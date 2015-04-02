The Steady Drumbeat Of More Global Oil Demand

Data source: EIA, IEO 2016
Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
This one is for all those who have worn the uniform, either still with us, or gone…I thank you.
“It’s amazing to know that despite the extraction of 185 billion barrels over the period, today we have 70% more oil reserves than we had on June 6, 1944, when heroes landed at Omaha beach, fueled by oil, poised to end…the most powerfully evil force…that ever walked the Earth,” Jude Clemente, April 2, 2015
Most unfortunately, the U.S. oil companies do a horrible job of telling you what I’m about to, feeling pressured into showing you how they are trying to create substitutes for the very product that is the basis of their existence and the most important fuel…ever. Substitutes that I have already proven here that are not just more expensive, but actually worse for the environment!
Go figure.
But, I love oil. Oil was there for me when I needed it most: a flight to Guadalajara two hours after we learned my wife’s mom passed…rides home from the hospital after the birth of my two daughters.
And I got news: oil will continue to be there for you too.
As the world’s most important fuel, the most traded commodity, and the enabling force of globalization, the demand for oil is ever-growing. Every year, oil demand rises by around 1.3 million/d, or 1-2%.
This is an extra 55 million gallons of oil being added to global consumption every 12 months. And it’s easy to see why: around 97% of transportation is powered by oil, and global economic growth is tied to petroleum because it’s our primary fuel. Rising incomes mean more oil demand.
The criticality of oil is obvious: its price impacts currency rates, here.
The unstoppable importance of oil is easy to understand: oil remains the world’s main fuel even under the most stringent environmental policies that keep global temperatures from rising two degrees Celsius over preindustrial levels, following the Paris accord agreements (as modeled by the International Energy Agency).
Even in the developed nations, the irreplaceability of oil is demonstrated by the fact that demand will remain “buoyantly very high,” no matter what policies get passed. There is no significant substitute for oil: 92 million oil-based cars will be bought this year. If the global electric vehicle fleet every surges incredibly from less than 1 million today to 150 million, it would displace just 1.3 million b/d of oil. Not very much.
As for the developing nations, their massive potential for more oil demand is illustrated by a single statistic. In the U.S., with 330 million people, the average American consumes 2.7 gallons of oil products a day; in India, with 1,260 million people, the average Indian consumes just 0.15 gallons per day. You do the math on how much oil India could be consuming “if they ever consume like us.”
And don’t forget that today’s low prices continue to lock-in more consumers and oil-using infrastructure. The inertia and might of today’s oil-based energy system is routinely and drastically understated.
With all the energy that we want at our fingertips, we Westerners are having a very difficult time grasping a single reality: our energy decisions are becoming increasingly less important: the action is on the other side. Even in the U.S., the most saturated oil market in the world, total demand won’t dip below 19 million b/d in the coming decades. Funny indeed, as it turns out, “environmentalists” love oil too.
As for supply, there is a de-conventionalization of the stockpile that continues to prove the oil naysayers wrong. Sources such as natural gas liquids, shale/tight oil, bitumen and extra-heavy oil, some biofuels, and perhaps eventually oil shale are helping us diversify. So, it’s not just about “oil” per se, it’s really about “liquid fuels,” and we have an expanding supply of options.
The oil opportunities in the non-OPEC Western Hemisphere alone are limitless: namely, pre-salt in Brazil, bitumen in Canada, more U.S. shale oil, and Mexico’s historic 2013 Energy Reforms that will open the door for outside players. Globally, there is 1.7 trillion barrels of proven oil reserves, with Earth’s oil resource at least seven times that (I document the difference between “reserve” and “resource” here).
11 Comments on "The Steady Drumbeat Of More Global Oil Demand"
sidzepp on Tue, 30th May 2017 6:29 am
“Over the next 25 years, output from currently producing fields will fall by over 45 million b/d, or nearly half of current global production.”
I think he summed up his article here without realizing he had done so.
Davy on Tue, 30th May 2017 6:57 am
One thing that is not acknowledged about the future is the underlying inconsistencies of the global economy. We have significant issues to growth and stability in the fundamental nature of what drives growth now. We have bubbles that must be maintained or we will have a negative wealth effect. We have huge mal-investments and value evaporated financial products that our financial leadership continue to extend and pretend. Bad debt is not realized if it is systematically disruptive so systematically disruptive risk is magnified and dispersed throughout the system through moral hazard policies. Overcapacity and debt multiplies with dangerous limits.
This post 08 adaptation has been done remarkably well so that we are now no longer in a normal financial environment of the previous century. All aspects of our financial and economic system have been changed by this transformation. Price discovery now operates in an environment of repressed cost of money and artificial liquidity from central bank easing. Central banks are buying stocks and bonds to maintain markets. How long can this habituated sense of normality last?
