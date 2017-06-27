The “Peak Oil” Pig Returns With A New Shade Of Lipstick

Proponents of a new strain of the always-tiresome, never-correct “Peak Oil” theory have returned to the public discourse , this time with a new theory coming from the other side of the crude oil supply/demand equation.

Prior iterations of “Peak Oil” theory – which noted author Daniel Yergin traces all the way back to the 1880s, when alarmists claimed that oil would never be discovered anywhere west of the Mississippi River (Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Louisiana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana, Kansas, California and Alaska beg to differ) – have always focused on supply. According to “Peak Oil” theorists down through the decades, oil production has constantly been at or near its “peak”, and the end of the age of oil is always just around the corner.

Prior to about 2012, the people promoting “Peak Oil” theory tended to be either in or associated with the oil and gas industry itself. M. King Hubbert, a then-geologist with Shell, is generally recognized as the modern inventor of “Peak Oil” theory. Matt Simmons, CEO of Simmons & Co., promoted his own brand of “Peak Oil” theory from around 2004 through his death in 2010, based on his belief that the Saudi Arabian oil fields had already peaked, and the Kingdom’s reserves were being vastly over-reported. Both Mr. Hubbert and Mr. Simmons were brilliant individuals who honestly believed they had firm factual bases for promoting their theories. Both were completely and consistently wrong on this subject.

At some point around 2012, anti-fossil fuel activist groups began to co-opt “Peak Oil” theory in the belief that they could discourage investment in oil and gas projects via the promotion of the theory. This co-option resulted in the issuance of a long series of comically-incorrect “Peak Oil” studies and pieces from groups like the Post-Carbon Institute (gee, wonder what their agenda might be?), or this knee-slapper from a fellow named Robert Ayres, a professor at INSEAD. Like Hubbard and Simmons, these and other anti-fossil fuel activists focused in on the pretense that global oil supply either had or was about to “peak”, and begin an inevitable decline, thus, in their views, creating urgency for governments to more heavily-subsidize the development and deployment of alternative fuels.

Of course, the reality was and still is that, thanks in large part to the development of technologies necessary to produce oil from shale formations that were previously thought to be permanently inaccessible, the world is awash in untapped oil resources. That, plus the 2014 revelation that Saudi oil production had not only not “peaked”, but that the Saudis had in fact been holding back on a vast amount of excess production capacity, turned anyone still trying to promote “Peak Oil” theories from the supply side of the equation into immediate laughingstocks.

But that inconvenient development did not mean an end to activists promoting “Peak Oil” theory. Instead, they merely re-trenched and have now come back with a new angle, this time focused on the demand side of the supply/demand equation. This theory is based on the pretense demand for crude oil is nearing its “peak”, and will soon begin an inevitable decline, regardless of how much supply remains in the world. Thus, say the proponents of this new theory, investors should quit investing in oil company stocks because those dumb ol’ oil companies are going to waste trillions of dollars on finding and drilling for oil that will never be produced, because there will soon be no market for it.

This of course flies in the face of the fact that, as Robert Rapier points out, demand for crude oil has grown by about a million barrels per day each year for the last 30 years, and in fact grew more rapidly in 2016 (1.6 million bopd) than it had in prior years. It also flies in the face of the reality that, per the BP Statistical Review of World Energy for 2016, global oil consumption vs. economic growth rose more rapidly from 2010 through 2016 than it had over the previous decade.

Undeterred by reality, an anti-fossil fuel investment activist group that calls itself the Carbon Tracker Initiative released a report touting this demand-side brand of “Peak Oil” theory, with the predictable alarmist talking points designed to frighten investors away from oil and gas companies. If CTI is to be believed, the 69 global oil and gas companies they supposedly studied are about to waste $2.3 trillion in capital investments between now and 2025 on finding oil reserves that they are going to have to leave in the ground.

This “finding” should come as no surprise to anyone who takes the time to browse the CTI website, and read how the group describes itself:

We are a team of financial, energy and legal experts with a ground breaking approach to limiting future greenhouse gas emissions and the scale of their impact. Our aim is to raise awareness among key decision makers about the risks that fossil fuel investments pose to financial stability. In this way we are challenging the status quo allocation of capital and shifting the financial markets system towards supporting a low carbon future.

Well, yes, of course.

As has been the case since 2012, this newly-clothed version of “Peak Oil” theory has little to do with the realities of global supply and/or demand, and everything to do with promotion of divestment in the oil and gas industry, and increased subsidization of renewable energy and alternative fuel sources. The advocacy for ever-rising subsidies itself ignores the realities of the massive budget deficits and mushrooming national debts sported by pretty much every major industrialized nation.

Everyone wants a cleaner-energy future, and everyone is free to invest their money as they see fit. But everyone should also understand that “Peak Oil” theories have been continuously wrong since the 1880s, and they very likely remain wrong today. The shifting of focus from supply to demand simply amounts to putting a different shade of lipstick on the same old pig.

Forbes