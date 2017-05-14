Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 14, 2017
The trouble with infrastructure is that it breaks down and needs to be repaired, it wears out and needs to be replaced, and it gets destroyed and needs to be rebuilt. All that requires energy, resources, labor and money.
Conceptually, here’s the problem we face. The bigger we make any part of our infrastructure–roads, pipelines, electricity grids, water and sewer systems–the more expensive it becomes just to keep it in operating order. The same is true for our industrial plant, transportation system, commercial buildings and private homes. Things fall apart over time; entropy makes sure of that. To keep things from degrading to the point where they cannot function requires resources, labor and money–all of which cannot be spent on new infrastructure or productive investment, that is, all of which must go to maintain what we have rather than grow the economy.
The ancient Romans came face to face with this reality. Expansion of the empire had been paid for with booty seized from conquered populations. But once the expansion stopped, so did the booty. The Romans increasingly had to tax themselves in order to pay for large armies to protect the now very long border and for the necessary improvements in roads and other infrastructure to maintain their administrative and military presence throughout the empire.
It didn’t last. Eventually, the Romans had to pull back. They had to shrink the empire.
Today, we don’t think so much in terms of territory as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) when evaluating our material progress as nations. It turns out that one of the ways to keep the GDP growing is to skimp on maintenance.
In the United States, water systems have been a good place to skimp. After all, much of that infrastructure is underground or at sites remote from the cities it serves. Few will notice. Here’s what the experts are saying about the silent degradation of America’s water infrastructure:
Estimates of current investments in water infrastructure indicate that the backlog of deferred investments is increasing and renewal cycles are close to 200 years across the range of utility sizes. Resistance to rate increases combined with lack of appreciation of the buildup of renewal needs reinforces the need for effective business cases for pipe renewal. Based on these and other evaluations, it appears that a substantial gap exists between current expenditures on water main renewal and the investment levels needed to sustain system integrity. (emphasis added)
The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) has given near failing grades to the American infrastructure. In a report the ASCE describes the problems with the drinking water infrastructure this way:
Drinking water is delivered via one million miles of pipes across the country. Many of those pipes were laid in the early to mid-20th century with a lifespan of 75 to 100 years….While water consumption is down, there are still an estimated 240,000 water main breaks per year in the United States, wasting over two trillion gallons of treated drinking water.
But drinking water is just one example. A friend alerted me to recent train derailments at New York City’s Pennsylvania Station. The derailments caused enough damage to curtail train service for days. The problem is a 100-year-old infrastructure not built for the increasing demands put upon it. The governors of New York and New Jersey want Amtrak replaced as the station’s operator.
It’s no wonder that the perennially underfunded Amtrak is having trouble keeping up with needed maintenance. But putting someone else in charge doesn’t solve the problem of skimping on maintenance unless there is extra money. So, will the governors provide it?
Then there is America’s oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. Most of those pipelines are more than 50 years old. We seem willing to pay for rapid expansion of this system as is evidenced by 125,000 miles of new pipeline built since 2010 to accommodate the oil and gas drilling boom in the country.
But maintaining that infrastructure is just a drag on profits–until the consequences become so big that the clean-up and repair costs dwarf the phantom returns which deferred maintenance makes possible.
To be fair pipeline operators don’t want leaks or breakdowns. But neither do they want to spend more than they have to to maintain their systems. Who decides how much that should be is a problem regulators and companies are going to be hashing out as pipeline accidents continue to make the news.
All of this brings us back to the conceptual framework I presented at the onset of this piece. Here I turn to the much maligned and much misunderstood project called Limits to Growth. Limits to Growth, of course, refers to modeling of the trajectory of worldwide economic growth in the early 1970s and updated twice since then as detailed in three separate books.
The most frequent outcome of that modeling is the collapse of industrial society starting somewhere in the middle of this century. A common misunderstanding of that model is that collapse is the result of “running out” of resources. But a close reading of Limits to Growth produces a more nuanced and troubling answer.
