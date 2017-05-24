The Coming Seneca Cliff of the Automotive Industry: the Converging Effect of Disruptive Technologies and Social Factors

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Decades of work in research and development taught me this:
Which I could call “the Golden Rule of Technological Innovation.” There are so many cases of this law at work that it is hard for me to decide where I should start from. Just think of nuclear energy; do you understand what I mean? So, I am always amazed at the naive faith of some people who think that more technology will save us from the trouble created by technology (the most common mistake people make is not to learn from mistakes).
That doesn’t mean that technological research is useless; not at all. R&D can normally generate small but useful improvements to existing processes, which is what it is meant to do. But when you deal with breakthroughs, well, it is another kettle of dynamite sticks; so to say. Most claimed breakthroughs turn out to be scams (cold fusion is a good example) but not all of them. And that leads to the second rule of technological innovation:
You probably know the story of the Polish cavalry charging against the German tanks during WWII. It never happened, but the phrase “fighting tanks with horses” is a good metaphor for what technological breakthroughs can do. Some innovations impose themselves, literally, by marching over the bodies of their dead opponents. And when an innovation becomes a marker of social success, it can do even more than that. Do you remember the role of status symbol that cell phones played in the 1990s?
Cars are an especially good example of how social factors can affect and amplify the effects of innovation. I discussed in a previous post on Cassandra’s Legacy how cars became the prime marker of social status in the West with the 1950s, becoming the bloated and inefficient objects we know today. They had a remarkably effect on society, creating the gigantic suburbs of today’s cities of today where life without a personal car is nearly impossible.
But the great wheel of technological innovation keeps turning and it is soon going to make individual cars as obsolete as it would be wearing coats made of home-tanned bear skins. It is, again, the combination of technological innovation and socioeconomic factors creating a disruptive effect. For one thing, private car ownership is rapidly becoming too expensive for the poor. At the same time, the combination of global position systems (GPS), smartphones, and autonomous driving technologies makes it possible a kind of “transportation on demand” or “transportation as a service” (TAAS) that was unthinkable just a decade ago. Electric cars are especially suitable (although not critically necessary) for this kind of transportation. In this scheme, all you need to do to get a transportation service is to push a button on your smartphone and the vehicle you requested will silently glide in front of you to take you wherever you want. (*)
The combination of these factors is likely to generate an unstoppable and disruptive social phenomenon. Owning a car will be increasing seen as passé, whereas using the latest TAAS gadgetry will be seen as cool. People will scramble to get rid of their obsolete, clumsy, and unfashionable cars and move to TAAS. Then, TAAS can also play the role of social filter: with the ongoing trends of increasing social inequality, the poor will be able to use it only occasionally or not at all. The rich, instead, will use it to show that they can and that they have access to credit. Some TAAS services will be exclusive, just as some hotels and resorts are. Some rich people may still own cars as a hobby, but that wouldn’t change the trend.
To have some idea of what a TAAS-based world can be, you might read Hemingway’s “Movable Feast”, a story set in Paris in the 1920s. There, Hemingway describes how the rich Americans in Paris wouldn’t normally even dream of owning a car (**). Why should they have, while when they could simply ride the local taxis at a price that, for them, was a trifle? It was an early form of TAAS. Most of the Frenchmen living in Paris couldn’t afford that kind of easygoing life and that established an effective social barrier between the haves and the have-nots.
As usual, of course, the future is difficult to predict. But something that we can say about the future is that when changes occur, they occur fast. In this case, the end result of the development of individual TAAS will be the rapid collapse of the automotive industry as we know it: a much smaller number of vehicles will be needed and they won’t need to be of the kind that the present aotumotive industry can produce. This phenomenon has been correctly described by “RethinkX,” even though still within a paradigm of growth. In practice, the transition is likely to be even more rapid and brutal than what the RethinkX team propose. For the automotive industry, there applies the metaphor of “fighting tanks with horses.”
