper minded elite, hidden fortified layers purchased for insurance will preserve most of the luxuries of life above ground, and in the cities, even as society crumbles and burns to the ground.
Others, without the means to purchase these luxuries, may have still set aside the necessary materials to live and thrive after a great collapse, where anything and everything from the electric grid, to the fuel supply to the food supply will fail.
There will be tens of millions of starving, angry and bewildered people who face endangerment and extinction, and there will be a few who succeed not only in planning ahead, but in laying low enough to avoid being noticed and picked off by looters, marauders and misguided authorities.
Finding the perfect location for your redoubt, and making your preps to get away if need be, amount to something of an art and a science. Nothing is guaranteed, everything has its advantages and disadvantaged, but just by doing anything at all, you’ll be way ahead of the masses.
If the plans of the elite are anything to consider, they have decked out their bunkers with mementos and reminders of normal life, and not only enough to supplies not to feel the pain of a crumbling infrastructure, but to be distracted by the illusion of normalcy even in times of ultimate crisis.
But ultimately, all successful redoubts invest in the means to provide for long-term survival and maximum self-sufficiency.
As Health Nut News reports:
Most “shelters” include enough food for a year or more, and many have hydroponic gardens to supplement. The developers also work hard to create “well-rounded communities with a range of skills necessary for long-term survival, from doctors to teachers.” (During the 2016 elections, Vivos received a flurry of interest in its shelters from both liberals and conservatives and completely sold out of spaces in its community shelters.)
Many of the interiors are left as a blank slate so that each owner can create what they are looking for in terms of comfort and luxury- and it all comes at a cost. Base models can start at $25,000 and go up to almost $5 million dollars. Their footprints also vary from quaint to 5000 square feet.
It isn’t just happening in the United States, but all over the world. And while the fastest growing part of this sector clearly caters to the rich and well adjusted, many shelters are also being constructed to house millions of masses during emergencies – at least in places like China, Switzerland and Russia.
[…] The Oppidum, billed as “the largest billionaire bunker in the world.” This top-secret facility, once a joint project between the former Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic and Slovakia), was built over 10 years beginning in 1984. The premiere apocalypse dwelling is a place that billionaires can live out the horrors of the apocalypse- be it zombie or other- in luxury with every amenity you could ever hope for.
[…] Retail firm Survival Condos offers refuge at a re-purposed missile silo in Kansas, United States. The luxury apartments here are stacked underground and protected by blast doors designed to withstand explosions. Retail firm Survival Condos offers refuge at a re-purposed missile silo in Kansas, United States. The luxury apartments here are stacked underground and protected by blast doors designed to withstand explosions.”
[…] Vivos Europa One, in Rothenstein, is one of Germany’s largest repurposing projects. The 76-acre former Soviet bunker is capable of withstanding a nuclear blast, a direct plane crash or biological attack. It is being transformed into 34 five-star apartments, starting at 2,500 sq ft, which aim to protect the super-rich from any forthcoming apocalypse.
Self-sustaining communities or networks of individuals can also plan around their budgets to make these concepts a reality. Many companies will customize and scale down projects to costs as low as $25,000… while basic home fortification and DIY applications can be done for much less money.
In the end, those who prepared when nothing happened are only out what they invested on the principle of having a viable back-up insurance plan.
But those who didn’t prepare for the worst when it did happen could very quickly lose everything they have, and many will perish during the next major crisis – which could be triggered at this point by almost anything.
eugene on Sat, 25th Mar 2017 9:13 pm
And they come out of the ground to exactly what? Looks to me like they live a yr or so long and that’s about it.
onlooker on Sat, 25th Mar 2017 9:13 pm
Seems like these rich will be victims of their own invention. Pity, them as outcasts and despised in a hostile world among hostile people. Sooner or later they will have to come out of their holes
Midnight Oil on Sat, 25th Mar 2017 9:34 pm
The spent fuel rods in nuclear power plants will provide plenty of toxic pollution as a payback for these Denialists SOBs.
Of course, inbreeding will have the same effect. So, it should be an interesting mix.
Nony on Sat, 25th Mar 2017 9:47 pm
doomers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWC6W1ctkMY
Apneaman on Sat, 25th Mar 2017 11:37 pm
I’ve mentioned to the SHTFplan.com types a number of times that if it gets to the point described above the worlds 450+ nuclear power plants will meltdown and there won’t be any nation state and their trained up people to throw a billion dollars worth of resources and know how at each and everyone to try and contain it. It’ll burn like you can’t even imagine. Same for spent fuel pools, chemical plants (Bophal) and the rest of the cancer. Have not heard back yet on it and never will.
Did y’all get mad when you read the title? That’s what they want. Pissed off click bait.
