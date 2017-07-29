The Elites Are Jumping Ship As The Financial Collapse Draws Near

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
It’s easy to think of the political and financial elites who run our world as lofty and all powerful. They command dangerous governments that can wield devastating weapons, central banks that treat our economy like a rigged casino, media conglomerates that pacify the minds of the public, and unbelievably wealthy corporations that have concentrated wealth to an unprecedented degree.
However, they’re certainly not invincible, and the systems of control that they’ve created are rapidly diminishing. Most notably, they seem all to aware of the fact that the global economy is headed for a crash. On the rare occasion where you can catch one of the elites in a moment of candor, they’ll tell you that the party is almost over.
Mohamed A. El-Erian is a bona fide member of the global power elite (a former deputy director of the IMF and president of the Harvard Management Co.). Yet he writes in a fairly accessible style on the popular Bloomberg website. When El-Erian talks, we should all listen.
In a recent article he raises serious doubts about the sustainability of the bull market in stocks because of reduced liquidity resulting from simultaneous policy tightening by the Fed, European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England.
He says stocks rose on a sea of liquidity and they may crash when that liquidity is removed. This is a warning to other elites, but it’s also a warning to you.
Their actions are quite telling as well. Sovereign wealth funds, which are largely funded and owned by powerful governments to invest in domestic industries, are jumping ship.
Among sovereign wealth funds, the Government of Singapore Investment Corp. (GIC) is one of the largest, with over $354 billion in assets. So what does the head of GIC say about markets today?
Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of GIC, warns that “valuations are stretched, policy uncertainty is high” and investors are being too complacent.
GIC allocates 40% of its assets to cash or highly liquid bonds and only 27% of its assets to developed economy equities.
Meanwhile, the typical American small retail investor probably has 60% or more of her 401(k) in developed economy equities, mostly U.S.
In other words, the investment arms of wealthy nations are pulling out of the stock market and out of companies in their own economies (developed economy equities), and putting their money into assets that can be quickly turned into cash. It’s practically an admission by the elites, that they think the economy is completely unstable.
But this is just the latest warning sign that the elites are getting nervous. Corporate executives have been selling their stocks at an unprecedented rate for several months. Meanwhile, ordinary people are still placing their faith and their bets on a stock market that most experts agree is completely unsustainable.
And let’s not forget that “luxury bunkers” have become immensely popular, and that the super-wealthy have also been buying remote retreats all over the world. Are they afraid of what the public is going to do to them when their phony economy crashes and leaves everyone broke? Are they positioning themselves for a crash that they know is coming?
All of this suggests that the wealthiest and most connected among us know that chaos is in our future, and they’re getting ready for it. Ignore them at your own peril.
Makati1 on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 7:45 am
If you don’t follow the trends and know how much debt is accumulated in America, you are in for a very bad future as an American living in the U$. Chaos does not even begin to describe the coming events. Debt up the kazoo, most retirement plans are going to fail totally, savings will evaporate, inflation out the roof and a breakdown in law and order never seen in America. Wait and see. Get out now, if you can.
Davy on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:02 am
There is nowhere for anyone to go anymore. Rats can’t jump ship in the middle of the ocean. The bunkers talked about are for the very few who are delusional they will have a place for safety. The majority of the wealthy are making few arrangements. They are invested in a status quo without options.
If you want to be a true doomer and prepper then you would be adapting your life to “less” in a future of cascading “less”. You would be adapting to the wisdom of “no”, a “no” instead of a “yes” of “MOAR”. You would be collapsing in place and practicing relative sacrifice for the coming destructive change of decline and decay. You would be keeping a low profile trying to remain under the radar screen in modesty and humility. You would embrace the yielding principal of deflecting not fighting. You would be engaging your neighbors in your local and trying to make your local more resilient and sustainable. You would be doing this with the full realization no place is safe and there can be no bought safety. The only safety is relative and with likeminded people who make sacrifices and make efforts at real solutions.
These solutions are not fixes. They are just mitigation strategies. These strategies are significantly behavioral. Good behaviors that adapt existing technology and good practices to known risks. All of this involves attitudes and it is attitudes that are required to make the proper decisions. These decisions are very difficult to make in a world of so many conflicting narratives. Few people are embracing this concept of change primarily because societies’ fake green techno optimist attitude of all will be well. We are beyond all is well and now we are facing real changes that are destructive and dangerous.
Hubert on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:42 am
Where are they going to go? Money’s not going to mean anything when a major crash happens. You’re not going to be able to eat worthless pile of cash.
We are headed back to an agrarian society where most people will have to learn how to grow their own food. Urban farming maybe the way of the future.
America will be just a larger version of Cuba. I’m not too sure if that’s such a bad thing.
