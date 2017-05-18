The End Of Oil Within 10 Years?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
WOW for this week is regarding Oil
“We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history.”
So says Stanford University economist Tony Seba in a detailed report.
The report paints a pretty grim picture for oil bulls, and an even grimmer one for one horse economies such as that of the Saudis, who without oil under their sandals would be largely indistinguishable from the typical inhabitants of downtown Detroit – living in abandoned houses littered with empty cans of Vienna sausages, old beer cans, used needles, and rags stained with things best not mentioned in polite conversation.
“We are on the cusp of one of the fastest, deepest, most consequential disruptions of transportation in history. By 2030, within 10 years of regulatory approval of autonomous vehicles (AVs), 95% of U.S. passenger miles traveled will be served by on-demand autonomous electric vehicles owned by eets, not individuals, in a new business model we call “transport- as-a-service” (TaaS).
The TaaS disruption will have enormous implications across the transportation and oil industries, decimating entire portions of their value chains, causing oil demand and prices to plummet, and destroying trillions of dollars in investor value — but also creating trillions of dollars in new business opportunities, consumer surplus and GDP growth.”
You can read the entire report here. It’s a bit of War & Peace at 77 pages long but full of interesting nuggets that exercise the grey matter. I recommend it.
Let me say for the record that I’m often skeptical of published reports by academia. Too often academics live in a world where the number of letters behind their name is inversely correlated with real world experience, leading to all sorts of silly and often dangerous theories. Just look at Krugman… I rest my case.
Fortunately Tony Seba, the author, comes from the real world, having spent a couple decades successfully building, running, and managing businesses. As far as I can tell, he’s got a lot of practical knowledge and understands the real world:
“Oil demand will peak at 100 million barrels per day by 2020, dropping to 70 million barrels per day by 2030. That represents a drop of 30 million barrels in real terms and 40 million barrels below the Energy Information Administration’s current “business as usual” case.
This will have a catastrophic effect on the oil industry through price collapse (an equilibrium cost of $25.4 per barrel), disproportionately impacting different companies, countries, oil elds and infrastructure depending on their exposure to high-cost oil.”
How do you spell catastrophic?
I can already hear the dismissive crowd. This Tony is loony?
Consider…
“What can be more palpably absurd than the prospect held out of locomotives traveling twice as fast as stagecoaches?” – The Quarterly Review, March, 1825
Or…
“There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share.” – Steve Ballmer, USA Today, April 30, 2007
Below is a detailed chart of the growth of iPhone market share ever since:
The fact is history is replete with examples of stodgy old men in chunky jumpers scoffing at new technology and being taken seriously by the establishment, only to find themselves years later being laughed at as “the old fart who got it so wrong”. The consequences, other than their progeny having to change their names and move to Venezuela, have been profound.
This list of man made life changing technologies which were never “seen” is not a short one.
The internal combustion engine, the printing press, penicillin, wave theory, surgery, public key cryptography, gene therapy, crypto currencies, parabolic geometry, biochemistry, computational fluid dynamics, physics, graphene, satellites, the string bikini. Life changing stuff.
Clearly it happens. Is Tony onto something?
There are two main factors the report points to though:
1. The economics of transport-as-a-service (TaaS), and that it offers a vastly lower-cost transport alternative — four to ten times cheaper per mile than buying a new car and two to four times cheaper than operating an existing vehicle in 2021.
Sure, we can point to Peach and her husband Storm, raising their 2.4 snowflakes in an off-the-grid house made of hemp and recycled toilet rolls, being desirous of air they don’t chew before swallowing it. They’re simply modern age hippies.
Plus, on the other end of the spectrum we can argue that there is no way that Billy-Bob will take Betty-Sue out in anything other than something that when accelerating is the closest thing to a mobile orgasm you’ll find. Neither of these people matter when subjected to the gravity of economics.
More than a move towards electric vehicles the main economic driver suggested in the report is that of transport-as-a-services (TAAS).
Essentially, this is Uber and any transportation-on-demand service. If we look at how readily and rapidly internet users have adopted to using the cloud then we can see the same process potentially unfold.