If anything like this even remotely happened I would just find the air intake and start shoving rotting human body parts down it. They would come stumbling out the front door puking their guts out in no time flat. Then I will enslave them. No wait – torture them. Ya, torture them first, THEN enslave them. Then zoom in on my psycho dead eyes.
makati1 on Sat, 25th Mar 2017 11:48 pm
The ancient Egyptians has some good ways to torture. Like skinning someone alive, hanging them up and lighting a fire under their feet, Burying them in the desert with only their head sticking out, impaling them on a post, etc. But that would be too good for these types. Too quick. A few dozen black plague carrying rats dropped into their air hole would work slower.
Davy on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 12:52 am
Nony, that is a rerun you posted 2 years ago. Fairly obvious peak oil dynamics are at work it is just there are many ways to discount and dismiss it. Depletion is not going away and its effects are deceptively hidden within the world economy. Oil itself has its own special dysfunctional aspects to civilization besides the effects of its depletion. Get over it or maybe you are just playing in fun.
Davy on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 1:09 am
If you understand collapse and the needed variables of survival then you see these efforts of the elites are good for just a short time. In fact they are a handicap because these people just own or rent these living options in a crisis they don’t live the doom and prep lifestyle. It takes understanding and training along with a reasonable locations to have any success at surviving a crisis. This also depends on the crisis type and a degree of luck. The luck is all about being in the right place at the right time. Preparations that allow survival of the resulting new post crisis order will be dictated by locals who have a possibility of maintaining food, water, and shelter in small reasonably cohesive communities. If the crisis is bad enough many even well prepared and located people are still highly at risk. If a crisis degree and duration is manageable then properly prepped people will have a chance.
These doom bunkers are just an extension of a status quo with no future. Living post collapse will be about living a spartan hard life close to nature. There won’t be any luxury to it. These bunkers will provide these people enough time to reflect on how bad their new life will be in just a few days. Eventually they will have to surface once supplies run out. They are also a prime target foe marauders. Instead of preparing for tough times over many years of doom and prep they will live a few days in luxury contemplating poverty and the vileness of toiling for survival. If you understand how few of these bunkers there are then you see this is just more sensationalism and reality TV BS that misses the point of what doom and prep is about.
Cloggie on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 5:13 am
It is interesting to note that the article isn’t specific about the exact nature of the “next crisis”, only a single reference to a “nuclear blast”.
So what would the “next crisis” be, the one to prepare for?
Although a nuclear exchange is possible, it is not likely as the MAD logic will continue to apply.
Peak oil? Has been called off for the foreseeable future. Lefty “low hanging fruit cake” Richard Heinberg is now in the Californian Trump bashing business.
Global warming? Just hoard some extra suntan lotion and you will be fine for the remainder of your life.
So what is the most likely “next crisis” going to be?
How about civil war?
For an outside observer it is obvious that the American political system is hopelessly divided between the NWO imperialists (establishment Dems + part of Reps) and the isolationists (“deplorables” of the Heartland).
If the NWO establishment manages to topple Trump, and that’s their intention, and even “our own” Kunstler can’t wait for that to happen…
http://peakoil.com/publicpolicy/kunstler-the-swamp-drains-trump
…it remains to be seen what the reaction is going to be of the folks who populated the stadiums during Trump rallies. Could it be that a submerged Trump will lead an uprising against Washington? Or some other “shit lord”?
Here a 1919 map of the Russian civil war (1917-1922):
http://go.grolier.com/map?id=mh00113&pid=go
This is how America could look like if the fight for the future of America breaks out. Globalist imperial exceptionalism against white Euro-centrism, dressed up as Constitutionalism (there can always be a black found willing to put on a 1776-t-shirt). It will be very difficult to prepare for this event as doomsteads will offer no protection if said doomsteads are located in a front area’s. It’s better to be mobile than static.
Cloggie on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 6:15 am
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/03/nick-giambruno/big-3rd-world-problem-2/
What’s going on in the US now is a culture clash. The people that live in the so-called “red counties” that voted for Trump—which is the vast majority of the geographical area of the US, flyover country—are aligned against the people that live in the blue counties, the coasts, and big cities.
They don’t just dislike each other and disagree on politics; they can no longer even have a conversation. They hate each other on a visceral gut level. They have totally different world views. It’s a culture clash.
I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime. There hasn’t been anything like this since the War Between the States, which shouldn’t be called “The Civil War,” because it wasn’t a civil war. A civil war is where two groups try to take over the same government. It was a war of secession, where one group simply tries to leave.
We might have something like that again, hopefully, nonviolent this time. I don’t think the US should any longer remain as one political entity. It should break up so that people with one cultural view can join that group and the others join other groups. National unity is an anachronism.
The above is written by somebody with libertarian blinders on, which makes him (color) blind for the real reason of the divide: shifting demographics. But his diagnosis is correct: America is beyond the expiration date. The average white American from the Heartland has no interest in keeping the current structure alive, which will leave him paying all the bills and fighting wars in the interest of the kosher run US deep state.
