The world could run out of food two decades earlier than thought

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 1, 2017
By 2027 the world could be facing a 214 trillion calorie deficit, says Sara Menker, founder and chief executive of Gro Intelligence, an agricultural data technology company. In other words, in just a decade, we won’t have enough food to feed the planet.
We’ve long known that we might reach a point where we have more people than the food to sustain them. By 2050, the world’s population is expected to reach 9.1 billion, and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that at that point, the world would need to produce 70% more food than today to feed all those people. That 2050 deadline is the one usually cited by scientists and organizations like FAO and Oxfam as the year the world will run out of food.
But the problem with this, and most, assessments of food insecurity, Menker says, is that it uses mass and weight, and not nutritional value. “Why do we talk of food in terms of weight?” Menker asked recently at the second TEDGlobal event in Arusha, Tanzania. “Because it’s easy. But what we care about in food is nutritional value. Not all foods are created equal even if they weigh the same.”
She argues that if you look at the nutritional value of current food production instead, global food security is already more tenuous than we think. Further, population and economic growth in China, India, and African countries will exacerbate this trend, as they continue to grow as net importers of food. The year 2023, Menker says, is the crossover point, when we will no longer be able to produce enough food to feed a growing population.
By 2023, the population in China, India, and Africa will combine to make up over half the world’s population. Africa already has to import food, and by 2023, India, which currently doesn’t import food, will have to start. In China, population growth will eventually level off, but overall calorie intake in the country will continue to increase through the early 2020s, Menker says. In recent years, people in China have begun to add more and more meat—and especially red meat—a very high-calorie food to their diets. Menker predicts that more and more people in China will demand this sort of high-calorie diet.
By 2023, even if all the surplus produce from countries in Europe, North and South America was solely exported to China, India, and Africa, it still would not be enough, says Menker. Four years later, Menker predicts, there will be a 214 trillion calorie shortage. Menker compares it to the calories provided by 379 billion Big Mac hamburgers—more than McDonald’s has produced in its entire existence.
Menker, a former commodities trader, and a 2015 Quartz Africa Innovator, started Gro Intelligence to provide individuals, governments, and businesses insights into agriculture, tracking data from weather patterns to pricing dynamics. She has some solutions to avert the oncoming crisis: reform the agricultural industries in Africa and India by changing how farmers farm, how people buy and consume food, decrease food waste, improve infrastructure, and increase farm yields exponentially. But she also emphasized the importance of data to inform and influence this decision-making process.
“For the first time ever, the most critical tool[s] for success in the industry—data and knowledge—[are] becoming cheaper by the day. And very soon, it won’t matter how much money you own, to make optimal decisions and maximize probability of success in reaching your intended goal,” Menker said. “We have the solution. We just need to act on it.”
18 Comments on "The world could run out of food two decades earlier than thought"
Davy on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 6:34 am
“In other words, in just a decade, we won’t have enough food to feed the planet.”
Yea, if all goes well. What about AGW CC, peak oil dynamics, and economic crisis. Each one if these variables is absolutely important to industrial Ag production of vast mono cultures and global distribution and all are at risk.
“By 2050, the world’s population is expected to reach 9.1 billion, and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that at that point, the world would need to produce 70% more food than today to feed all those people.”
I doubt population will increase that much because we are at limits now. Producing 70% more food is an absurd idea. On what planet? There is nothing left of this one.
Hello on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 6:38 am
why does it need 70% more food to feed maybe 10 or 20% more people?
pointer on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 6:50 am
What’s the big deal? The problem will take care of itself. Food becomes a limit on population. The “Limits to Growth” study showed this 40 years ago.
peakyeast on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 7:01 am
@Hello: Just a suggestion.. Perhaps because fisheries are at the end of the line – and bush-meat-plants and so forth. Henceforward all foods has to be produced – the complete destruction of the natural food production has been eliminated.
This is supported by the evidence of continuously accelerated destruction of all other life and pollution seeping through everything.
CAM on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 7:02 am
Soil eroding, fish decreasing, pesticides (e.g. Dicamba) destroying both weeds and crops, energy becoming more expensive, climate change affecting the growth of produce and on and on!
What’s there to worry about!
Makati1 on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 7:20 am
Hello, these are scare articles, usually to sell something or some plan. Your math is correct, but you are not supposed to think for yourself. A 20% population growth should mean a 20% growth in food needed, not 3 times that.
Hello on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 7:45 am
Now hellllooooo Mak. Is that the first time we ever agree? *BIG SMILE*
Hello on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 7:47 am
But to be fair peakyeast has a point, too. I just wish they would explain their calculation instead of just throwing out numbers.
Davy on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 7:50 am
makat, put your glasses on and read the comment again. The point is ecological destruction and the increased sophistication of Asians to eat higher value foods means a larger increase in food production is needed. This spells big problems for Asian growth. Maybe that is why you are always discounting food and population issues.
Makati1 on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 7:58 am
Hello, miracles do happen! ^_^ Yes, it is a bit vague. Perhaps intentionally?
Jef on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 8:18 am
Don’t worry I’m sure Clogged will be along soon to explain how magic WILL happen and everything will work out fine.
Sissyfuss on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 8:48 am
That strange cackling you hear is Malthus laughing from his grave.
Cloggie on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 9:29 am
By 2027 the world could be facing a 214 trillion calorie deficit, says Sara Menker, founder and chief executive of Gro Intelligence, an agricultural data technology company. In other words, in just a decade, we won’t have enough food to feed the planet.
It is not “the world” or “the planet” or “we” that has a problem, but it is mostly Sara Menker’s (where did she pick up that German name?) Africa, that has a gigantic problem, entirely caused by itself, namely the irresistible urge to reproduce and inability (stupidity) to at least pick up relatively simple agricultural methods (forget about microprocessors, cars, power stations, satellites).
https://static-secure.guim.co.uk/sys-images/Environment/Pix/pictures/2012/10/10/1349863827642/Map—world-food-security-001.gif
It is really your problem, mrs Menker.
Solution, pushing our exceptionalist friend America aside and Eurasia “going in” again (this time with Russia and China) and seek some form of colonization lite. The Africans are too incompetent to keep themselves alive, let alone restrain their birthrates. It must be imposed.
forbin on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 9:40 am
She has some solutions to avert the oncoming crisis: reform the agricultural industries in Africa
like Zimbabwe did?
and
Menker said. “We have the solution. We just need to act on it.”
yes , it called a condom. and it aint enough
still valid points for the rest of you guys
Forbin
PS : a report back said there would be 4 billion Africans , Nigerians I think . how to you engineer the support structures for that ?
Dredd on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 9:48 am
“The world could run out of food”
The damaged climate system won’t help with that (The Damaged Global Climate System – 7).
Cloggie on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 9:50 am
The damaged climate system won’t help with that
Are you sure?
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
penury on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 10:22 am
What happened to the solution offered a few years ago? Soylent Green is coming, aall problems solved (for the few)
Apneaman on Fri, 1st Sep 2017 11:20 am
Clog, what’s so good about global greening? Oh right it is acting as a positive feedback loop by making it warm further and faster. There is a reason most plants are green you shit stain. Absorbs more energy. Sorry to ruin your well worn denier meme with 3rd grade chemistry and physics. Since you are as guilty as one can be then why stop now with the deceiving? What a honorless, shameless piece of shit you are.