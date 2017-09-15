The ‘Ghost Geography’ Of Midwest Farmland And A Year In The Life Of A Modern American Family …

Every year on the farm has its challenges. There are weeds, insects and random hailstorms. Unpredictable global markets can make or break a profitable crop. Recent years, though, have been especially troubling for the Hammond farm in York County in eastern Nebraska.
Rick Hammond raises corn, soybeans and cattle with his wife, Heidi, on land that has been in her family since the 1870s. Their daughter, Meghan, recently joined the farm with her husband Kyle Galloway – the sixth generation of the family to farm the land.
The farm economy for the last four years has been in a slump that many compare to the Farm Crisis of the 1980s. Times are tense and profits are hard to come by.
That’s the conflict that author Ted Genoways entered when he set out to chronicle life on a modern family farm. He wrote about the Hammond family for Harper’s, the Food and Environment Reporting Network and in a new book, This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an American Family Farm. The book follows the Hammond family farm over the course of a year, detailing daily obstacles like a critical breakdown during soybean harvest and spring planting interrupted by rain.
For Genoways, the Hammond family is also a showcase for the struggles and successes faced by farmers today. Genoways writes about how the Hammond family is influenced by some of the big trends affecting modern agriculture across the globe.
For instance, farm debt is set to reach the highest level since the ‘80s Farm Crisis. The USDA projects total farm debt could reach nearly $390 billion in 2017. For a farmer like Rick Hammond with personal memories of the 1980s, debt is a constant consideration.
“No matter how good it looks on a family farm, there’s still a lot of stress,” Hammond told Genoways. “And when you build a farm and ground is very expensive, why, you get into long-term debt. So then there’s always that monkey on your back that ‘Oh, I’ve got to produce. I’ve got to make this work.’”
According to Genoways, the history of farmers consumed by debt still marks the landscape surrounding the Hammond farm with a kind of “ghost geography,” a leftover of the Farm Crisis that forced so many farmers to sell their land, or lose it in bankruptcy.
“I’m always struck listening to the Hammonds talk about their ground. They almost always refer to it by the name of whoever they acquired it from,” Genoways says. “That always seems to be informing their decisions. They don’t want somebody else with a different last name referring to their ground as ‘the
Old Hammond place.’”
At a time when it can be hard to find steady profits in agriculture, the Hammond family has tried alternatives they hoped would allow them to establish a more lucrative niche. For a time, they planted organic white corn and raised grass-fed cattle, but it never worked financially.
These days, they raise the same conventional varieties of corn and soybeans as their neighbors and try to play the global markets to their financial advantage. Genoways says it’s a sign that even when a farmer may sympathize with the ideas behind organic agriculture or likeminded segments of the farm industry, whether or not they use those farming methods often comes down to more than personal ethics.
“I think a lot of people are under the impression that they can change the food system by what they buy at the grocery store and it’s really not that simple,” Genoways says. “It’s got to be about regulation. It’s got to be about incentives that are built into the system. For that to happen requires much broader changes than can happen through consumer habits.”
Farm work may seem isolated: a solitary tractor trundling through a corn field, or a truck rolling down an empty gravel road. But the decisions made by consumers, policymakers and food advocates, Genoways says, really do have an impact on the families trying to make their living on the land.
More from Harvest Public Media’s interview with author Ted Genoways:
HPM: There’s so much technology on the farm – in the seeds, in the tractors. I kind of got the sense that Rick Hammond sometimes has a love/hate relationship with that technology. Is that the case? And does his daughter have a different perspective on that?
GENOWAYS: Maybe every generation regardless of what field you’re in regards the advance of technology as something that is full of promise but also intimidating. You look at somebody like Rick (Hammond) who started with a four-row planter and doing everything by eye and now is there with these huge multi-row planters that are programmed in advance with GPS and the exact seed density is determined by that program. The technology has changed exponentially.
I think there’s a recognition that there’s a huge learning curve there, but there’s also a great advantage in terms of managing resources and making sure you’re only using precious resources like water and seed where you need to. And of course that helps manage your input costs. So, as much as there may be some reluctance about the technology, I think there’s also a recognition that if you’re not keeping up with it while your competition is then you’re putting yourself at risk.
HPM: This one farm ends up serving as a really good backdrop for a lot of issues going on in agriculture. For instance, this tension between the mission to feed the growing world population, which a lot of farmers take very seriously, and at the same time the fact that there is this global oversupply of grain right now and that’s what’s holding down the prices that they earn for their crops. What are some ways you saw that playing out on the Hammond farm?
GENOWAYS: Probably the most dramatic way that I saw it was one particular evening early on in the soybean harvest when there was a lot of discussion between Rick and Kyle about whether to continue harvesting that evening or call it quits for the night.