We have been living in a vacuum for 9 years now. Problems are manipulated away today as a matter of policy. We are now in a mechanization of policy and this is driving the global economy not natural productivity. Honest price discovery in fair markets is no more the foundation. They were never completely fair or honest but the degree of change today from earlier times makes us now in a new arrangement. This new underlying arrangement is still operating with traditional business activity above this irrational foundation.
It is the moral hazard of this adaptation as we go that is the problem. “Whatever it takes” is the new mantra. The rich are getting richer as the productive class is gutted because financialization is parasitic beyond a point. We are gutting our commons for private profit supported by “whatever it takes” policy. The results of these actions are a slow boil of dysfunction and decay that is leading to a paradigm shift of decline. We are in the vicinity of decline but these actions hide our true condition. Irrational policy will lead to consequences and many of them will be unintended and uncontrollable.
It is this type of environment that underlies all these type of articles that forecast, predict, and assume future growth. I never see a future option that includes a significant correction, never. All I see is uninterrupted growth assumptions. This may be variable but variable in growth not decline. If we have an economic correction these assumptions of growth in every market and industry will be null and void. The conditions also exist that there may be no recovery from the next threshold break. We will have the opposite of the wealth effect. We already have stagflation and deflationary business activity. Businesses are not investing in growth but instead investing in cash flow or company valuation. Any prediction today over a few years should be suspect because of this condition of decline will shatter any growth based forecast.
Cloud9 on Tue, 30th May 2017 7:08 am
How far out are we from the Hills Group cliff projection?
Revi on Tue, 30th May 2017 7:59 am
I like the way he justifies the increase in oil consumption with this:
As for supply, there is a de-conventionalization of the stockpile that continues to prove the oil naysayers wrong. Sources such as natural gas liquids, shale/tight oil, bitumen and extra-heavy oil, some biofuels, and perhaps eventually oil shale are helping us diversify. So, it’s not just about “oil” per se, it’s really about “liquid fuels,” and we have an expanding supply of options.
Midnight Oil on Tue, 30th May 2017 8:28 am
Sure…we got all these “reserves” alright..
We humans will joining them in the not too distant future pushing up daisies, because just about all are going to remain where they are….a little detail that was overlooked.
Another thing…AGW was not mentioned either…
Just another oversight, that’s gonna stay regardless…Doh.
Jef on Tue, 30th May 2017 9:06 am
Sidzepp – Yes, as if we could wake up one morning and say, “Oh my, oil production has fallen to half of what it was”.
The guy has one thing right, demand will continue…until it can’t.
Davy – Great comment as usual. It seems that what is happening now proves that money doesn’t matter but it only doesn’t matter for the wealthy, for the rest of the population it matters a great deal as in life or death. Who is it that gets to make this kind of decision?
rockman on Tue, 30th May 2017 9:46 am
Cloud – “How far out are we from the Hills Group cliff projection?” A valid question for sure. But here’s a bit of unsolicited advice: try to avoid phrases such as “falling off a cliff”, etc. The meaning varies greatly between individuals and thus it’s actually meaningless.
But projected numerical values, such as $/bbl, bbls/day, % decline rate, etc. are easy to measure against the actual values that develop.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 30th May 2017 10:01 am
Mo, it’s Forbesporn. They don’t mention AGW or anything else that doesn’t maximize profits.
bobinget on Tue, 30th May 2017 10:07 am
This morning all major banks (in unison) downgraded oil.
“Never ascribe to malice/collusion that which can be explained by greed/ignorance/stupidity.”
Statements to the effect we have reached “peak demand”, ring (falsely) for several hours causing havoc among oil producers.
Without going into details, I’ll put forward three oil centric occupations mankind can’t seem to make do without.
Farming (eating)
Waring (killing)
Air, land, sea, transport of goods and people.
Now, please tell me that any of the above are in any danger of losing popularity.
bobinget on Tue, 30th May 2017 10:12 am
3/D mapping of GOM.
Link:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/05/30/u-s-boem-releases-highest-resolution-bathymetry-map-of-the-gulf-of-mexico-evah/
rockman on Tue, 30th May 2017 10:31 am
Bob – Very cool. Thanks.
And a learning moment for others:
Look at the section at the mouth of the Mississippi River. Notice how close it is to the edge of the shelf. Normally the river would have changed course by now and probably would be going down the center of the state. But the US Corps of Engineers have prevented a levee breach that would have allowed that to happen. As a result the La. coastline is slowly receding despite being at the terminus of one of the largest river sediment transporters in the world. As a result all those BILLIONS of cubic feet of sediments have been sliding off the shelf into the deep GOM basin.
Thus sea level continues to rise (relatively) along the coast as it slowly migrates north. And wound have happened if AGW induced sea levee change wasn’t happening. And making it worse is the continued subsidence of S La.