In 2012, ride sharing was when you asked your buddy for a lift to work because he was going that way and you were too hungover to drive yourself. It wasn’t an industry. Today, it’s a billion dollar industry which has gone global.
Below, some stats from Statista:
As I was reading through the report I recalled a conversation I’d recently had with my sister in law who no longer owns a car and instead regularly uses something called GoGet. Here is a screen grab which shows what they’re doing.
They simply station a number of vehicles around the city and you search for the closest one to you in order to book it for your day out or whatever you need. Indeed, why own the damn thing if you don’t need to?
This brings me to the second factor:
2. The rise of use of electric vehicles
The report also argues that insurance of autonomous vehicles will be lower as they are proved safer. This is already happening, causing the spread between human driven and autonomous vehicles insurance premiums to widen.
Jesus, where do I start?
Geopolitical: What happens to the Middle East, Venezuela, Russia, Norway?
Industry: What happens if demand collapses for personal cars? The entire value chain, auto loans, auto servicing, dealerships, vehicle insurance… Poof! We’re not talking small numbers here.
What do you think?
Is what Tony and his team suggest realistic?
Please drop your thoughts in the comments as I’d love to hear all arguments either way.
– Chris
twocats on Thu, 18th May 2017 3:43 pm
_______________________________ on Thu, 18th May 2017 3:51 pm
Sissyfuss on Thu, 18th May 2017 4:02 pm
So if the Saudis were living in an abandoned house in Detroit and got their rags stained with assorted bodily fluids, would Allah command them to put the disgusting things back on their heads?
Cloggie on Thu, 18th May 2017 4:04 pm
Wouldn’t say end of oil in 10 years time, but TaaS will be a great contributor to demand destruction of oil.
makati1 on Thu, 18th May 2017 5:24 pm
Another ad from the techie bullshitters. Oil may not even last 10 tears. The financial crash will kill it off or put consuming it out of the reach of most of us.
Davy on Thu, 18th May 2017 6:30 pm
“Jesus, where do I start?”
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 18th May 2017 6:32 pm
Apneaman on Thu, 18th May 2017 6:38 pm
Venezuela’s oil production on the brink of collapse
“Desperation is spreading in Venezuela as violent protests continue to paralyze the country, further damaging the country’s shattered economy. Venezuela’s already-decrepit oil industry is deteriorating by the day, and an outright implosion is no longer out of the question.”
https://www.rt.com/business/388793-venezuelas-oil-production-on-brink/
In secret recording, Venezuelan general pushes for snipers to control demonstrators
http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/world/americas/venezuela/article151329772.html
I wonder if the general was trained up at THE SCHOOL OF THE AMERICAS?
Davy on Thu, 18th May 2017 7:25 pm
“I wonder if the general was trained up at THE SCHOOL OF THE AMERICAS?”
I am sure they got their training from the Russian, Chinese, and Cubans. Chavez generals got new friends back on 92 or didn’t you hear?
newfie on Thu, 18th May 2017 7:25 pm
efarmer on Thu, 18th May 2017 10:33 pm
“The internal combustion engine, the printing press, penicillin, wave theory, surgery, public key cryptography, gene therapy, crypto currencies, parabolic geometry, biochemistry, computational fluid dynamics, physics, graphene, satellites, the string bikini. Life changing stuff.” So is Tony onto stuff? Of course he is, he is selling technology as a replacement of the incomparable fossil fuels exploit as the future when they don’t work for whatever sum of reasons manifest and strikingly create massive supply / price failure. I think he does not know how we got here to where the high tech is so enabled as a top tier moneymaker, and confuses it making money with it producing energy. Love high tech, hate the memes that confuse it’s potential efficiency with reducing energy consumption with having supplanted where energy comes from. This is different from calling Lithium white diesel, but the same sort of nonsense IMHO based on where to invest to make a killing on how high tech overcomes physics and saves the world by a disruptive new concept of IT beating F=ma.