Kyle had called around and found an elevator that was willing to stay open and take their beans at that day’s prices instead of just waiting until morning when the prices would be lower. What struck me about that moment was that Kyle was not just watching what the price at closing had been on the Chicago Board of Trade but was also looking at the futures based on what was happening on the trading floor in China. And it was influencing decisions being made on a quarter-section of ground in York County, Nebraska.
HPM: After spending all this time with Rick Hammond and his family, what did you learn about what it means to be a good farmer?
fmr-paultard on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 6:09 am
of course permacultists don’t have any concern about feeding the world, they disguise themselves when going shopping for industrial ag. products.
makati1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 6:27 am
Dying from food:
“The Science of Addictive Food”
“Old Before My Time: Obesity Documentary”
“CarbLoaded: A Culture Dying to Eat”
“The US Obesity Threat”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slwgXXVXM3I
Signs of the times in America.
Davy on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 6:30 am
I know what these people are talking about. I had a 1000 acres of corn and soy under cultivation in 2000-2004. This was going to be my retirement. I had a partnership with two other guys each with a particular skill. I was the business guy doing the numbers and paying the bills. I also got out and did work I only had the weekends and evenings. I was then in finance and credit job. I hated being indoors and loved my weekends and afternoons working the farm. I wanted to pay off the land and have an occupation in my golden years. Screw golf and the sunshine of Florida I want to work until I die out on the land. It was as toughest an experience I have ever done. I finally got out after 4 years of struggle. I didn’t lose any money but I didn’t make any. What I got was an education.
Industrial AG is tough unless you can go corporate and be vertically or horizontally integrated. It requires significant capital. In many cases on the smaller family farms which are often LLC’s one or more of the family in the operation works in town. Generally they have the land free and clear from being years in the family. That is how you make ends meet. I am now doing permaculture farming and it is not profitable. I cover my costs then some but it is not paying my labor. I could triple in size and treat my animals and the land with less respect to be profitable but I am not going to. I am in the position to triple in size if need be. My cattle and goats are my bank account for hard times and part of my long term prep strategy. If industrial AG declines I will be one of those small operations filling the gap.
Industrial AG is going to decline if we are honest about overall decline and that does not bode well for close to 7BIL people who need to eat. We are seeing a compression of margins and a magnification of costs. Eventually the lines cross in mass default. We are heading that way and oh, BTW, typical anti-American article because this is global. Nowhere is industrial AG beneficial to the smaller farmer. Everywhere globally, industrial AG will be in decline. Everywhere AG is going larger and corporate. Get used to it because industries are going to concentrate to survive the compression of margins and costs. It is what happens in decline and we are in broad base global decline EVERYWHERE. The planet is in decline and climate is destabilized that is the other aspect of decline to industrial AG. Many of us forget we are still using Mother Nature to produce food. She is still the majority of the equation.
Simon on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 6:58 am
Hi Dave
I ponder when the cost of debt cannot be met by economies of scale anymore, will we see a return to the smaller farm.
I read somewhere that 100acres (25Ha) is the optimum size without FF.
I can see that happening here in the EU, and the Ag. equipment is already to big for our roads, so no more economies of scale really.
Simon
makati1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 7:01 am
Simon, you bring up a huge problem that is obvious in the US.
the end of corporate farms is the end of farming in the US. There are few real, experienced, farmers left there and they are mostly retirement age. Bad news for
Americans.
fmr-paultard on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 7:20 am
mak you are an old man and you’re being sentimental. you fear is deep. you need to live your life as truthful as you can. this way when it’s time to go, you go.
why did you abandon america and find kindship in the phils? i don’t do aswang, or white meat as approdasiac sorry. i know better thanks to my research on cattle mutilation.
i’m a tard, i do basic personal research for my own benefit.
btw, do they have acid pills in the phils? if not you want to order some from america. it will help control microbes and aid with digestion for older people
cook up all revisionist statistics all you want but just hide from abu sayaf
love (i’m a former paultard i learned peace/love)
fmr-paultard on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 7:23 am
sorry mak i refrain from addressing you directly. when you lose you call me degenerate. i just can’t help when i see your revisionist statistics.
i’m only hear to empower women, to ask them to kill their way out of poverty. men have been doing that for ages
Simon on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 7:34 am
Hi Mak
Actually whilst the proportion of ‘natural’ farmers in the US is quite low, they kinda lead the way in terms of output per M2 using pre FF tech.
I think the end of Industrial Ag. will be a shock, but this is a long emergency so, they will have time to adapt, problem is they will not have enough food to export, so I guess there will be issues in large parts of the world
Simon
makati1 on Fri, 15th Sep 2017 7:45 am
fmr. then you are on a losing quest. Women are not mentally, nor emotionally warriors. Never will be except for a few genetic mutants. They are pro life, not against.