The Limits of Growth

Infrastructure investments need reliable basic conditions, according to Oliver Bäte, the chief executive of Allianz and head of the B20 working group “Financing Growth & Infrastructure.”

The world economy is creaking under the burdens of weak growth, weak trade and low levels of employment – and if that wasn’t enough, it has a deficit making economists and governments fret: a lack of investment in infrastructure. Incomplete, obsolete, dilapidated or non-existent communications, supply and transport networks are holding back development and growth. If this deficit is not addressed, it will reduce the opportunities of people everywhere to participate in the world’s potential prosperity.

No less than $3.3 trillion (€3.07 trillion), or 3.8 percent of global gross domestic product, must be invested annually in infrastructure projects worldwide by 2030 to keep up with population and economic growth. Some 60 percent of that figure falls to emerging markets.

The more focused management of public and private investment in infrastructure projects is an ongoing point of discussion when G20 finance ministers meet. After all, the group of the 20 most important industrial and emerging markets represent around 85 percent of the world economy, more than three quarters of global product and service exports and 60 percent of the world’s population.

The SERI-GWS Study “Implications of a persistent low growth path – A Scenario Analysis“ is even further disseminated and discussed.

After publishing this project in Empirica, the german “Handelsblatt” wrote an article with the fitting title “The limits of growth“.

