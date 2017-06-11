The Cultural Sickness That Needs To Be Named

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
All over the world there is a feeling that something is deeply wrong. It is often felt more than seen, an unnamed darkness that keeps millions (even billions) of people disconnected from the reality of authentic life-affirming experience. Too many of our so-called leaders are asleep at the wheel — they talk about economic growth at all costs as the only viable solution to mass poverty, wealth inequality, the climate crisis, and other planetary-scale crises humanity must confront in the 21st Century.
Those with a spiritual bend might say that a shadowy presence has shrouded much of the Earth. People are sleeping through the same nightmare, unable to awaken within the dream. They are like Mr. Anderson and his peers in The Matrix movies, plugged into a cultural system that feeds on their bodies and souls while keeping them unaware that they are living in a dream world.
What if the pain so many of us feel is caused by the same cultural sickness? How might we diagnose it? What are its root causes? And most importantly — how do we heal ourselves and the world around us?
These are deep questions. Spiritual questions. They are questions asked by seekers of truth in a time when discernment is desperately needed. And now is such a time. Our dominant consumer culture is built on the dark side of human nature — the propensity for greed that employs tactics of division to stoke fear as a system of control.
This culture tells us that humans are selfish and greedy. It says that we are nothing more than individual islands of ego floating in a sea of chaos. It is the Great Myth of Separation that takes many forms. We’ve seen it as humans apart from nature, reason divided against emotion, body separate from mind, one tribe distinct from another. This mental tendency to categorize the world according to its separations is the root cause of illness in the world today.
And it has a name. It’s name is Wetiko.
By Joe Brewer Art + Marketing
7 Comments on "The Cultural Sickness That Needs To Be Named"
onlooker on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 11:56 am
Very good article. Yes what has gone wrong is we have evolved along a far too materialistic, self-centered, uncaring and divided manner.
Northwest Resident on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 12:29 pm
Cultural sickness is exactly what America and much of the developed world is suffering from. We have been induced by mass advertising, propaganda and manipulation of all varieties to succumb to consumerism, greed and “keeping up with the Jones’s” competition. Obesity and sexual deviation are now glorified. Intelligent women wishing to give birth are forced to decide between career and income needs versus a life of solitude and hardship raising their children in an economic environment where children are more of an economic and legal liability than they are a benefit to society and to preservation of the human race — leaving mostly the stupid and unemployable women to produce the next generation. Local community and the support and security that humans derive from it has been seriously eroded. Our values have become warped beyond recognition. Politics has become a sordid clown show, reflecting the reality of the collective citizenship that those politics are meant to govern. But that is all about to change. The hardships that are coming with economic collapse will work to weed out the weak and unadaptable, will pressure cook the human race once again to filter out the waste. It’s going to be ugly, but no uglier than continuing on the path that humanity has been on these last couple hundred years.
joe on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 1:11 pm
As went Sparta, so goes the West. As wealth is centralised so it must be that the liberalising of western women must imply fewer children, thus the decreasing and enriching of the most advanced people. We are like a fire, burning ourselves out. Don’t judge it too harshly cause it was always going to happen. Empires fail, there are no exceptions.
Apneaman on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 1:36 pm
Heroin Use Continues To Boom, Costing The US $51 Billion A Year
http://www.iflscience.com/health-and-medicine/heroin-use-continues-to-boom-costing-the-us-51-billion-a-year/
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 4:42 pm
Wetiko ??
That sounds like a good brand name, for cans
of crankcase additive for marine diesel engines. Yeah add it to the twin diesel
engines on my 65 foot cruiser yacht. It burns
14 gallons an hour when we are out weekends
with the executives from marketing & finance.
IPissOnMyself on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 5:46 pm
There is a reason why there is so much violence in the insect world and there is a reason why there is so much violence in human history.
Violence is used by nature (some will called it GOD, creator) to purge existing system and install a new system in place. You are seeing violence now cleaning up Mexico, Venezuela, Ukraine, Argentina, Middle East.
Similar to a forest fire that is burning everything to the ground to restart a new forest, this civilization will be burn to ground with blood to restart something.
I did not make the rule, it is just an observation.
makati1 on Sun, 11th Jun 2017 6:53 pm
Well said, NWR. Well said.