Hubert on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:49 am
What Cuba can teach America about organic farming
It might be useful to teach farming at highschool level. Kid growing up today will have to learn how to grow their own food.
Makati1 on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 9:05 am
Hubert, first about 200 million or so Americans have to die, considering that less than 5% of the population know anything about farming and many of those are old and going to die soon. Can you grow enough to feed yourself and your family without FF input?
shortonoil on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:29 am
{i}”Hubert, first about 200 million or so Americans have to die,”{/i}
It seems likely that a few billion in other areas will go before 200 million Americans do. America still has a huge amount of wealth to burn through before they will begin starving in any significant numbers. The US has over a half million stripper wells pumping 2 to 10 barrels a day, enough to feed the population and then some. It may be an improvement; it will lose the lard tubs now waddling down its streets.
jan on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:30 am
It is hardly surprising the US is in such a financial state. There are 23 million government and state employees. All paid by the private sector.
There are only 12 million working in manufacturing, no wonder the US trade balance is so high.
Governments have been employing people to keep unemployment low, doing it with money borrowed from every country and place.
The US governments in particular have used borrowing not to build infrastructure and help manufacturing, but to create a false prosperity.
On top of that personal debts and credit card debts will all make the next depression much worse
Hubert on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:40 am
Farmin’ in The Hood 2
Davy on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:42 am
Jan, you do realize you Anglosphere nations are in a similar boat and in some cases much worse, right?
onlooker on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 11:10 am
To be succinct, rich countries have the vulnerability of being so energy dependent and it’s people so clueless on how to live any other way. But poor countries have little resilience other than the grit of its people and so many of these countries are extremely overpopulated relative to available resources.
The US has still a relatively good population to resources ratio. So all the regions of the planet face their unique set of challenges and vulnerabilities
Apneaman on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 11:31 am
“All of this suggests that the wealthiest and most connected among us know that chaos is in our future, and they’re getting ready for it. Ignore them at your own peril.”
What’s the difference between ignoring them VS not ignoring them?
Will my head explode and my body spontaneously self combust if I ignore them.
What the drop shipping experts at SHTFplan ‘ignore’ is that if everything falls apart as badly as they pretend to be worried about all of 99 nuclear power plants in the US will meltdown within 48 hrs and all the petrol chemical plants and refineries will blow up and burn sending toxic clouds all over.
What’s the plan for that? I bet SHTFplan has a special “Seal Team 6 1/2” anti radiation suit they can sell you for only 12 low low monthly payments – BUT WAIT! order within the next 60 minutes and you’ll receive a FREE tactical toothbrush and tube of camo tactical toothpaste [Shipping & handling charges apply].
onlooker on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 12:19 pm
Yes, and the world better hope the US does not collapse because the radiation from those 99 nuclear plants wii be dispersed on the four winds all over the planet and that is assuming some of melted molten core does not seep and flow into the ocean. Oh and those elites will get their just desert if they survive by getting to live on a most inhospitable planet
dave thompson on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 2:45 pm
Forget about the 99 nukes in the US. Look at the Nuke crap we have dumped so far on land in the oceans and in the air. At the rate we are going we might have another 20 years.
dave thompson on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 2:49 pm
Makati1 on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 7:17 pm
“It seems likely that a few billion in other areas will go before 200 million Americans do”
Typical comment from an oily guy whose life depends on the black cancer. No, the U$ does NOT have resources when the SHTF. When the money stops flowing into those losing oily corporations, they will shut the wells, refineries, etc. Think past the box you built around yourself, short.
90+% of industry will shut down. No consumers, no chance of profits. No profits, no industry. How many million consumers does it take to keep those refineries profitable? When the average U$ income drops to less than $10K/year, (1/5 the present) how many wells will it take to keep BAU going? Do you have the answer? lol
Makati1 on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:04 pm
“Total Government And Personal Debt In The U.S. Has Hit 41 Trillion Dollars ($329,961.34 Per Household)”
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/total-government-and-personal-debt-in-the-u-s-has-hit-41-trillion-dollars-329961-34-per-household
“According to data from the Defense Health Agency, DoD actually spent $41.6 million on Viagra — and $84.24 million total on erectile dysfunction prescriptions — last year.
And since 2011, the tab for drugs like Viagra, Cialis and Levitra totals $294 million — the equivalent of nearly four U.S. Air Force F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.”
“There is no way that this is going to end well. Yes, central bank manipulation may be enough to keep the party going for a little while longer, but eventually the whole thing is going to come crashing down in a disaster of unprecedented magnitude.” Buckle Up Americans!
Wolfie52 on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:05 pm
Same losers, different story and day. If you really believe this stuff why are you on this website (24/7 it seems) having the same argument with the same people all the time?
Smart people are prepared; but things are not going to happen as you think. Widen your view, open your minds to differing opinions. Get out of mom’s basement and get into the real world.