The Arrival Of Peak Oil Demand And The Final Days For Oil

There are greater threats to the outlook for oil than growing OPEC or U.S. shale oil production.

The latest gyrations in the price of crude and actions by OPEC and key non-OPEC oil producing nations continue to garner the attention of investors, market pundits and analysts alike. While the outlook for oil (USO) has once again shifted to one of optimism because of additional efforts by the Saudis to boost prices by reducing supplies, amid rising geopolitical tensions in Venezuela and larger-than-expected inventory draws, the long-term forecast is not as positive as pundits believe.

The energy sector is undergoing a seismic transformation that sees fossil fuels on the back foot and gradually targeted for elimination from the global energy mix as the secular trend to renewables gains considerable momentum. What the Saudis don’t realize is that their attempts to stymie the U.S shale oil boom and reaffirm OPEC’s dominance in global energy markets have only added considerable momentum to that profound shift.

The oil industry is facing an inevitable confluence of events that will cause peak demand to be realized well before the time when OPEC and other industry participants believe it will occur. Once reached, demand for crude will slip into a permanent decline spiraling ever downward, causing large portions of global oil reserves to become stranded assets and making oil stocks highly unappealing investments.

The fight against global warming is gaining momentum

Global warming and climate change are perceived to be among the greatest threats to humanity.

Already, extreme weather in the form of El Niño has wreaked havoc across the globe with it estimated to be responsible for causing up to 60 million people around the world to face the threat of severe hunger. The drought-like conditions and other extreme forms of weather that it has caused in many nations have not only impacted food supplies but also had a marked negative effect on hydrology, which ironically has underscored the vulnerability of hydroelectricity as a form of renewable power.

Lower water levels have reduced the flow through many hydro facilities in the Americas, notably South America, causing the amount of electricity produced to fall. This, along with other pollution-related phenomena including poor air quality in major cities, ocean acidification and acid rain, keeps driving the need to reduce pollution and improve air quality.

That saw the formulation, ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change, which entered force in November 2016 and aims to keep the global temperature increase this century to below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The eventual goal of the agreement is to eradicate fossil fuels from the global energy mix.

First to be targeted is thermal coal and for good reason. It has been identified as the single largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally and it is this that has seen the push to phase out coal-fired power plants. This has been a key driver behind the rise of natural gas as a less polluting intermediate fuel for power generation until renewable energy sources are more cost-effective and reliable, especially for base load power generation.

The end result is a significant decline in thermal coal prices and coal mining activity with it on the fast-track to becoming a stranded asset. There are signs that crude is now rapidly approaching a similar point at a rate of knots that is well in excess of that expected by OPEC and the oil industry.

Peak demand to arrive sooner than commonly thought

They believe that demand for petroleum will keep growing primarily because it is a key source of energy on which modern society has become highly reliant. Regardless of the secular trend to renewable sources of energy and weakening demand growth for crude, which is the cause of the current supply glut, OPEC and many oil majors believe that peak demand is decades away.

The head of Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO), Saudi Arabia’s state-owned energy company, stated in April:

It is why I believe “peak oil demand” is not in sight for at least the next few decades, and why the notion of “stranded resources” is not one I recognise.

The International Energy Agency believes that demand growth will continue up to 2040 and beyond while oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) share a similar view. This is because oil remains a crucial source of energy globally and that alternative renewable energy technology is not advanced enough to allow for a quick seamless transition.

Nevertheless, there are signs these views could in fact be the outliers.

Other energy majors such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B) believe that peak demand could occur by 2021, and Norway’s Statoil (STO) has predicted the mid-2020s. Then there is Carbon Tracker, a think tank of energy, financial and legal analysts, which believes that peak demand will occur in 2020, less than three years from now. After that point, according to Carbon Tracker, demand for oil will fall into terminal decline thereafter.

That means there is no need for the industry to keep growing, especially at the rate now being witnessed.

While a two-degree Celsius world as outlined in the Paris Agreement would lead to a third of known world oil reserves becoming stranded assets, in the scenario painted by Carbon Tracker the volume would be significantly greater.

Uptake of electric vehicles is proceeding at a rapid rate

The single factor that the naysayers of peak demand point to is the dependency of the modern economy on oil as a fuel, particularly for transportation. Gasoline and other fuels for motor vehicles, according to the U.S. EIA, are responsible for consuming 67% of all oil produced.

While demand for gasoline is declining in developed nations because of increased emission controls and the maturity of those markets, it is rising in China and India. That, according to Exxon, along with those countries’ ongoing modernization, growing wealth and expanding economies, will drive greater demand for motor vehicles and gasoline sustaining demand growth for some time to come.

Nevertheless, the evidence, notably the rise of the electric car, indicates that the thesis posited by Carbon Trackers could certainly eventuate.

Not only have the governments of France and Britain banned the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040 but China and India, which are expected to drive demand growth, are considering similar legislation.

New Delhi has said that only electric cars will be sold by 2030 while Beijing, which has yet to issue an all-out ban, is promoting the growth of electric vehicle sales. It is doing this through a range of methods including banning older fossil fuel vehicles from being used during air quality alerts in major cities and restricting the volume of new vehicles, except for EVs, that can be registered in major cities. China is also seeking to ensure that electric vehicles make up a fifth of all new car sales by 2025 and is expected to become the largest market for EVs that year.

Other European governments have either implemented or are considering similar legislation. Norway has banned the sale of fossil fueled vehicles by 2025 while Germany’s Bundesrat is considering legislation aimed at only allowing zero emission vehicles on the road by 2030.

While those targets appear ambitious for renewable energy, technology is moving at a rapid pace.

There is also ready considerable analysis which shows that many sources of renewable electricity are more cost-effective than fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas.

More importantly, the technology for electric cars is advancing at a rapid rate, which is causing performance to improve and costs to fall. Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3, which started production in July, has a range of 215 miles, can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in six seconds, has a top speed of 120 mph and a price tag starting at $35,000. These are quite credible performance metrics and comparable to gasoline-fueled vehicles.

Battery and charging technology, which is crucial to the future of the electric car, are progressing exponentially, making them cheaper and better performers.

It has been tipped by Bloomberg that electric cars would make up 54% of all new vehicle sales by 2040, causing global oil consumption to fall by eight million barrels daily, whereas Carbon Tracker believes that EVs will make up a third of all vehicles by 2035, half by 2040 and two-thirds by 2050, highlighting just how rapidly the demand for gasoline and hence crude will fall.

The end of oil as a valuable asset

It is estimated the rise of the electric car will lead to a 10% loss of market share for oil in less than a decade. While this may not appear to be that great, it was a 10% loss of power market share to renewable sources of electricity that caused the U.S. coal industry to collapse. That 10% market share represents around 2 million barrels daily and it was a surplus of this exact amount which triggered the prolonged slump in oil now being experienced.

Bloomberg has outlined an even more dire scenario where EVs will eliminate 13 million barrels of crude consumption daily by 2040 which would be sufficient to push prices even lower than at the height of the current oil slump.

The rise of renewable sources of power coupled with growing environmental pressures, pegging global temperature increase at 2 degrees Celsius or less, according to the IMF, will cause 35% of the world’s oil reserves to become stranded assets. Once peak demand is realized, an even greater portion of global oil reserves will become stranded assets and the pace at which that occurs will rise exponentially.

This confluence of events will all work together to keep oil prices low, making sub-$50 oil the new normal and wiping what on conservative estimates is up to $22 trillion of value off the global oil industry.

Seeking Alpha