The only remaining question is who will pull the plug.
http://tinyurl.com/lz4fr8z
Davy on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 6:39 am
Clog, that is an excessive and exaggerated comment. Europeans have worse nationalistic feelings between themselves then Americans among themselves with political ideology. Sure there are extremes but overall Americans are just not very political. The election is now over and the conflict is subsiding. The civil war is around DC and within the deep state. You are pissing up a makat tree clog.
Cloggie on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 7:04 am
The election is now over and the conflict is subsiding. The civil war is around DC and within the deep state.
Subsiding? There is not shooting war indeed and that won’t happen as long as Trump remains president.
The civil war is around DC and within the deep state.
The “civil war” is between The Blond Intruder against the monolithic deep state and most of Washington and media. In fact, most of the Republican party is against Trump, but they are afraid to topple him and are prepared to sit him out or at least wait for a suitable moment to remove him. The are reluctant to do so now because they are afraid of a reaction from the populace. Trump still has his power base: the white voter, who can be mobilized against Washington.
Europeans have worse nationalistic feelings between themselves then Americans among themselves with political ideology.
This is no longer 1914 or 1939. The EU is a thin roof over European national states. There is a modus vivendi about European cooperation, but the life of ordinary citizens is still determined by the nation. German-French animosity no longer exists. The British were never Europeans and in an unguarded moment the British population sneaked out, probably against the will of the majority of the British establishment, that dislikes Europe as well, but hates the timing of Brexit. Good riddance to them.
European countries do not see each other as a threat. The big threat is immigration and the third World and a treacherous “1968-elite”, willing to destroy the fabric of European society on orders of the US overlord. Well, until November 2016 that was.
In a few years this 1968-elite is going to be dealt with 1989-style.
You are pissing up a makati tree clog.
LewRockwell is a significant web periodical of an important US resistance movement. This is bigger than makati or me.
onlooker on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 7:52 am
Yes, the history shows Europe always divided and at war among themselves. At least in the US other than the Civil war we have been one nation
Dredd on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 8:11 am
Climate change denier elites will suffer a certain demise along with the rest of us.
Cloggie on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 8:40 am
The election is now over and the conflict is subsiding.
Clashes between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators. Here Trumpeteer chasing Antifa clown:
http://www.spiegel.de/fotostrecke/demo-fuer-donald-trump-in-los-angeles-endet-in-schlaegerei-fotostrecke-146115-9.html
(picture gallery California Bolsa Chica State Beach)
Violent protests during recent days:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L6u4meODzaE
(Berkeley)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kS1Ilovkyk
(Philly)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97UxSGxw8Go
(Huntington Beach courtesy DNN (“Deplorables News Network”))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkIp18uF9sw
(California)
I could go on and on.
Davy on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 9:19 am
Big deal clog, protesting is part of a democracy last I heard. Many are hired guns of the corrupted libitards. You have much bigger problems in a Europe than we do here. Your entire history other than the most recent 60 years is exploitation and war. You conviently revise and embellishment your history just like makati per your agenda of a new Euro superstate of fantasy and improbability. You Euros will never trust yourself in a superstate of conflicting nationalisms.
Cloggie on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 9:38 am
protesting is part of a democracy last I heard.
These are not mere protests but clashes between opponents, eager to go at each other’s throat.
You have much bigger problems in a Europe than we do here.
Like what?
Your entire history other than the most recent 60 years is exploitation and war.
That’s one way of putting it. Another way would be to say that we got stone age cannibals out of the trees and learned them to read and write as well as to eat with knife and fork. The whole world seems to want to live in Europe (or America) and participate in a civilization they can’t create at home.
And you seriously want to discuss the behavior of the US over the last 100 years?
You Euros will never trust yourself in a superstate of conflicting nationalisms.
But miraculously the EU nevertheless exists. Try to explain that out of existence.
Btw, over the past few days there were massive pro-EU demonstrations on the occasion of 60 years Treaties of Rome, even in London:
http://tinyurl.com/kocefbf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siOtdw1Efcw
The EU, or whichever European roof, is here to stay. And Russia will soon join.
Davy on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 9:57 am
All is not perfect in the Russian part of your superstate clog. I am sure this will not be considered a protest like the American one you reference as civil war. Lol.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-26/navalny-arrested-opposition-protests-sweep-russia
Cloggie on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 10:09 am
All is not perfect in the Russian part of your superstate clog. I am sure this will not be considered a protest like the American one you reference as civil war.
– there is no such thing as “my super state”
– I did not reference to US protests as a “civil war”, just nation wide “clashes”, that could all be contained by the police, something impossible in a civil war.
Davy on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 10:23 am
Nation wide?
Hawkcreek on Sun, 26th Mar 2017 11:37 am
I think that the vast majority of those who “invest” in a high priced refuge will not have any hint of the abilities of how to maintain any of it.
Will the workers you pay to take care of your sewage really be trusted to take care of you and your family? If you don’t have any workers underground with you, how long will the systems continue to run?
I would rather have an off-grid homestead with plenty of tools, and the knowledge and ability for my family to provide everything they need for themselves.