It is the lack of capital needed to grow which produces the limits referred to in Limits to Growth. We will end up spending so much just to maintain our continually bloating infrastructure (in the broadest meaning of that word), to extract the needed natural resources to do that, and to fight the effects of pollution (through, for example, water and sewage treatment) and now climate change (through, for example, the building and maintenance of seawalls), that we won’t have anything left over for investment. When that happens, growth stops. Eventually, the economy shrinks as poorly maintained infrastructure become less productive. This is a collapse, but perhaps not a rapid one.
Infrastructure investment is lauded as the gift that keeps on giving. And, long-lived public and private infrastructure can and does increase economic productivity. But infrastructure can also become the leech that keeps on sucking when it becomes overly large and when we choose temporary economic pain relief and stimulants over the true medicine of forging a new trajectory for our infrastructure which requires deference to the limits we face.
Resource Insights by Kurt Cobb
6 Comments on "The trouble with infrastructure"
Cloggie on Sun, 14th May 2017 10:13 am
The infrastructure in Europe is pretty good. Europe doesn’t have an empire. Not an more at least (thanks America).
A quiet, friendly hint.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-27/details-emerge-trumps-budget-54bn-boost-defense-big-cuts-foreign-aid-federal-agencie
It is time that we in Europe learn to stand on our own feet again, because old enemies are already preparing for the battle:
http://foreignpolicy.com/2016/10/23/turkeys-religious-nationalists-want-ottoman-borders-iraq-erdogan/
Even the NYT has its doubts about the sustainability of the US empire… the f* NYT!
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/11/29/magazine/the-end-of-the-anglo-american-order.html?_r=0
penury on Sun, 14th May 2017 10:43 am
Cloggie. one reason why EU has fairly good infra=structure is that most of it has been replaced in the last seventy years.
Hubert on Sun, 14th May 2017 10:49 am
No way they can fix all the infrastructure in this country. It’s bankrupt with government employee unions steal all the fund.
Davy on Sun, 14th May 2017 11:39 am
US infrastructure is great in places and bad in places. We have among the best freight rail system in the world and one of the worst passenger rail. Much depends on where you go and when you go to a place where and what you look for. Some places have different priorities. States have a big impute on what get fixed. Businesses have their own infrastructure and some businesses are in excellent shape others are part of the rust belt industries. Too much was built too quickly during earlier decades and now the replacement is not keeping up. The US is also good at getting its money worth out of what it has. We don’t rebuild until it needs it then it gets done eventually. We have a dramatic rich and poor divide. Go to any rich part of the US and the infrastructure is excellent. Nowadays the Universities and Hospitals are all brand new. Most of these infrastructure articles are overblown either because of developers wanting more money thrown their way or anti-Americans wanting to make American look bad. Do we have problems, YES. Are they as bad as the overblown articles, NO.
rockman on Sun, 14th May 2017 11:44 am
“But maintaining that {oil/NG) infrastructure is just a drag on profits”. No, it isn’t a “drag on profits”…it’s the source of profits. LOL. How much profit is there in drilling 30 great Marcellus Shale wells if there’s no pipeline to haul the gas to consumers? That dynamic is very different then a residential water distribution system…little to no profit for the municipality.
Likewise maintenance costs for petroleum infrastructure has a payback: keeps revenue flowing. Of course once the maintenance gets too high compared to the revenue that infrastructure is abandoned…just as was planned when it was originally built.
Commercial infrastructure dynamics are very different then public utilities including roads, bridges, etc.
Davy on Sun, 14th May 2017 11:52 am
Combine this with the fizzling credit fueled expansion we have seen in China since January and you see why this fall may be ugly when all this negativity combines and multiplies.
“It Fell Off A Cliff”: Morgan Stanley’s Macro Indicator Just Crashed The Most Since Dec. 2008”
http://tinyurl.com/mcz4lku
“Step aside Citi US Economic Surprise Index, which after a “surprising” streak of negative economic data, recently crashed to the lowest level since October 2016 and make way for Morgan Stanley’s ARIA, a monthly US macro indicator based on data collected through primary research on key US sectors (consumer, autos, housing, employment, and business investment). The reason why this particular index will likely feature prominently in financial commentary in the coming days and weeks, is that as Morgan Stanley’s chief economist Ellen Zentner writes, “ARIA appears to have fallen off a cliff in April, with a 0.72% decline, the largest since December 2008.”