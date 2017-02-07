“The world needs fewer people, but our economy needs more”

What would happen to B.C.’s real estate industry … if the world’s population and consequent in-migration to B.C. miraculously, or tragically, dropped?
When I first learned that West Vancouver’s population was declining, amid what I thought was the inexorable arrival of 35,000 new people in the Lower Mainland each year, I enjoyed a little inside cheer: West Van has arrived at where the world must go: an end to population growth. (This is not just West Van, by the way: Port Moody, Penticton, Terrace and other B.C. municipalities also shrank between 2015 and 2016.)
I’ve been reading Alan Weisman’s book Countdown: Our Last, Best Hope for a Future on Earth? a chilling look at how the world is coping – or not –with the unavoidable biological fact (the non-alternative kind) that every species that outgrows its resource base always suffers a population crash, sometimes one that is fatal to the entire species. The Earth supports seven-billion-plus humans today, and we’re headed for 11 billion to 15 billion before today’s slowdown in birth rates makes an impact. But we’re already overshooting the Earth’s capacity to support us. If we all enjoyed North Shore standards of living and wanted to sustain Earth’s resources at a renewable level, biologists estimate that the world population would have to be about 1.5 billion.
David Suzuki reminds us that in 1992, a majority of then-living Nobel Prize winners and more than 1,700 leading scientists worldwide signed a document called World Scientists’ Warning to Humanity, warning us that “a great change in our stewardship of the Earth and life on it is required, if vast human misery is to be avoided and our global home on this planet is not to be irretrievably mutilated.”
Among the changes needed: “We must stabilize population [through] improved social and economic conditions, and the adoption of effective, voluntary family planning.”
The burning need to slow down world population growth fits perfectly with the desire of West Vancouver residents – and possibly the majority in the Lower Mainland – to pull up the drawbridge and say, “Enough already: I’m on board, shove off.” If people stopped crowding in here, we wouldn’t have all that damn traffic congestion; there’d be no need to build new dams and wider highways, no need to pave our farmland for new megamalls. We could preserve the character of every neighbourhood just as it is. Cranes, be gone! Stability at last! No need to spend more on transit! Taxes could freeze!
And it could be that the much-touted need for 400,000 immigrants to fill jobs and look after old people will soon be unnecessary as automation and robotic job displacement steal those jobs forever.
If only it were that simple. One acquaintance who resents the onslaught of population growth and the pressure for change in his single-family neighbourhood (think of RS-1 zoning as socialism for the rich) thinks the solution is simple: just stop building new homes. People will stop coming here because there won’t be anywhere for them to live.
“Density doesn’t have to be our destiny,” he says from his safe perch in a paid-off Shaughnessy home that goes up in value several thousand dollars a day. Not for him the worry that while we wait for that mythical drawbridge, people will keep coming here anyway and desperately bid up the prices of existing housing until we’ve levelled the playground exclusively for global plutocrats. Luckily his visits to the Vancouver Club keep him away from the Downtown Eastside, ground zero for people who have found their way here, can’t afford any housing even at today’s rates and are killing themselves on the streets in record numbers.
And what would happen to B.C.’s real estate industry – far and away the biggest economic engine in the province – if the world’s population and consequent in-migration to B.C. miraculously, or tragically, dropped? Our economy still depends almost entirely on a growing population consuming growing amounts of natural resources, eco-footprints be damned.
No worry. West Van has an answer for that. Keep building bigger houses but don’t put any people in them. Simple.
Peter Ladner (pladner@biv.com) is a co-founder of Business in Vancouver. He is a former Vancouver city councillor and former fellow at the SFU Centre for Dialogue. He is the author of The Urban Food Revolution.
Midnight Oil on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 2:25 pm
Catch 22…grow or collapse…maybe we can weed out those unproductive dead weight…Death panels here we come…
Coming soon to a hospital near you
Sissyfuss on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 2:32 pm
Not sure what his point is, if any. We need to keep economic growth going by growing the population through any means necessary. Well yeah, isn’t that what we’ve been doing for the last 200,000 years? We’ve got it down to a science so everybody relax, it just keeps getting better. Doesn’t it?
Midnight Oil on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 2:42 pm
Getting better? Sure it is…at least that’s what I’m told.
forbin on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 2:46 pm
“The world needs fewer people, but our economy needs more”
but who is the economy ? or who’s economy ?
the black death reduced the population ……
Hilton has argued that those English peasants who survived found their situation to be much improved. For English peasants the 15th century was a golden age of prosperity and new opportunities. Land was plentiful, wages high, and serfdom had all but disappeared.
who needs more people ? – not me a mere wage serf
the 0.1% then
anyways even if we’re not killed of by climate or other disasters then
humans need not apply
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Pq-S557XQU
Forbin
PS: yah I know but in the unicorn chance we get there we are still not needed…………….
penury on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 3:58 pm
The assertion that we need “more people” is based upon outdated and specious reasoning, The statement that AI will be taking most jobs and relieve the need for humans appears to be happening starting in the low paid occupations. Things are about to get interesting. (in the Chinese way)
Davy on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 4:15 pm
Widespread AI and mass robot applications are fantasy. This is not becuase it can’t be done but the usual we can’t afford it. Once the attitudes of people to working changes due to crisis people will once again be affordable. There will not be a trend to automization becuase people cost too much. This may happen at the same time AI and robots become too expensive to apply in a capital starved world. We are not there yet but it is clearly a trend. Stagflation and demand destruction and a crumbling global economy are a reality.
Cloggie on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 4:31 pm
Come on Davy, most major factories around the world are meanwhile like this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtQjQkDli-g
Davy on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 4:38 pm
Many major factories around the world will find it hard to keep the doors open in the not too distant future. There is far too much excess capacity for discretionary consumer goods. A poorer world will find it extremely hard to keep just in time networks solvent. We are not there yet of course but there are signs we are heading there. So Clog, who is on the come?
Davy on Tue, 7th Feb 2017 5:53 pm
Interesting take by Nassim Taleb on where the world is moving:
“There’s A Global Riot Against Psuedo-Experts” Nassim Taleb Exclaims “This Is Not About Fascism”
http://tinyurl.com/hyvuett
“Where do you see the world moving now? Further right, or will it revert to the centre?.
I don’t think it will go left or right, and I don’t know about the short term. But I think in the long term, the world can only survive if it lives like nature does. Many smaller units of governance, and a collection of super islands with some separation, quick decision-making, and visible implementation. Lots of Switzerlands, that’s what we need. What we need is not leaders, we don’t need them. We just need someone at the top who doesn’t mess the system up.”