The demise of the automotive industry is an example of what I called the “Seneca Effect.” When some technology or way of life becomes obsolete and unsustainable, it tends to collapse very fast. Look at the data for the world production of motor vehicles, below (image from Wikipedia). We are getting close to producing a hundred million of them per year. If the trend continues, during the next ten years we’ll have produced a further billion of them. Can you imagine that? There is a Seneca Cliff waiting for the automotive industry.
(*) If the trend of increasing inequality continues, autonomous driven cars are not necessary. Human drivers would be inexpensive enough for the minority of rich people who can afford to hire them.
(**) Scott Fitzgerald, the author of “The Great Gatsby” is reported to have owned a car while living in France, but that was mainly an eccentricity.
Cassandra’s legacy by Ugo Bardi
Kenz300 on Wed, 24th May 2017 12:54 pm
The future is electric.
Clean energy production with solar panels / tiles and battery storage.
Clean energy consumption with electric vehicles. No emissions.
A new solar roof, battery storage, an electric car charger and an electric vehicle.
Solar panels are now being projected to have a much longer life than just a few years ago.
Fossil fuels are dead money.
rockman on Wed, 24th May 2017 1:18 pm
Before one starts thinking seriously about US individual car ownership “going off a cliff” they might want to at least wait until it stops increasing. From
https://hedgescompany.com/automotive-market-research-statistics/auto-mailing-lists-and-marketing
Number registered in 2016 261.8 million
Number registered in 2015 257.9 million
Number registered in 2014 252.6 million
Number registered in 2013 248.9 million
Number registered in 2012 248.7 million
But until a decreasing statistical trend begins one is free to invent any future projection they can fantasize since there’s no data to base it upon.
Bob on Wed, 24th May 2017 1:28 pm
There are a few problems with this vision. First, imagine a prankster dumping a box of roofing nails onto an Interstate. Presto, with all the flat tires and automatic cars coming to a dead stop on the road for days. Or, an unhappy employee hacking into the automatic car software system and telling all the cars to go as fast as they can and crash into the first car they find at 100 miles an hour. How about 50 million crashes with 50 million dead and injured all happening in an afternoon. Also, none of the ambulances will be able to get to you. After that, no one will ever ride in a car again.
John Norris on Wed, 24th May 2017 1:35 pm
Rockman, have you seen Tony Seba’s “1900: where’s the car” presentation? By 1913 it became “where’s the horse?”.
I would guess horse ownership was trending upwards up to, and maybe beyond, 1900.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kxryv2XrnqM
Dennis Coyne on Wed, 24th May 2017 3:27 pm
Hi Rockman,
The growth in registered vehicles was 4%/year from 1960 to 1975 in the US. From 2000 to 2015 the rate was 0.7%/year. It does not take a lot of imagination to see this peaking and then declining in the next 10 to 20 years.
See
https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/policyinformation/statistics/2015/
Section 6.2.1.
Ghung on Wed, 24th May 2017 3:40 pm
“You probably know the story of the Polish cavalry charging against the German tanks during WWII. It never happened, but the phrase “fighting tanks with horses” is a good metaphor for what technological breakthroughs can do. Some innovations impose themselves, literally, by marching over the bodies of their dead opponents.”
I do remember seeing pictures of the Germans retreating past their stalled tanks, using horses to pull carts full of their wounded.
I expect humans will be using horses and other animals long after they’ve exhausted the resources to support their industrial age party, if they survive their industrial age party.
eugene on Wed, 24th May 2017 3:41 pm
I remember when it was ethanol to the rescue. Since then it’s been this or that. The most recent, obviously, is electric cars. Not only that it’s a massive fleet of electric cars droning endlessly on just waiting for a phone call to direct one to your door. More and more, I’m reminded of some atheist in a fox hole frantically preying for some god to come save his sorry ass in the face of an enemy charge. Then I think of 1.5 million new mouths a week. I think of electing an aging adolescent to save us from the approaching disaster. I may well be an aging coot in the woods but things appear to be a bit more than frantic right now.