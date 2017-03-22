Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The world economy is creaking under the burdens of weak growth, weak trade and low levels of employment – and if that wasn’t enough, it has a deficit making economists and governments fret: a lack of investment in infrastructure. Incomplete, obsolete, dilapidated or non-existent communications, supply and transport networks are holding back development and growth. If this deficit is not addressed, it will reduce the opportunities of people everywhere to participate in the world’s potential prosperity.
No less than $3.3 trillion (€3.07 trillion), or 3.8 percent of global gross domestic product, must be invested annually in infrastructure projects worldwide by 2030 to keep up with population and economic growth. Some 60 percent of that figure falls to emerging markets.
The more focused management of public and private investment in infrastructure projects is an ongoing point of discussion when G20 finance ministers meet. After all, the group of the 20 most important industrial and emerging markets represent around 85 percent of the world economy, more than three quarters of global product and service exports and 60 percent of the world’s population.
10 Comments on "The Limits of Growth"
Cloud9 on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 9:18 am
Most of us pretty well understand that the exponential growth of government and government services and the exponential growth of dependence on those services by the general population were at its inception a Ponzi scheme. All Ponzi schemes are dependent on new players being sucked into the scheme. Their cash contributions are used to service the pay outs made to the previous cycle of dependents. The moment that growth stops the system collapses.
Once exponential growth stops, exponential money printing starts. A century of conditioning has prepared the population for incremental inflation. The trick is going to be controlling the inevitable hyperinflation.
Jef on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 9:29 am
Cloud9 – The only problem is “they” are finding it impossible to get enough money into the hands of the 99% to generate inflation (more money chasing finite goods).
Even big infrastructure projects don’t get enough money into enough peoples hands so the inevitable high oil price that is generated from those projects only bankrupts the 99%. Rinse and repeat.
penury on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 10:05 am
It was a wonderful ride up, (for those of us in the U,S)I do not think we will enjoy the ride down. But putting the military first is a losing move.
Davy on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 10:59 am
“Some 60 percent of that figure falls to emerging markets.” And where the most resistance to investment will be once decline is in full swing. The emerging markets are at the greatest risk for development stopping declines. This will bite the G20 in the ass also because these markets are an investment vehicle for them but they have more financial stability and clout to continue on through a decline a little longer.
yellowcanoe on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 11:42 am
Promoters of infrastructure investment would have you believe that these investments always pay off. Canada learned early in the 20’th century that that wasn’t necessarily the case. Canada’s first transcontinental railroad was a commercial success and facilitated large scale development of Western Canada. As it was a monopoly and didn’t serve all areas suitable for farming there was a clamour for construction of a second transcontinental railroad. Instead, the Federal government and various Provincial governments helped fund the construction of TWO additional transcontinental railroads. It proved to be too much and within 20 years both of the new lines had gone bankrupt and were taken over by the government. It took many decades for the debt governments had taken on to be paid off. Given that we are approaching the limits of growth there is even more of a risk that an infrastructure investment won’t stimulate the economic growth that would be required to make it worthwhile.
joe on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 11:52 am
Money, debt, oil, politics, religion, its all linked up. Without all acting an a good and healthy way you cant expect the system to hold, and now there is climate change. All economies are at risk, in many ways less developed ones are safer cause they dont have as far to fall. Whats a Somali shepard going to miss when peak oil destroys world trade? Maybe he may visit Mecca only once in his life and maybe his country might get more peaceful if theres less junk to loot and passing ships to hijack. All that said, Peru is drowning and 2016 is officially the hottest year on record, hmmm, this will all be over sooner rather than later folks, sorry kids, all your parents mess up, you got nothing coming to you.
GregT on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 2:44 pm
“Whats a Somali shepard going to miss when peak oil destroys world trade? ”
Nothing, the same as dirt poor 3rd world substance farmers everywhere. It is us first worlders that are going to be in for an entire world of hurt. In most cases, we are three or more generations removed from self sustainability, and our food production is completely reliant on oil, and petrochemicals.
Jef on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 3:15 pm
“Whats a Somali shepard going to miss when peak oil destroys world trade? ”
WATER!!!
makati1 on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 7:41 pm
GregT, you understand how the world works. Some here do not. Those that have the most (1st world Westerners and their wannabees) will suffer the most pain. Those who never had, will not notice. Most Western countries are no longer self sufficient in food without petrochemical injections that will cease to exist after the collapse. Some Eastern countries will lose production, but they will just go back to rice and a bit of protein as they have subsisted on for millennia. There will be a die off, but it will be greatest where the most dependence on commercial farming is highest. Like the U$.
makati1 on Wed, 22nd Mar 2017 7:44 pm
Jef, last time I looked, there was not much water being shipped around the world except in food stuffs. Migration will take care of the water needs. And who knows what changes will benefit countries like Somalia. They could have flood problems, not drought. Ask California what is happening there.