GregT on Fri, 19th May 2017 12:31 am
And if i might add, NOFC. (not a fucking clue)
Theedrich on Fri, 19th May 2017 4:52 am
Entertaining fantasy reading about The End of Oil.
But there are other things to consider.
deadlykillerbeaz on Fri, 19th May 2017 5:58 am
Davy on Fri, 19th May 2017 6:02 am
“The cosmic urge toward higher intelligence is being defeated by global conversion of homo sapiens into homo insipiens.”
Urge towards higher intelligence is a human centric way to look at a cosmic process and it reflects human feeling of exceptionalism. We want to think “intelligence” and especially “human intelligence” is part of the “motive force” in the universe but I suspect it is but one of the urges. Intelligence is only given acquiescence through the geologic and the cosmic and this urge to intelligence is likely not a force that urge the universe into existence or not. Intelligence has a process of self-organization, self-reflection, and self-deception. Infinite knowledge is complete stasis. No intelligence is chaos. The cosmos is the play between the two. Humans at least here on earth are the apex of these three elements of this urge.
The cosmos may be a growth that self reflects at a point but this self-reflection is also deceptive because once the self-reflection occurs duality destroys connectivity. This is the very edge of transition where intelligence self-reflects and dwells in the so called “divine “of all knowing. This awakening is no more than a fleeting instant and it is gone yet always is. This is because intelligence is not separate but part and a part cannot know the whole.
So we might see life as a force in the cosmos as is the building of stars and being connected this cosmic intelligence is part of the building of stars but it does not build the stars. It is present in the stars and the essence of stars in this intelligence.
If this conflicts with skydaddy worship it need not. A mystic skydaddy student leaves doctrine and gives himself over to the humility of not knowing at some point. I have no clue and no amount of book smarts is any better from any human. This is in a place humans cannot go and it is called the sacred. It is sacred for a reason.
rockman on Fri, 19th May 2017 8:09 am
“…but TaaS will be a great contributor to demand destruction of oil.” Of course it will. Just as the boom in EV’s and ride sharing they pointed out really cut into demand. Just as we saw recently with the world consuming more oil the ever before in history. LOL.
Same problem with so many “desk top solutions”: no realist cost estimate of putting such a system together AND identifying who will pay for it. And more import: why would they invest 100’s of billions and the charge such cheap rates. First, why would we should expect self-driving ubers to charges less the ubers today? And if uber can do the job why aren’t we seeing folks using it all the time? Easy answer: to expensive to use as a 100% replacement. Thus the critical factor they don’t get into: how much personal motor travel will have to be abandoned if Taas has any hope of making an impact.
Dennis Coyne on Fri, 19th May 2017 10:06 am
Hi Rockman,
The price of oil will increase over the next 10 years and the price of EVs and AVs (autonomous vehicles) will decrease. The growth in oil demand has been about 1.3% per year while World real GDP has grown at about 2.5% per year lately, we may see growth in petroleum liquids demand gradually slow to zero as prices increase.
Once this occurs the level demand for EVs may reach a point where demand falls faster than oil supply and oil prices may decrease, but by that time people will realize that EVs are better and the low oil prices may just reduce supply without much increase in demand.
I disagree with Seba’s estimate of the timing, this might happen over 20 years from 2020 to 2040. A World Depression in 2030 due to difficulty with such a transition may slow down the process, but by 2050 there may be very little oil demand (say 50 Mb/d of petroleum liquids). From there it will decline by 10% per year or more as ICEV become as common as the horse and buggy today.
Jan on Fri, 19th May 2017 11:21 am
Dennis Coyne
Do you know how much an autonomous vehicle would cost you?
https://qz.com/924212/what-it-really-costs-to-turn-a-car-into-a-self-driving-vehicle/
At the moment most people cannot even afford an electric vehicle a VW electric is £24,000 for the basic model. The equivalent petrol car is £9,000. The £15,000 difference is all the bills and food for 5 years.
As for mass market autonomous cars, you will see as many on the road in 2040 as you see electric cars today. I.E. about 1-2%